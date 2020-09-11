Mitote food park in Roseland celebrates Latin American heritage

As Rodrigo Mendoza served his signature octopus tostada from his Charro Negro food truck at the new Mitote Food Park in Roseland, he reflected on the changes 2020 has brought.

“During this pandemic, it has been so hard for restaurants in Sonoma County,” said the former chef of Willi’s Seafood & Raw Bar in Healdsburg. “The new way of dining is outdoors. And here, we’re just grab and go, pick up your food.”

Yet for Mendoza and other food truck operators at the 7,000-square foot Mitote park within the new Roseland Village development on Sebastopol Road, the experience is much more than a transition from plates and silverware to compostable take-out boxes. Mitote has opened up an opportunity for entrepreneurs to celebrate their Latin American heritage.

“I’m my own boss now,” Mendoza said, arranging a crisp tortilla shell with chunks of octopus, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, avocado, jicama and a swath of spicy chile crema. “And my seafood is as you would eat in Mexico, inspired by Mexican mariscos.”

Across the parking lot, Damián Zúñiga worked in his Lucha Sabina food truck, placing sautéed mushrooms on griddled corn tortillas and topping them with guacamole, salsa and cotija. He’s another first-time business owner, after a career as a chef at Agave in Healdsburg and Agave Uptown in Oakland. Now he sells handcrafted Oaxacan street food and specialties like the al pastor sopes cherished in Guanajuato.

Food is a large part of Latin American lifestyle, he said, and he’s excited to share lesser-known delights such as tlayuda, an Oaxacan dish made of a large, flat tortilla spread with refried beans, avocado, meat, Oaxacan cheese and salsa.

As Mitote’s tagline says, this is “a place devoted to celebrating heritage and culture through food, music and arts.”

Larger plans

The Mitote Food Park’s official grand opening was Sept. 12, but the larger Roseland Village project that surrounds it has been in the works since 2005 as a neighborhood improvement concept put together by the Sebastopol Road Urban Vision Plan, the Sonoma County Community Development Commission, the nonprofit MidPen Housing of Foster City (San Mateo County) and the Sonoma County Community Development Commission.

Plans for the 7.5 acre Roseland Village development include 75 affordable rental apartments, 100 market-rate rental apartments, a civic building, a one-acre public plaza, a public library and a Mercado food hall.

In the meantime, while construction takes place, Mitote will be the spot for food trucks and community gatherings.

Nearly as soon as the call went out for food trucks to participate in a fledgling park late last year, the predominantly Latino Roseland neighborhood embraced the idea as their own. For the first informal gathering on the site this past December, locals came together in a candlelit evening of traditional chants, rosary readings, music and feasting on pozole and tamales. Gaily decorated altars were placed in front of a bright yellow-and-red Maria Machetes taco truck. Children tackled a giant, star-shaped piñata.

Indeed, the Mitote name is a salute to Latino culture, said Sonoma County restaurateur Octavio Diaz, who is in charge of the Mitote park. The ancient Latin American-Indian word means dance or a party, and inspiration, as the Aztec and Inca civilizations made secular dance rituals essential in their communal lives.

“Mitote is a place where you come and talk and come up with ideas to make things better,” Diaz said. “We want to make Mitote a place where you relax with your family and connect with each other over good times, good food and good energy.”

Diversity is a driving force behind the project, Diaz added, with each food truck offering different cuisines, from barbecue to Sonoran-style Mexican. Some of the trucks already had built a following, making use of part-time parking spots up and down Sebastopol Road. But the new park has brought them together with a festive flair that attracts more customer traffic.

“Half of the trucks are owned by minorities, people of color and people that live in Roseland,” Diaz said. “The other ones are going to be rotating trucks from Sonoma County, since permits say that no one truck can be here more than five days a week. We all work together, because the way I look at it, one brother helps the other brother.”

Regional food

The high-end trucks — each mobile kitchen can cost $100,000 to $200,000, Diaz said — cater to locals and visitors from across Sonoma County who are eager to try such Charro Negro highlights as the layered aguachile of raw shrimp marinated in lime and chile then mixed with mango, cilantro, jicama, pickled onions, avocados and cucumbers, all piled in a tall plastic cup rimmed with hibiscus and mole salt.