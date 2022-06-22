Neighborhoods: Five historical facts about Cloverdale

Gould-Shaw House

It’s hard to miss the Gothic Revival Victorian home with the white picket fence at 215 North Cloverdale Boulevard. Lucky for locals — and visitors passing through town — the historic Gould-Shaw House is open to the public.

The home was built in 1862 by the town’s blacksmith, Thomas J. Gould, then sold to Thomas A. Shaw who then remodeled it between 1869 and 1875. The house was occupied by the Shaw family for over 63 years before it was sold.

In 1983, after 15 years of fund-raising, the Cloverdale History Center and Museum purchased the Gould-Shaw House and opened it the following year as the Gould-Shaw House Museum. Visitors can stop by to admire architectural detail, view exhibits and stroll through a blooming garden filled with crocuses, roses and a century-old orange tree.

Citrus Fair

The Cloverdale Citrus Fair kicked off in 1892 and it remains an annual tradition to this day. It grew into a big celebration of the abundance of citrus fruits that grew around Cloverdale including lemons, limes, oranges and grapefruit. It wasn’t uncommon to see elaborate wooded displays decorated with these zesty fruits in the early 1900s.

It was during the 1911 Citrus Fair that Santa Rosa aviator Fred Wiseman's plane crashed into a pile of lumber. Wiseman was known for the first airmail flight between Santa Rosa and Petaluma that same year.

In April the fair celebrated it’s 130 year of entertaining with live music by local bands, a carnival, a petting zoo and agricultural 4-H shows at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds.The event also included a parade, cabaret performances, talent shows and the Citrus Fair Queen pageant.

Pick’s Drive-In

The retro atmosphere at Pick’s Drive-In isn’t just a look. The iconic Cloverdale burger joint is in fact nearly 100 years old. It opened in 1923 as a Reed and Bell’s Root Beer stand during the Prohibition era. The historic drive-in restaurant at 117 S. Cloverdale Blvd. is beloved not only for its longevity and juicy burgers but also for its unique relish sauce.

Markleville

According to local historian, Gaye Lebaron, the question of how Cloverdale got it’s name has been somewhat of a mystery over it’s 160-plus year history.

Experts and Erwin G. Gudde, author of California Place Names, said names with the word "clover" are favorites "in regions where this fodder grows." Gudde has no answer to how Cloverdale was named, but that it was previously known as Markleville for R.B. Markle, a man who owned land there during the mid-19th century.

Town historian W.E. Wilson also wrote that the residents got together at the Cloverdale Hotel and voted on the official town name as the Cloverdale, again for all the clovers that covered the area, which settlers took as a sign of a “fertile landscape,” according to historical ecologist Arthur Dawson.

Stagecoach stop

Before Cloverdale was officially a town, it was an early stagecoach stop on the Rancho Rincon de Musalacon Mexican land grant, according to the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce.

A 1874 ad for James P. Clark Stages noted the proprietor of the stagecoach company was providing service to Calistoga, Mark West Springs, Guerneville, Forestville, Healdsburg and Cloverdale to and from Santa Rosa.