Lake County artist embraces spirituality, life’s ‘dares’ at exhibit

Richard Vargas is one of 19 artists showing their work as part of the Raíces Hermosas exhibit at the Middletown Art Center.|
KATHLEEN SCAVONE
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Read more stories celebrating the local Latino community here.

Lake County artist Richard Vargas' unruffled demeanor serves him well in his capacity as both an artist and as a special education bus driver for Konocti Unified School District.

Vargas is one of 19 artists showing their work as part of the Raíces Hermosas exhibit at the Middletown Art Center.

The exhibit, creates connections between the Latinx community by bringing contemporary artists to the forefront to encourage conversations on the many and varied Latinx cultures.

"My art is my vision, my observation and meditation of the world around me,“ he said. ”I am curious about the narrative, the story and man's quest to spiritual awakening. I want to explore the narrative of the past, present and future to try to understand the complexities of my own life and the duality of my own personal vision of the Mesoamerican sensibilism in America and finding the conflicting contradictions of the system."

He has dedicated much of his 65 years to art, beginning around age seven while living in Orange County where he was born and raised in a blue-collar family. Vargas is Hispanic and was raised Catholic. He also attended Catholic schools.

He said there’s no one in his family who has any artistic attributes or desire to create art. He said his interest in art to began at Los Amigos High School in Fountain Valley where he excelled in the arts and began to understand it as a legitimate form of expression.

“I always was interested in making art as far as I can remember, even as a small child I was drawing and looking at art,” he said. “In grade school, I looked forward to the arts and crafts class. The teacher would show us how to make pictures using squares, circles, and triangles … I liked watching the romance between the paint and canvas which seemed very rewarding and satisfying.”

Growing up, he had an intense drive and curiosity to visit the local library, study art books and take in and appreciate the art that adorned the walls there.

"I wanted to be able to make things like that. I fell so in love with the process that I became intrigued with the act of painting, wanting to just paint for painting's sake," he said. "I have always been attracted to the creative and spiritual ways that I could express myself.“

In the oil-on-canvas paintings he is showing at the Middletown Art Center, much of the spirituality he is known for is portrayed along symbolism and religious overtones.

His painting called, “The Offer,” Vargas explains, "depict angels offering paradise, a baboon that rejects and refuses their offering, with man being the baboon aspect that consequently brings bitterness and disappointment in this spiritual disturbance."

In his work entitled “Long Whispers of Silence,” depicts the guilt and greed of men in war and the atrocities of the world.

"It represents the weaknesses of men, the frail ending to their wickedness, and awaiting for the last summons,“ he said. ”Angel of death covered in the death shroud listens to their feeble confessions before their departure."

On display at the exhibit are “Sojourning Up the Beautiful,” “Whispers of Silence,” “Dark Secrets” and “The Offer,” which range from 16 to 48 feet tall canvases.

His life through art

In 1980 and 1981, he studied painting for a year and a half through in France, Italy, Germany and England. It was here where he learned “the master’s painting techniques by copying the art that was there and I also learned restoration techniques.”

“The thing that I found the most interesting about going overseas at the time was how little I had known about painting,” he said. “While I was there, I learned a lot about discipline, human frailty, and the little bit of time that we have left in the world. Therefore, I dedicated myself to making art and making the best of it.”

At Cal State Fullerton, he majored in art and earned a degree in fine arts studio studies. From 2002-2006, he worked at Disneyland as a staff scenic painter and also refurbished older murals.

If you go

Raíces Hermosas (Gorgeous Roots) includes 19 exhibiting artists, six of which were born in Latin America and four are in the LGBTQ+ community.

Raíces Hermosas runs through May 27 and includes contemporary interpretations of Latinx culture and identity with work by local and regional Latinx artists. The exhibit offers a video of each artist discussing their work.

Website: richardvargastudios.com

Location: Middletown Art Center at 21456 State Hwy. 175, Middletown

Hours: 10:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Thursday- Monday

More information: 707-809-8118, info@MiddletownArtCenter.org

Website: middletownartcenter.org

When it comes to his artist inspirations, "I would go with Salvador Dali and Frida Kahlo because of their dreamlike sensibility. I like the masters, such as Caravaggio, Rembrandt and Vermeer."

He’s also a fan of Jean-Michel Basquiat, a Brooklyn neo-expressionist whose street art, including graffiti, took off internationally in the 1980s. Then there’s Lucian Freud, Sigmund Freud's grandson, whose figurative works and portraits are associated with German Expressionism.

Vargas doesn't draw creative inspiration only from the visual artists, but he is also inspired by poetry of music from artists like Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen.

"Its all about juxtaposition," Vargas said. He considers the paradoxes of opposites as fodder for motivation and stimulation toward his work. "Everything that involves the human aspect, such as love, hate, peace, war, man, woman, life and death, the weak, the strong … the most important thing to have is dialogue, conversation and discourse. And to provide an invitation to open up controversy and provincialism."

Accepting the ‘dare’ from the canvas

Some of Vargas’ family was living in the area and would visit before he moved here. He now lives near the storied shores of Clear Lake and his studio space is close enough to the lake to allow him to take needed nature breaks to stay healthy and creative.

"I like to go sailing and paddle boarding,“ he said. ”The lake does inspire me with many hiking trails that I like to hike with my partner."

His large studio on his property pools in plenty of natural light and is semi-chaotic with an array of painting tools, brushes, paints, canvases, books and journals scattered about.

The painter listens to classical, contemporary and oldies music while working.

Rather than allow the blank canvas to become a hindrance or, restrain his ability to paint, he finds that it becomes a “dare” when he begins. And it when that invitation is in front of him, that the spiritual side of his creativity shines.

"I was never afraid to falter or make mistakes when making art,“ he said. ”I tried to use some influences from my strong religious beliefs and my culture. I tried to find questions and answers from eastern and Western philosophy, Muslim sensibilities and Japanese symbolism. I also like exploring and divulging into the mysticism of religion and finding inspiration in the durability of life."

The biggest challenge he can see as a creative is not liking what comes out with his painting or seeing that no one cares about it.

And regarding criticism, he said, "I welcome and encourage it. I enjoy what others have to say that is part of the conversation that is a part of the language of art."

Vargas' upcoming plans include helping the Lower Lake High School Spanish Club with their mural projects. He will continue to work on new paintings, refining and learning new techniques, and will reexamine and reinvent some older pieces.

"Art is part of my life and an extension to other things I do,“ he said. ”I enjoy the process of painting. It keeps me honest with myself and I enjoy the feeling of making something with my heart, mind and soul. It keeps me on my toes.“

Read more stories celebrating the local Latino community here.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor