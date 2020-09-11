Subscribe

Mitote food park in Roseland celebrates Latin American heritage

CAREY SWEET
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 11, 2020, 3:26PM
Hispanic Heritage

Read more stories celebrating the local Latino community here.

As Rodrigo Mendoza served his signature octopus tostada from his Charro Negro food truck at the new Mitote Food Park in Roseland, he reflected on the changes 2020 has brought.

“During this pandemic, it has been so hard for restaurants in Sonoma County,” said the former chef of Willi’s Seafood & Raw Bar in Healdsburg. “The new way of dining is outdoors. And here, we’re just grab and go, pick up your food.”

Yet for Mendoza and other food truck operators at the 7,000-square foot Mitote park within the new Roseland Village development on Sebastopol Road, the experience is much more than a transition from plates and silverware to compostable take-out boxes. Mitote has opened up an opportunity for entrepreneurs to celebrate their Latin American heritage.

“I’m my own boss now,” Mendoza said, arranging a crisp tortilla shell with chunks of octopus, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, avocado, jicama and a swath of spicy chile crema. “And my seafood is as you would eat in Mexico, inspired by Mexican mariscos.”

Across the parking lot, Damián Zúñiga worked in his Lucha Sabina food truck, placing sautéed mushrooms on griddled corn tortillas and topping them with guacamole, salsa and cotija. He’s another first-time business owner, after a career as a chef at Agave in Healdsburg and Agave Uptown in Oakland. Now he sells handcrafted Oaxacan street food and specialties like the al pastor sopes cherished in Guanajuato.

Food is a large part of Latin American lifestyle, he said, and he’s excited to share lesser-known delights such as tlayuda, an Oaxacan dish made of a large, flat tortilla spread with refried beans, avocado, meat, Oaxacan cheese and salsa.

As Mitote’s tagline says, this is “a place devoted to celebrating heritage and culture through food, music and arts.”

Larger plans

The Mitote Food Park’s official grand opening was Sept. 12, but the larger Roseland Village project that surrounds it has been in the works since 2005 as a neighborhood improvement concept put together by the Sebastopol Road Urban Vision Plan, the Sonoma County Community Development Commission, the nonprofit MidPen Housing of Foster City (San Mateo County) and the Sonoma County Community Development Commission.

Plans for the 7.5 acre Roseland Village development include 75 affordable rental apartments, 100 market-rate rental apartments, a civic building, a one-acre public plaza, a public library and a Mercado food hall.

In the meantime, while construction takes place, Mitote will be the spot for food trucks and community gatherings.

Nearly as soon as the call went out for food trucks to participate in a fledgling park late last year, the predominantly Latino Roseland neighborhood embraced the idea as their own. For the first informal gathering on the site this past December, locals came together in a candlelit evening of traditional chants, rosary readings, music and feasting on pozole and tamales. Gaily decorated altars were placed in front of a bright yellow-and-red Maria Machetes taco truck. Children tackled a giant, star-shaped piñata.

Indeed, the Mitote name is a salute to Latino culture, said Sonoma County restaurateur Octavio Diaz, who is in charge of the Mitote park. The ancient Latin American-Indian word means dance or a party, and inspiration, as the Aztec and Inca civilizations made secular dance rituals essential in their communal lives.

“Mitote is a place where you come and talk and come up with ideas to make things better,” Diaz said. “We want to make Mitote a place where you relax with your family and connect with each other over good times, good food and good energy.”

Diversity is a driving force behind the project, Diaz added, with each food truck offering different cuisines, from barbecue to Sonoran-style Mexican. Some of the trucks already had built a following, making use of part-time parking spots up and down Sebastopol Road. But the new park has brought them together with a festive flair that attracts more customer traffic.

“Half of the trucks are owned by minorities, people of color and people that live in Roseland,” Diaz said. “The other ones are going to be rotating trucks from Sonoma County, since permits say that no one truck can be here more than five days a week. We all work together, because the way I look at it, one brother helps the other brother.”

Regional food

The high-end trucks — each mobile kitchen can cost $100,000 to $200,000, Diaz said — cater to locals and visitors from across Sonoma County who are eager to try such Charro Negro highlights as the layered aguachile of raw shrimp marinated in lime and chile then mixed with mango, cilantro, jicama, pickled onions, avocados and cucumbers, all piled in a tall plastic cup rimmed with hibiscus and mole salt.

Mendoza said he is doing very well with his business, which showcases pristine seafood and local produce from Santa Rosa’s What's Up Farm. Tongue-in-cheek, Mendoza called the Mitote concept “Beach and Barrio,” since Roseland is historically a low-income area. He has nicknamed his truck “urban sea monster” for its array of shrimp, oysters, tuna, scallops, calamari and whole fried fish.

In general, this is not Americanized Mexican food but what Latinos have long enjoyed in their own countries. Birria tacos from the Los Magos truck have shredded beef laced with onion tucked into corn tortillas, then deep-fried and served with spicy pickled carrot, radish, jalapeno, lime and hot sauce. Guests sit at widely spaced folding tables under a large white tent and gulp fruit agua frescas while enjoying mariachi music blasting from speakers.

One truck, Antojitos Victoria, does offer familiar fare like nachos but also quesadillas stuffed with interesting ingredients like nopales (cactus), chicharron salsa verde or chicken mole verde. The bundles are lightly fried for delicious crunch.

Made in Mexico

Increasing the draw for the trucks, the food park sits next to the Roseland Mercadito, a former Dollar Store building that has just been transformed into a collection of 14 vendors with colorful mini-shops selling everything from imported Mexican shoes to handmade jewelry, bulk sacks of beans and luchador wrestling masks imported from Mexico City.

Visitors can wander the aisles, browsing traditional goods from Chiapas, Oaxaca, Michoacán and Guerrero, things that may remind them of their countries of origin. They can pick up a glittering dress for a quinceañera and chat with shop owners who lost their jobs in vineyards and restaurants because of COVID-19 but are finding new life and income in the market.

Inviting the community further in, Santa Rosa art teacher Martín Zúñiga enlisted high school children from numerous Sonoma County schools to paint colorful murals inside the market.

“It’s all art based on their feelings, and what is happening in the world now,” said Diaz, who coordinates the Mercadito.

For other neighborhood amenities, Roseland Village hosts nonprofit organizations closely linked to the Latino community. The United Farm Workers hand out free face masks. Grocery assistance groups hand out boxes of free food to those who need them. Santa Rosa’s Esperanza Truck and Compassion Without Borders animal rescue hosts popular monthly low-cost veterinary clinics.

In about 15 months, the Mercadito — the former Dollar Store — will be demolished for the Roseland Village’s new homes. Diaz hopes to have the vendors set up in their own shops by then.

By the end of this year, he hopes to break ground on a fancier new Mitote, which will be called Plaza Temporal, complete with attractive fencing, more covered picnic areas, restrooms and a bar. There will be a section for children, but instead of a playground, Diaz envisions something more educational.

“Like a science thing, showing kids to use your brain while you’re playing,” he said. “I’d love to partner with a company for a computer section, because a lot of the kids around here are not exposed to high tech.”

While Diaz is looking forward to Mitote’s growth and “steady rhythm,” he’s grateful for how the city, county and vendors have all worked together to make the nascent project a reality.

“Our chefs are so happy here in these hard times, and to me, that’s more valuable than money,” he said. “I’m thrilled that they’re feeling the enthusiasm, that they took the gamble and are doing OK. It’s been challenging, but there’s no room for not thinking positive.”

Details: Mitote Food Park, 665 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, mitotefoodpark.com

