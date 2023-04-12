NorCal PinUp Girls dress the part while giving back to the community

A smile and bright shade of lipstick can go a long way toward empowering the person wearing it. Throw in perfectly manicured hairstyles from the 1940s, giant skirts, bright accessories and if you’re in Sonoma County, you may find yourself among the NorCal PinUp Girls.

This unique Sebastopol nonprofit debuted in 2013. Scott Wright, founder, president and co-treasurer of the organization, wanted to find more people in the community who liked the pin-up style and wanted to support local events. Wright was looking for a fun way to go back in time even just for the day through group photo shoots and hanging out next to hot rods at car shows.

Members of the organization aren’t limited to women. There are some male members from Occidental, Santa Rosa and other areas of Sonoma County, too.

The history behind pin-up goes back to the early 19th century. During World War II, glamorous women would model for photos striking unique poses that showed off their figures. It all started with burlesque dancers who used their photographs as business cards. An example is Betty Grable, an American actress who was the epitome of pin-up. Male pin-ups, although less common, did exist. And the name references to the images getting “pinned up” on walls like posters.

Linda Camilli, known as Miss Classy Sassy, is one of the oldest members, with almost four years being involved with the NorCal PinUp Girls. She remembers her earliest memory of seeing pin-up style in movies like “Dirty Dancing.”

Sara Gonzales, from Occidental, has been a part of the NorCal PinUp Girls for almost a year. She saw a flier on Facebook looking for members and decided to join.

“No matter your shape and size, you are welcome,” she said. “Either way, you don't have to be perfect to be part of it and you don't have to be young to be part of it. I just turned 40, and this is a milestone in my life. And I wanted to join it because it made me feel good about myself.”

Andrea Williams-Epting, from Guerneville, joined the organization in June 2021 because she was looking for something to help her break out of her shell and was looking to have fun while doing it. She added, she watched old movies with her grandma, and the pin-up style helps her to continue to connect with her.

“Everyone is in such a good jovial mood and it's all contagious,” Williams-Epting said. “Everyone feeds off of each other's energies, it's a wonderful organization to inspire you and empower you as a woman.”

Over the years, membership has grown to 25 members and they attend local events. They began fundraising as a way to help the community and this has become a huge priority for the group. The group’s members appointed a vice president, secretary and treasurer, too.

“I would say I have a great team,” said Wright. “Jennifer Stockstad, our vice president, is the real treasure. She's been a great asset and does a lot along with our members. We're only as great as how great they are as a whole. And they're all so great."

The nonprofit has nearly 10 years of helping the community under their belts. They have helped organize toy drives and fundraisers throughout the Bay Area. And like the nonprofit itself, the fundraising efforts have been unique and are in line with the members’ interests. They can also attend many Cars and Coffee events where attendees get together to show off their cars, talk about cars and drink coffee. Sometimes the nonprofit gets paid for attending events, they’ve had sponsors and get donations from the public.

In 2018, the group gathered resources to buy MP3s and iPods for the Alzheimer's Association because “research shows that oldies music can bring somebody out of an Alzheimer’s spell temporarily, which is amazing,” Wright said.

Tire Irons Garage in Sebastopol has partnered with the NorCal PinUp Girls to provide classic cars and a headquarters for the nonprofit. They also helped the group get a mascot, which they named named Five Alarm Fanny. The pink 1949 Ford firetruck can be spotted at the events the pin-up girls attend.

“We just made car shows more fun and brought people back. And then over time, it evolved with people finding other needs for us like veterans wanting to see pin-up girls, or ride with them in parades. Retirement communities invited us to come by and help with the elderly,” Wright said.

The organization has partnered with Cruisin’ North Car Club of Sonoma County since 2014. Proceeds from multiple car shows, the NorCal PinUp Girls’ twice-a-year beauty pageant and other events helps raise money for Alzheimer’s Association. They’ve donated $5,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association.

One of the members has a close tie to helping raise funds for Alzheimer’s research. Camilli said her aunt has the disease.

“I went and visited with her, she knew my dad, her brother, very well, but she kept looking at me and saying, ‘who are you?’ It broke my heart,” she said.

The group also helps during the holidays. Last November the group donated 18 turkeys to Friends In Sonoma Helping (F.I.S.H.) and Redwood Empire Food Bank. One of the most prominent photos on their Facebook page shows seven women holding presents while dressed in the classic pin-up style next to Santa Claus at Batcave Comics and Toys in Santa Rosa. The group bought toys and donated them to various holiday toy drives.

The nonprofit has monthly meetings and it discusses what car shows and events to attend. They also have T-shirts, hoodies and calendars to sell to raise money. For more information, go to their Facebook page.