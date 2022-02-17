Subscribe

Old friends reflect on lasting legacy of Madeleine Sone Wildlife Preserve

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 17, 2022, 2:33PM
Updated 30 minutes ago

Madeleine Sone Wildlife Preserve

The Madeleine Sone Wildlife Preserve is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization. The purpose of the corporation is to manage and care for the preserve in perpetuity with the values that Sone espoused.

Location: 300 Ryan Ranch Road, Sebastopol

Parking: In the paved area immediately as you turn in from Furlong Road

Loop Trailhead: Starts to the left of the paved drive, ends by walking down the same drive. One mile through a small redwood canyon, 30-minute walk, easy, but there is a small ladder to climb.

Rules: Do not approach private residence and dogs are not permitted. No partying allowed in the public parking lot.

More information: sonepreserve.org

Where to donate: Sone Preserve, P.O. Box 628, Graton, CA 95444 or sonepreserve.org/donate

Read more stories about locals giving back to their communities here.

“Wildlife first” was the motto of the founder of the Madeleine Sone Wildlife Preserve deep in a redwood canyon in rural Sebastopol.

And she lived it deeply.

Sone, who had a storied life that began in the Netherlands in 1929 as the daughter of chocolate factory magnate Theodore Driessen, realized relatively early in life that she wanted to contribute to the public good. That, combined with her mother’s early teachings that wildlife should be protected, eventually led her to establish the preserve and its Loop Trail off Occidental and Furlong roads.

A conservationist before it was trendy, she bought up acreage and organized a commune, cutting down only a few trees on the property for cabins and banning most tree cutting and construction with an environmental easement. Sone believed that humans could live in harmony with nature. And this little-advertised gift to everyone who lives in Sonoma County proves that to be true.

“That was her big thing,” said former commune resident, Sone friend and secretary of the preserve’s board, Michael Wills. “We didn’t have to eliminate all people, that there would be ways for animals and people to live in the area.”

The many lives of Madeleine Sone

Sone grew up with her father, sister Helen and mother, Charlotte Lesdelean — who came from aristocracy — in a mansion with servants that was later occupied by Nazis and was later burned to the ground.

She had three husbands, the first a professor, age 63, who had survived a concentration camp, and the last, Forrest Sone, who had grown up in China and became a wood sculptor. When her first husband, Carolus Mennicke, died, she left her native Holland for the United States.

She moved to New York City in the 1950s at age 29, where she became an abstract impressionist painter and musician. In the late 1960s, she moved to Los Angeles and then to the Bay Area.

The Sones made good money buying, rehabilitating and selling dilapidated Victorian homes in Oakland. At one point they lived in a mansion between the Berkeley Hills and San Pablo Ridge. They also welcomed a son, Ilya.

Creating an intentional community

But at one point Sone decided she needed to get away from material things. She traveled to India in the mid-1970s, becoming a devotee of guru Nityananda after his death. She returned inspired to start an intentional community that coexisted with nature. She and Forrest purchased 35 acres in Sonoma County with pastures, hills and a redwood canyon, and built a home with lots of windows and room for her pipe organ on a hill overlooking the land.

In 1978 she turned it into a commune called the Nityananda Farm. Residents paid about $40 a month to live there in exchange for spending six hours a week growing vegetables, making meals, doing chores and otherwise maintaining the community.

Meanwhile, Sone was creating ponds on the property to attract waterfowl, newts, salamanders, all kinds of fish, turtles and other wildlife, something her mother had taught her. Although the interior of the now-24-acre parcel is not open to humans, it is populated by herons, occasional egrets, deer, skunks, opossums and raccoons, and in past years, Canada geese and wood ducks. At night bobcats and foxes have been seen.

“I’m afraid the wildlife is quite bashful,” said Fred Loehr, 71, who is president and treasurer of the board, handling the preserve’s $33,000 annual budget and helping oversee the property along with his husband, Wills, 68.

Commune turned nonprofit preserve

In 1979, Wills answered an ad he saw about the commune at the Organic Grocery in Santa Rosa. He and a friend, Richard, moved there seeking a freer lifestyle.

“I was looking for something a little different,” said Wills, who thumbed his way from Illinois to California with friends. He drove his motorcycle to San Francisco three days a week to work as a medical transcriptionist, which gave him time for other pursuits. “It was a time of complete freedom.”

