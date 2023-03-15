Each resounding drum beat from the Sonoma County Taiko drummers is seemingly multipurpose in its ability to transport listeners to the Land of the Rising Sun.

While some of the drum beat-beat-beats resound deep in the chest cavity with tones that bring forth emotions to awaken and excite listeners, other percussive sounds are more tranquil and evocative of Japan's swaying emerald bamboo stems or reminiscent of the sound of summer cicadas.

Next comes the click-click-clack of the drum that resembles a Japanese typhoon thunderstorm, then it mellows out to mimic gentle raindrops dancing on a mirror-like pond in a garden.

Members of Santa Rosa’s Sonoma County Taiko range from children who are learning to connect with their Japanese culture to a teacher in Lake County who wanted to learn the art form for her students.

In the United States, the word “taiko” means drum, but in Japan the word “wadaiko” is a specific word for the instrument. For many languages, words, sounds and meanings can change when finding their way into the United States vernacular.

"When words move from one language to another, they tend to lose a lot of subtlety of meaning,“ said Alexa Riner, who started teaching at Sonoma County Taiko in 2010. ”The syllable ‘wa’ wouldn’t mean anything to most Americans. ‘Wadaiko’ is basically ‘taiko’ with the ‘wa’ added, and the t changes to a d sound in Japanese when there is another syllable in front. They are related words and almost the same word.“

When learning taiko, students must also learn other Japanese words in order to understand the tradition and origins of this particular style of drumming.

"The word for sticks is bachi,“ Riner said. ”The really large sticks used on the biggest drums are made of soft woods, but we also use maple bachi, which is a new trend, and the more traditional hardwood called Kashi, which is a Japanese species of white oak."

Different types of wood and the thickness of the stick affect the drum sound. The shape of the bachi also affects the tone, as well as where you hit the drum. For general use, it’s nice to have a hardwood bachi because the softwood sticks wear out much faster. At the same time, the drums cost a lot more than the sticks and it’s a lot of work to repair a damaged rim edge, so it’s better to have the sticks take most of the wear and tear.

History of taiko in Sonoma County

Sonoma County Taiko's roots date back to 1994 when a Japanese group called Kodo performed at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa. Three audience members were in awe of what they saw and took the steps to permanently bring taiko to Santa Rosa.

The group was originally formed under the umbrella of the Sonoma County Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League. Then, as the taiko group got bigger, the next step was to become an independent nonprofit entity.

With tireless work and devotion to the Japanese art and culture of taiko drumming, the founding members began to share and promote taiko as a cultural art form while garnering respect and acceptance throughout Sonoma County.

"Sonoma County Taiko nonprofit is a way to offer the taiko experience to everyone equally,“ said board member Deanne DiPietro. ”Our motivation is one of sharing, and not related to making money."

According to Riner, funding comes from donations, performance fees, membership fees and space rental fees. It’s roughly 25% each. The organization is operated by volunteers with the exception of the instructors and bookings manager.

Appreciating Japanese culture

At Sonoma County Taiko, Japanese culture is integrated into each drumming session and aligns with their mission, “to build a community of acceptance, harmony, and respect through our love of taiko.”

"Taiko has been called the heartbeat of Japan,“ said Sonoma County Taiko founding member Arn Shimizu. ”It is an integral part of Japanese celebrations, religion and entertainment. It's all designed to engender a love of society and the promotion of peace through discipline. Taiko has connected me personally to my ethnic roots and allowed me to expand and explore my understanding of Japan."

During a performance, greetings such as “ohayo gozaimasu” and “oyasumi nasai” are used and the drummers’ costumes harken back to Japan’s past.

One type of costume that is based on the garb of a traditional Japanese carpenter is known as haragake, which is a traditional black apron, while happi is a traditional tube-sleeved Japanese coat.

"We generally wear the happi, but sometimes the haragake is more appropriate, like for a strenuous piece. When playing odaiko (a ’big big drum’) for example, it can be nice to not have sleeves when you’re really exerting yourself,“ Riner said. ”This can also be true for more strenuous styles like Miyake or Yataibayashi, but it’s up to the specific group.“