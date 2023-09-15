6 North Bay Latinas making a mark in their industries honor the women who helped them thrive

The woman work in everything from food to education.|
September 15, 2023, 2:20PM
Women supporting women — mujeres apoyando a mujeres — is a wonderful perk of living in the small, tight-knit communities of the North Bay.

Leaders in healthcare, business, management and the wine industries in Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties say feeling supported by fellow Latinas has helped them thrive. From mentors to colleagues, friends and family, many say they have grown in their respective industries thanks to women who want to see them succeed.

Here are six women who share a little about their journeys and the women who helped them get there.

Cinthya Cisneros

Cinthya Cisneros is the owner of La Cheve Bakery and Brews in Napa, where she has lived since she was 4 years old. Before starting her own business, Cisneros worked as a researcher and lab technician at the Sonoma State University Chemistry Department. She also worked in Sacramento for a few years as a science teacher before returning home to Napa.

Title or position: Owner of La Cheve-Bakery and Brews

Age: 33

Location: Napa

What’s an interesting fact or two about yourself?

I used to do autopsies! Prior to becoming a high school chemistry teacher, I was a pathologist assistant. It was one of the toughest things to see and endure. After a year and a half, I made a career switch into the education field.

When you think of a female mentor, who comes to mind, and what did you learn from her?

When I think of a female mentor, that is someone who constantly shows you how to embark on your pathway … that is my mother. Her discipline to her career and family is flawless. She gets up and gets it done through the best version of herself as possible, in the most caring and creative way too. That is exactly what I strive to do everyday, making the best decisions to my capacity towards my loved ones and my business.

What comes to mind when you think of women supporting women?

Who better to give you advice, a shoulder to cry on, or an extra hand of support than someone who understands some of the struggles you have faced?

Is there a local Latina in the area whom you look up to?

Maria Cisneros. She is opening doors and doing whatever she can to leave doors open for those who grew up and are marginalized. I look up to her so much.

Zabdy Neria

Zabdy Neria provides bilingual therapy services to Lake County students in schools and said, “of the many hats I’ve worn, my favorite one of all is being a mommy to my little girl. I treasure every moment that I spend with my little family.”

Title or position: Clinician II for the Lake County Office of Education, Mental Health Program

Age: 29

Location: Clearlake

Do you hold another job or position outside of your work with the Lake County Office of Education?

After work, I serve as the youngest and only Latina school board member for the Konocti Unified School District. I was elected at the age of 26 to serve a term from 2020-2024. As a former ESL (English as Second Language) student of the district, I remind the rest of the board and our auperintended of the many barriers that our Spanish speaking families, which is over half of our student population, face when accessing educational resources.

Additionally, I am on the Middletown Art Center, board of directors where we are setting motion on a huge project called “Raices Hermosas.” The project entails bilingual workshops, cultural events, an art exhibit and school field trips to the MAC to embrace traditional and contemporary Latinx art and culture.

Lastly, I am the president-elect for Rotary Club of Clear Lake where I have volunteered most of my time on our annual Rotary Community Christmas Dinner and Rotary Scholarships for our youth. As part of the selection committee, we seek to reward community service and the academic achievement of students who have beat the odds, despite facing adversity. Our kids are truly resilient and I am honored to be a part of group that invests in our youth’s education and future.

When you think of a female mentor, who comes to mind, and what did you learn from her?

Several women have helped guide me to become the woman I am today. Pamela Bordisso, former Yuba College counselor, introduced me to the world of education during my formative years when I did not think that higher education was possible.

Christina Drukala, former clinical supervisor, taught me so much about how to be a strong, compassionate and nurturing leader when I needed it most. Her knowledge matched with her confidence are attributes that continue to inspire me to this day.

Socorro Padilla, as a Latina leader and social worker herself, has done more than words can ever express. She taught me to advocate for myself, to not make myself smaller for the comfort of others, and to follow my dreams and aspirations no matter the obstacles.

Leidy Neria, my mother and business owner of Leidy’s Shop, has demonstrated how to honor traditional values while also ensuring equal partnership in the household.

Ana Santana, Upper Lake School Board Member and Lake County Office of Education Healthy Start Director, has been a pillar for our Hispanic community. When I was contemplating running for office, one conversation with Ana solidified my intentions to run for School Board for the purpose of building representation for our community around the lake.

What comes to mind when you think of women supporting women?

Women in positions of leadership are pushed and pulled in many directions. There is pressure to have a porcelain appearance, to be an immaculate homemaker and surpass average standards in the profession of our choosing. Women are often judged for being too harsh when we are being direct and too sensitive when we are demonstrating compassion. It is a tough balance to navigate. As a Latina, I have worked hard to unlearn behaviors that were ingrained in me since childhood. It sounds funny to say it out loud, but it took hearing it from another woman to give myself permission to break through the discomfort of being seen, heard, and to just be myself, especially in the presence of authority. One talk with women like Socorro Padilla and Ana Santana, Latina women who have walked the walk, made all the difference for me to see myself in a position of authority.

Angela Cuellar

Angela Cuellar is a Lake County native who has held her position at the Lake County Office of Education for six years.

She is also a part-time instructor at both Mendocino Community College and Woodland Community College. She teaches child development courses in Spanish for monolingual Spanish students and said, “I love my community and owe a lot of my success to the wonderful programs that existed when I was a teen mom. That is why now I am so involved in community events, clubs and do the work I do today.”

Title or position: Director at the Lake County Office of Education, Lake County Child Care Planning Council and Lake County Quality Counts

Age: 45

Location: Lakeport

When you think of a female mentor, who comes to mind, and what did you learn from her?