The redwood cabins at the commune were “little hobbit houses,” with a wood stove, he said.

A former resident of Nityananda Farm, Delora Porter, and her daughter, Meredith Porter, now serve on the Sone board. Kathryn Jurik, a retired kindergarten teacher who loves teaching children about nature, rounds out the five-member board.

Delora Porter recalled that residents of the farm called themselves the Nitwits, reflecting the name of the place.

“It was like a bunch of kids playing and exploring their lives,” she said. “We didn’t have TV or computers or radios so we interacted a lot. I don’t think you could have a community like this today.”

Madeleine Sone Wildlife Preserve

The Madeleine Sone Wildlife Preserve is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization. The purpose of the corporation is to manage and care for the preserve in perpetuity with the values that Sone espoused.

Location: 300 Ryan Ranch Road, Sebastopol

Parking: In the paved area immediately as you turn in from Furlong Road

Loop Trailhead: Starts to the left of the paved drive, ends by walking down the same drive. One mile through a small redwood canyon, 30-minute walk, easy, but there is a small ladder to climb.

Rules: Do not approach private residence and dogs are not permitted. No partying allowed in the public parking lot.

More information: sonepreserve.org

Where to donate: Sone Preserve, P.O. Box 628, Graton, CA 95444 or sonepreserve.org/donate

Read more stories about locals giving back to their communities here.

Loehr, a retired software developer who met Wills after the commune era, is now deeply involved in the business of the preserve. With Sone’s help, he established the property as a nonprofit corporation under federal income tax law to protect and manage the land in perpetuity. She left the land to the nonprofit in her will.

Madeleine had a “strong personality and it wasn’t appreciated by everybody,” Wills said, although he handled administrative duties for free rent, and always got along with her. “But her heart was always in the right place.”

Wills, who is retired from a career in computer graphics, said he got tired of “all the drama” — squabbles at weekly meetings over phone bills and chores — at the farm. When he and his friend, Richard, arrived, there were a total of eight people living there, and when he left in 1981 there were 28.

A real feeling of peace

The death knell of the commune came in 1982 when Sone held a religious retreat for followers of Nityananda’s successor, Muktananda. He had an ashram in Oakland, and some of them camped on neighboring residents’ property, Wills said.

“They called the county and that was it,” he said.

Sone shifted her focus, renting out a cabin, half her home, and other structures with the proper permits. She then concentrated on creating the public Loop Trail, a 1-mile slightly hilly hike on the perimeter of the property. Now the cabins have mostly disintegrated amid the trees, ferns and sorrel growing freely alongside the trail and meandering streams. It’s quiet except for the occasional squawk of a bird.

On a recent hike, Wills and Loehr talked about Sone and the place that is her legacy. The forest of redwoods, bay and oak trees was still, backlit by a light gray sky and an occasional glint of sunlight. Bright green lichen covered fallen trees.

About 250 people visit each month. So many who come “get that real feeling of peace” from the trail, Wills said. They arrive unsolicited to cut down trees that have fallen across the path and volunteer for general cleanups. No one ever leaves trash. Admission is free and all are welcome.

Families or hikers of various skill levels can now enjoy the trail overlooking the 11-acre pasture, which was sold after Sone’s death to someone with environmental interests to settle the estate. And children who walk on the Loop Trail are awe-struck, Porter said.

“I see their eyes really open wide,” she said.

Lasting gift to the county

As Sone’s life grew to a close and she began to have dementia, Wills and Loehr cared for her, then volunteered to arrange for her care in a facility and handled maintenance and administration, including renting her house, now home to a 13-member family.

Sone died in 2016.

Plans for the preserve simply call for maintaining the trail but one day could include turning the home into a visitor or retreat center. Donations pay for all upkeep and improvements. Someday an organization will need to be hired to run things.

“The main thing is to keep (the preserve) an open space,” said Porter. “A lot of the area is dominated by vineyards, and Madeleine didn’t want that.”

At one point in the hike, the two men stopped at the “fairy circle” of redwoods where Sone’s ashes were spread.

“Our goal is to preserve the property and see it used the way Madeleine wanted it to be used,” Wills said. “This is Madeleine’s gift to the county, and hopefully it will stay that way.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

Kathleen Coates

Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat 

As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways.  I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette