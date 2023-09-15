6 North Bay Latinas making a mark in their industries honor the women who helped them thrive

Women supporting women — mujeres apoyando a mujeres — is a wonderful perk of living in the small, tight-knit communities of the North Bay.

Leaders in healthcare, business, management and the wine industries in Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties say feeling supported by fellow Latinas has helped them thrive. From mentors to colleagues, friends and family, many say they have grown in their respective industries thanks to women who want to see them succeed.

Here are six women who share a little about their journeys and the women who helped them get there.

Cinthya Cisneros

Cinthya Cisneros is the owner of La Cheve Bakery and Brews in Napa, where she has lived since she was 4 years old. Before starting her own business, Cisneros worked as a researcher and lab technician at the Sonoma State University Chemistry Department. She also worked in Sacramento for a few years as a science teacher before returning home to Napa.

Title or position: Owner of La Cheve-Bakery and Brews

Age: 33

Location: Napa

What’s an interesting fact or two about yourself?

I used to do autopsies! Prior to becoming a high school chemistry teacher, I was a pathologist assistant. It was one of the toughest things to see and endure. After a year and a half, I made a career switch into the education field.

When you think of a female mentor, who comes to mind, and what did you learn from her?

When I think of a female mentor, that is someone who constantly shows you how to embark on your pathway … that is my mother. Her discipline to her career and family is flawless. She gets up and gets it done through the best version of herself as possible, in the most caring and creative way too. That is exactly what I strive to do everyday, making the best decisions to my capacity towards my loved ones and my business.

What comes to mind when you think of women supporting women?

Who better to give you advice, a shoulder to cry on, or an extra hand of support than someone who understands some of the struggles you have faced?

Is there a local Latina in the area whom you look up to?

Maria Cisneros. She is opening doors and doing whatever she can to leave doors open for those who grew up and are marginalized. I look up to her so much.

Zabdy Neria

Zabdy Neria provides bilingual therapy services to Lake County students in schools and said, “of the many hats I’ve worn, my favorite one of all is being a mommy to my little girl. I treasure every moment that I spend with my little family.”

Title or position: Clinician II for the Lake County Office of Education, Mental Health Program

Age: 29

Location: Clearlake

Do you hold another job or position outside of your work with the Lake County Office of Education?

After work, I serve as the youngest and only Latina school board member for the Konocti Unified School District. I was elected at the age of 26 to serve a term from 2020-2024. As a former ESL (English as Second Language) student of the district, I remind the rest of the board and our auperintended of the many barriers that our Spanish speaking families, which is over half of our student population, face when accessing educational resources.

Additionally, I am on the Middletown Art Center, board of directors where we are setting motion on a huge project called “Raices Hermosas.” The project entails bilingual workshops, cultural events, an art exhibit and school field trips to the MAC to embrace traditional and contemporary Latinx art and culture.

Lastly, I am the president-elect for Rotary Club of Clear Lake where I have volunteered most of my time on our annual Rotary Community Christmas Dinner and Rotary Scholarships for our youth. As part of the selection committee, we seek to reward community service and the academic achievement of students who have beat the odds, despite facing adversity. Our kids are truly resilient and I am honored to be a part of group that invests in our youth’s education and future.

When you think of a female mentor, who comes to mind, and what did you learn from her?

Several women have helped guide me to become the woman I am today. Pamela Bordisso, former Yuba College counselor, introduced me to the world of education during my formative years when I did not think that higher education was possible.

Christina Drukala, former clinical supervisor, taught me so much about how to be a strong, compassionate and nurturing leader when I needed it most. Her knowledge matched with her confidence are attributes that continue to inspire me to this day.

Socorro Padilla, as a Latina leader and social worker herself, has done more than words can ever express. She taught me to advocate for myself, to not make myself smaller for the comfort of others, and to follow my dreams and aspirations no matter the obstacles.