Nélida Samara, 23, wears an infectious smile as she discusses her work as an interdisciplinary artist showing at the Middletown Art Center's Raíces Hermosas exhibit.

Samara's art at the exhibit represents the feelings that are evoked in the way that land and body cross paths in nature.

"It doesn’t matter where I am in the world, I start by connecting to myself and the land,“ she said. ”And I allow for a conversation to flow between nature and I. Nature is alive and if we allow ourselves to truly listen, we can learn so much. So I start there.

The North Bay resident wears many hats, including daughter and student. Professionally, those hats are artist, project coordinator and cultural educator for the Middletown Art Center, a role she’s held since October 2023.

"I am mainly working as the cultural educator, teaching students about symbols and iconography specific to Latinx cultures, predominantly Mexican since most of the art is made by artists with Mexican backgrounds,“ said Samara, who is also a bilingual translator. ”I work on the backend of things coordinating interviews, scheduling, social media, graphic design, video editing, website managing, and so much more."

Artist and Middletown Art Center Director Lisa Kaplan has worked at the organization since its inception in 2015. The two have worked together on the latest Raíces Hermosas exhibit where nearly all of the Latinx exhibiting artists from Lake County, Sacramento, the Bay Area, Miami and Chicago. Of those 19 exhibiting, six were born in Latin America, four are in the LGBTQ+ community.

"Samara is a rare treasure and emerging artist who has innovated in her approach to image making with a process she developed for printing photographic images on large handmade paper,“ she said. ”Samara is ... committed to a life in the arts and in ecological stewardship, she makes the cultural aspects of the exhibit come alive for students."

Samara, a graduate of Wesleyan University in Connecticut with a bachelor’s in fine arts and environmental studies, creates art in several mediums including photography, painting, mosaic and sculpture.

Her love of art began when she was around 3 years old.

"I would beg my parents to buy art supplies for me and when that wasn’t possible, I made art with whatever I could — water bottles, old wire from hangers, recycled paper, old clothes and toilet paper rolls,“ she said. ”I like to say that I’ve always been an artist."

Samara found her way to her current artistic medium in middle school when she got a camera.

“I didn’t start to take myself seriously as a photographer until I was in high school and realized that I have a unique perspective, or a specific way of seeing,” she said. “My parents bought me a DSLR as a gift in high school, which I was immensely grateful for since I didn’t grow up with any sort of extra financial resources. It was a luxury and one that has helped shape what I do today."

Creativity is in her blood

The first five years of Samara’s life were spent in Jalisco, Mexico, where her relatives were land stewards, farmers, builders, hunters and gatherers noting, “my grandparents, and their parents, and so on, they all lived off the land — they lived humble lives, cultivated corn and beans, had goats, chickens, and they also hunted wild game."

" (They are) very creative folks. My mother’s family, for example, lived in the mountains with very few resources when she was a little girl, and (she) became the first person in her family to receive any sort of education,“ she said of her mother who was a seamstress and made traditional and modern dresses.

Her father is a welder and skilled at drawing.

Although her artistic ability comes from her family, they did not see art as being conducive to earning a living.

“My parents never encouraged me to pursue art because they wanted something that would establish a secure financial future,” she said.

But time has changed their mentality. Today, they understand how important it is for their child to feel creatively fulfilled and how she’s able to inspire fellow Latino artists.

Grounding in her soul, nature

In 2005, when Samara was 5 years old, she moved to Santa Rosa with her mother and brother. She lived there until 2018.

"My teenage years were very difficult for me – grappling with identity and not feeling like I belonged anywhere. I think this is a common experience for a lot of migrant families,“ she said. ”I felt disconnected from my family, my homeland – my roots.“

Then, in high school, she received a scholarship to study at Sonoma Academy.

Samara said, “the vast socio-economic differences between myself and my peers was a cultural shock.”