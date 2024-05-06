Nélida Samara: young artist making waves in Lake County

Nélida Samara, an interdisciplinary artist, is charged with energy to make art and teach youth at Middletown Art Center.|
Nélida Samara, 23, wears an infectious smile as she discusses her work as an interdisciplinary artist showing at the Middletown Art Center's Raíces Hermosas exhibit.

Samara's art at the exhibit represents the feelings that are evoked in the way that land and body cross paths in nature.

"It doesn’t matter where I am in the world, I start by connecting to myself and the land,“ she said. ”And I allow for a conversation to flow between nature and I. Nature is alive and if we allow ourselves to truly listen, we can learn so much. So I start there.

The North Bay resident wears many hats, including daughter and student. Professionally, those hats are artist, project coordinator and cultural educator for the Middletown Art Center, a role she’s held since October 2023.

"I am mainly working as the cultural educator, teaching students about symbols and iconography specific to Latinx cultures, predominantly Mexican since most of the art is made by artists with Mexican backgrounds,“ said Samara, who is also a bilingual translator. ”I work on the backend of things coordinating interviews, scheduling, social media, graphic design, video editing, website managing, and so much more."

Artist and Middletown Art Center Director Lisa Kaplan has worked at the organization since its inception in 2015. The two have worked together on the latest Raíces Hermosas exhibit where nearly all of the Latinx exhibiting artists from Lake County, Sacramento, the Bay Area, Miami and Chicago. Of those 19 exhibiting, six were born in Latin America, four are in the LGBTQ+ community.

"Samara is a rare treasure and emerging artist who has innovated in her approach to image making with a process she developed for printing photographic images on large handmade paper,“ she said. ”Samara is ... committed to a life in the arts and in ecological stewardship, she makes the cultural aspects of the exhibit come alive for students."

Samara, a graduate of Wesleyan University in Connecticut with a bachelor’s in fine arts and environmental studies, creates art in several mediums including photography, painting, mosaic and sculpture.

Her love of art began when she was around 3 years old.

"I would beg my parents to buy art supplies for me and when that wasn’t possible, I made art with whatever I could — water bottles, old wire from hangers, recycled paper, old clothes and toilet paper rolls,“ she said. ”I like to say that I’ve always been an artist."

Samara found her way to her current artistic medium in middle school when she got a camera.

“I didn’t start to take myself seriously as a photographer until I was in high school and realized that I have a unique perspective, or a specific way of seeing,” she said. “My parents bought me a DSLR as a gift in high school, which I was immensely grateful for since I didn’t grow up with any sort of extra financial resources. It was a luxury and one that has helped shape what I do today."

Creativity is in her blood

The first five years of Samara’s life were spent in Jalisco, Mexico, where her relatives were land stewards, farmers, builders, hunters and gatherers noting, “my grandparents, and their parents, and so on, they all lived off the land — they lived humble lives, cultivated corn and beans, had goats, chickens, and they also hunted wild game."

" (They are) very creative folks. My mother’s family, for example, lived in the mountains with very few resources when she was a little girl, and (she) became the first person in her family to receive any sort of education,“ she said of her mother who was a seamstress and made traditional and modern dresses.

Her father is a welder and skilled at drawing.

Although her artistic ability comes from her family, they did not see art as being conducive to earning a living.

“My parents never encouraged me to pursue art because they wanted something that would establish a secure financial future,” she said.

But time has changed their mentality. Today, they understand how important it is for their child to feel creatively fulfilled and how she’s able to inspire fellow Latino artists.

Grounding in her soul, nature

In 2005, when Samara was 5 years old, she moved to Santa Rosa with her mother and brother. She lived there until 2018.

"My teenage years were very difficult for me – grappling with identity and not feeling like I belonged anywhere. I think this is a common experience for a lot of migrant families,“ she said. ”I felt disconnected from my family, my homeland – my roots.“

Then, in high school, she received a scholarship to study at Sonoma Academy.

Samara said, “the vast socio-economic differences between myself and my peers was a cultural shock.”

During that time, she was also struggling with her mental health and took a year off high school and went to Maui.

“These months were the most transformative of my life. I felt like I could breathe deeply and peacefully. I was able to slow down. Before Maui, I felt very disillusioned with life. Some might describe it as a very intense existential crisis coupled with the pressure of having to be the perfect immigrant: high achieving, straight A student, varsity athlete and tons of extracurricular activities,” she said of the three years she spent on the island. “Overall, Maui was a place of spiritual awakening for me. I learned so much about my connection to Earth, my ancestors, and the importance of faith in my life. I don’t know that I would have been able to make it through the cold and icy college years in Connecticut without the long-lasting community support that I found and received in Maui."

She added when she was in Maui, she was creating art for fun and creating jewelry.

"In my darkest times, nature nurtured and held me like a mother would, and so I return to nature continuously,“ she said. ”It’s a similar experience to visiting your grandmother. I feel like I am home anytime I immerse myself in nature. Being queer, being Mexican, being the first in my family to attend university, being the daughter of a farmworker – all of these things, and more, inspire my process."

Samara also uses she/her and they/them pronouns.

Finding inspiration, creating opportunities

The art of American visual artist and photographer Sky Hopinka, who is a descendant of the Pechanga Band of Luiseno people, is an inspiration to Samara and her art.

Mexican painter Frida Kahlo is also someone Samara connects with in a way that goes beyond art.

“The story of her struggles, resilience, and defiance drew me. I loved the way she rebelled against the norms of society and what a woman should be," she said.

Working at the Raíces Hermosas exhibit and hosting school field trips for Lake County's students in both Spanish and English has been a dream come true for Samara.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to work at MAC (Middletown Art Center) ... It has been one of the most fulfilling experiences to teach over 1,500 students about my culture and art,“ she said. ”I can’t describe the joy that I feel when students thank me as they walk out the door."

Lake County Superintendent of Schools Brock Falkenberg concurred that the work Samara and the Middletown Art Center are doing is important for the Latino community and beyond.

“It is essential for us as educators to actively bridge the education gap, to ensure equal opportunities for all students,” he said. “We believe all children can learn and succeed, but not on the same day in the same way.”

Her work comes to life

When it comes to her art, she always starts with writing or a walk that allows her creativity to flow.

“It starts with an idea or an emotion and I do my best to create a setting with a subject that represents that idea to its best ability. In my art, I deeply value the gems that come from co-creating with another, whether it be a model, a tree, water, or sunshine,” she said. “I value the art of becoming the observer. It’s meditative in that way. Allows me to slow down and connect to my spirit deeper.”

She’ll bring her analogue film camera, a Nikon F4, on her walk, black and white film and sometimes a tripod. She uses her own handmade paper as the canvas for her images to be produced on.

“it is a slow process. It takes time, love, labor and dedication,” she said. “And lots of patience ... that brings me back to traditional ways of making with organic materials."

Looking ahead, Samara would love to mentor other artists who are starting out on their own creative journey.

“Throughout my scholastic life I’ve had mentor figures that have encouraged me. Teachers and coaches have been great mentors, too,” she said. “I feel I am in a transitional phase where I see myself stepping into more of an educator/mentor role. I would love to mentor young artists that come from similar backgrounds as me.”

As far as her own work and her potential in the art world, “I want to be making income from my artwork and showing in larger cities and art galleries.”

The future for Samara looks bright, colored with creativity, mentorship and personal works. Her future dreams include traveling to Mexico to start a community garden, working on her MFA and maybe a Ph.D.