Shelley Brill Trumbo. She was the Lake County Child Care Planning Council coordinator many years and she inspired me to do the work I do now. She inspired me to be a better leader. She taught me that with the right attitude and vision anything is possible.

What comes to mind when you think of women supporting women?

There is a saying, "be the woman who fixes another woman's crown, without telling the world it was crooked." This saying says a lot to me about supporting each other without competition. We have to be unified because together is how we will change the world.

Is there a local Latina in the area whom you look up to?

My dear friend and colleague Ana Santana. She is the Healthy Start director for the Lake County Office of Education and is the Secretary for Latinos United of Lake County.  I look up to her because she is one of the hardest and most selfless women I know.  She is kind and isn't afraid to speak her mind when it is needed. She is a true inspiration.

Delia Viader

Title or position: Owner and founding winemaker at Viader Vineyards and Winery

Age: 65

Location: Deer Park

Born in Argentina, proprietor Delia Viader came to the United States as a postgraduate student. She moved to California and set her sights on Napa Valley and the winemaking industry. In the early 1980s, she bought Viader Vineyards and winery’s current Howell Mountain property in Deer Park. While the business has become a family affair, Viader still does the final blending for the wines they produce. They produce cabernet, cabernet franc and red blends.

When you think of a female mentor, who comes to mind?

My best friend was Margrit Mondavi, who always said to never be bothered by the past. You always have to look forward to the future since it is full of potential. Look ahead and never let the past bother you.

Is there a local Latina in the area that she looks up to?

Some great examples of friends who are Latinas that I look up to for good advice are Blanca Aviña, who always gives good advice and support, and I also look up to Amelia Ceja from Ceja Vineyards since she also has wise counsel and support.

Why is it important for women to support women?

If women don't support women, who will? We've always been there for each other.

What lasting impression are you hoping to leave on the community?

I always support my small village. Those are my employees’ children who may need help with college support. I like to care for each as family. We like to extend the same care and attention to each employee and their families. It's a reward to see them grow and succeed and to hear back from them over the years when we can see the seed of encouragement we planted, grow. I hope to do my small part.

Sometimes kids need a little encouragement and it helps them succeed if someone outside the family applauds and shares their success. It's a little push to help them. I'm hopeful that one success leads to another. There is no better legacy than dedication and encouragement and being a good role model.

Ana Santana

Ana Santana works in youth and family services while also serving on the Upper Lake Unified School District Board of trustees, the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children in Lake County Board, the Latinos United of Lake County and she’s on the the community well-being board of Adventist Health.

She graduated from Upper Lake High School and Pacific Union College with a degree in early childhood education.

Title or position: Program director of Healthy Start Youth and Family Services

Age: 53

Location: Lucerne

When you think of a female mentor, who comes to mind, and what did you learn from her?

I have several female mentors. Of course my mother, Manuela Santana. My aunts Herminia Garcia and Socorro Garcia, who taught me the importance of being independent and hard working.

My former high school English teacher, Mrs. Raetz, who basically saved my life in high school by noticing me and encouraging me to be the person I am today.

My former co-workers and friends Lucia Ortiz, Cynthia Manning, Elaine Robinson and Gael Krider, who taught me so much about the importance of collaboration and my cousin Martha Meraz, who helps keep our family intact with her leadership and caretaking.

What comes to mind when you think of women supporting women?

I would say friendship and camaraderie. The support I had from all the women I mentioned and others helped me overcome struggles or barriers. If I hadn't had them in my life, I most definitely would not be in the position that I am in today.

Is there a local Latina in the area whom you look up to?

I look up to my cousins Dolores Arroyo, Elizabeth Martinez and Marisela Arredondo. They are all successful career women who have all raised great families.

I admire my friends and co workers Angela Cuellar-Marroquin, Marisol Valdez, Elvira Ledesma and Maribel Mosqueda. They are all examples of women who can do it all.

And finally I admire my daughter, Daniella, who supports me with every crazy idea I have. She motivates me to be my best and shares my love of ‘80s music, plants, comic book heroes and sci-fi.

Thalia Ruiz

Thalia Ruiz was born and raised in Petaluma, lives in Rohnert Park and works in Sonoma. She is the first person in her family to receive a college degree. She graduated from Sacramento State University with a degree in communications.

According to the La Luz Center website, she is the daughter of an immigrant single mother, and the youngest of three children. “Coming from a humble upbringing, she is determined to give back to the community just as she did, when she was growing up. In her spare time she enjoys going on hikes, and believes it's always a great day when there is a coffee cup in her hand,” the site said.

Title or position: Family Resource Center Family Coordinator at the La Luz Center

Age: 28

Location: Rohnert Park

Please tell readers an interesting fact or two about yourself.

I am a total dog person and I am a dog mom of two young pitbull puppies and I am completely obsessed. In my free time, I enjoy going to local markets and shopping at local shops.

When you think of a female mentor, who comes to mind, and what did you learn from her?

I am a daughter of a single mother, she has been my mentor and someone I look up to for every part of my life. The best thing I have learned from her was her work ethic and determination. As a young girl, watching my mom never letting anything obstruct her goals has now become a large part of the structure of my personality and who I am as a woman, now.

What comes to mind when you think of women supporting women?

We are all one of the same kind, we know what it is like to be women trying to make it in this world. We have to support each other because a win for one woman is a win for all of us.

Is there a local Latina in the area whom you look up to?

Yes, my current manager is a mother, first-generation daughter, and her in the professional world is something I admire and hope to have one day.

