Old friends reflect on lasting legacy of Madeleine Sone Wildlife Preserve

Rules: Do not approach private residence and dogs are not permitted. No partying allowed in the public parking lot.

Loop Trailhead: Starts to the left of the paved drive, ends by walking down the same drive. One mile through a small redwood canyon, 30-minute walk, easy, but there is a small ladder to climb.

Parking: In the paved area immediately as you turn in from Furlong Road

The Madeleine Sone Wildlife Preserve is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization. The purpose of the corporation is to manage and care for the preserve in perpetuity with the values that Sone espoused.

“Wildlife first” was the motto of the founder of the Madeleine Sone Wildlife Preserve deep in a redwood canyon in rural Sebastopol.

And she lived it deeply.

Sone, who had a storied life that began in the Netherlands in 1929 as the daughter of chocolate factory magnate Theodore Driessen, realized relatively early in life that she wanted to contribute to the public good. That, combined with her mother’s early teachings that wildlife should be protected, eventually led her to establish the preserve and its Loop Trail off Occidental and Furlong roads.

A conservationist before it was trendy, she bought up acreage and organized a commune, cutting down only a few trees on the property for cabins and banning most tree cutting and construction with an environmental easement. Sone believed that humans could live in harmony with nature. And this little-advertised gift to everyone who lives in Sonoma County proves that to be true.

“That was her big thing,” said former commune resident, Sone friend and secretary of the preserve’s board, Michael Wills. “We didn’t have to eliminate all people, that there would be ways for animals and people to live in the area.”

The many lives of Madeleine Sone

Sone grew up with her father, sister Helen and mother, Charlotte Lesdelean — who came from aristocracy — in a mansion with servants that was later occupied by Nazis and was later burned to the ground.

She had three husbands, the first a professor, age 63, who had survived a concentration camp, and the last, Forrest Sone, who had grown up in China and became a wood sculptor. When her first husband, Carolus Mennicke, died, she left her native Holland for the United States.

She moved to New York City in the 1950s at age 29, where she became an abstract impressionist painter and musician. In the late 1960s, she moved to Los Angeles and then to the Bay Area.

The Sones made good money buying, rehabilitating and selling dilapidated Victorian homes in Oakland. At one point they lived in a mansion between the Berkeley Hills and San Pablo Ridge. They also welcomed a son, Ilya.

Creating an intentional community

But at one point Sone decided she needed to get away from material things. She traveled to India in the mid-1970s, becoming a devotee of guru Nityananda after his death. She returned inspired to start an intentional community that coexisted with nature. She and Forrest purchased 35 acres in Sonoma County with pastures, hills and a redwood canyon, and built a home with lots of windows and room for her pipe organ on a hill overlooking the land.

In 1978 she turned it into a commune called the Nityananda Farm. Residents paid about $40 a month to live there in exchange for spending six hours a week growing vegetables, making meals, doing chores and otherwise maintaining the community.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/37OZMw0_PuI">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Meanwhile, Sone was creating ponds on the property to attract waterfowl, newts, salamanders, all kinds of fish, turtles and other wildlife, something her mother had taught her. Although the interior of the now-24-acre parcel is not open to humans, it is populated by herons, occasional egrets, deer, skunks, opossums and raccoons, and in past years, Canada geese and wood ducks. At night bobcats and foxes have been seen.

“I’m afraid the wildlife is quite bashful,” said Fred Loehr, 71, who is president and treasurer of the board, handling the preserve’s $33,000 annual budget and helping oversee the property along with his husband, Wills, 68.

Commune turned nonprofit preserve

In 1979, Wills answered an ad he saw about the commune at the Organic Grocery in Santa Rosa. He and a friend, Richard, moved there seeking a freer lifestyle.

“I was looking for something a little different,” said Wills, who thumbed his way from Illinois to California with friends. He drove his motorcycle to San Francisco three days a week to work as a medical transcriptionist, which gave him time for other pursuits. “It was a time of complete freedom.”

The redwood cabins at the commune were “little hobbit houses,” with a wood stove, he said.

A former resident of Nityananda Farm, Delora Porter, and her daughter, Meredith Porter, now serve on the Sone board. Kathryn Jurik, a retired kindergarten teacher who loves teaching children about nature, rounds out the five-member board.

Delora Porter recalled that residents of the farm called themselves the Nitwits, reflecting the name of the place.

“It was like a bunch of kids playing and exploring their lives,” she said. “We didn’t have TV or computers or radios so we interacted a lot. I don’t think you could have a community like this today.”