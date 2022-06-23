Neighborhoods: Five historical facts about Windsor

Town well

Nothing like a good watering hole to bring people together. In Windsor during the late 1800s the town well became such a popular gathering spot that the old Windsor Hotel opened next to it. It was located on Old Redwood Highway, which used to be Main Street, according to the town.

Southern Pomo

For thousands of years, Southern Pomo people lived in the Windsor area and around other parts of Sonoma County.

Town Green

The Windsor Town Green is a community park west of Highway 101 where markets, festivals, picnics and parties are hosted. The park completed constructed in 2001 after two decades of rapid population growth. Windsor was unincorporated until 1992. The Windsor Town Council felt that the Town Green was needed as “a place that would bring the community together and give it identity.”

Three historical eras are represented in the Windsor Town Green: an oak grove for natural history and Native American culture, the plum orchard is a nod to agricultural history and the open area for the present.

POW camp

German prisoners of war were detained in a camp west of downtown Windsor during World War II.

The Prisoner of War Camp was located near Marysville in 1944 and closed in 1946. The purpose of the new camp was to train prisoners in pruning the local crops like prunes and grapes to help local farmers. According to the Windsor Historical Society, at least one prisoner escaped, but they were recaptured while the camp was still operational. After the war ended prisoners were sent back to Europe.

British name

It was a Sonoma County pony express rider and Englishman named Hiram Lewis who apparently named the town Windsor in 1855. According to the town website, Lewis possibly felt the natural landscape and beauty reminded him of the grounds surrounding Windsor Castle in his home country.

Hiram Lewis Park in Windsor is named for Lewis, who was also the town’s first postmaster.