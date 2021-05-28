New Roseland school board member determined to give Latino population stronger voice in school system

Rocío Mondragón Reyes was 11 years old and on the phone with her father when he told her “Se fuerte … cuidalos” — “Be strong ... take care of them.”

It was 2009 and Mondragón Reyes, a Santa Rosa native and the oldest child of undocumented immigrants from Michoacan, Mexico, had just been handed even more responsibility in her family. Her father was in the middle of a three-week detainment after being stopped by local police and later turned over to federal immigration authorities to face deportation proceedings.

For that period of time, Mondragón Reyes carried the burden of communicating with her family’s attorney, who only spoke English, and asking neighbors for money to help pay for legal services.

The experience changed the trajectory of her life and set her on the path of advocating for Latino communities, starting in Roseland, which she has called home for all of her 23 years.

She was appointed to a vacant board seat for Roseland School District in March, becoming one of the district’s youngest-ever board members. One of her chief goals is to ensure transparency and openness between Latino parents and school district leaders.

“Latino parents don’t feel comfortable discussing their concerns,” said Mondragón Reyes, who works as an administrative associate at Making Waves Foundation’s College and Alumni Program. “My mom didn’t even know a school board existed until I was in 11th grade. ... This needs to change.”

After graduating from Georgetown University two years ago, she is marking an extraordinary return to the district where she first attended Roseland Elementary School and graduated in 2015 from Roseland University Prep.

The K-12 Roseland district has four schools and serves about 2,900 students, more than 90% of whom identify as Hispanic or Latino. About half of the students are English-language learners, according to state data.

Based on her own background, Mondragón Reyes believes an institution like the school system ought to give more acknowledgment and value to the skills those students have from their own life experiences and culture.

“We need to empower students’ passions, amplify students’ life skills and upbringing, too,” Mondragón Reyes said. “These students build skills through life, not just institutions.”

Equity for Latino students

Mondragón Reyes is one of a growing number of young Latino leaders emerging in Sonoma County to shape the future of public education.

Another is Mariana Martinez, board vice president of Santa Rosa Junior College. Her 7-year-old son attends Sheppard Elementary School in the Roseland district, and she and Mondragón Reyes share similar concerns — that not enough emphasis is being placed on diversity in the recruiting of teachers or on the importance of a culturally sensitive curriculum.

“Latino students need to see themselves in the lessons and in the literature they read,” Martinez said.

“We need to create curriculums that are race, gender, culture and religion conscious,” she said. “Our school system isn’t what it was 20 years ago. It’s more dynamic now.”

Furthermore, with classrooms in Roseland predominantly composed of students of color, that diversity is not well represented in the ranks of teachers, Martinez said.

Having a teacher who is culturally aware, she said, could help more students graduate high school and pursue higher education.

According to an Education Data Partnership 2018-19 report, of the elementary school teachers in Roseland, 14.4% were Hispanic or Latino, 2.2% were Filipino or two or more races and 78.4% were white.

That lack of diversity could be linked to a lower percentage of Roseland students moving on to get college degrees or higher education, Martinez said.

“I don’t see as many Latino students go on to college or go off to get their master’s,” Martinez said. “These students don’t have tools to navigate life after high school.”

Reflecting Roseland’s community

Mondragón Reyes was determined to give the local Latino population a stronger voice in the education system.

She returned to Roseland in April 2020 after graduating in 2019 from Georgetown, where she majored in culture and politics, with a focus in Latin American studies. In March, she challenged a seasoned candidate for a seat left vacant on the Roseland School District board.

Her rival, Sondra Beam, had 15 years of prior experience on the Roseland board, but Mondragón Reyes won over a majority of board members.

“When she started speaking about what she wanted to do, it was incredibly clear that she was the strongest candidate,” said Tiffany Kampmann, a Roseland School District board member, who was among four board members who interviewed Mondragón Reyes for the post.