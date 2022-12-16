Our 100 most amazing Sonoma County wines in 2022

The days of loads of good-quality Sonoma County wines selling for $15 or less are pretty much over. And value has become relative: A $30 pinot noir that tastes as good as a $60 bottle can be seen as a value — or ridiculed by those who believe no wine is worth $30. Yet there are still some relatively affordable wines to be found, mostly at chain supermarkets, which receive volume discounts and pass them on to customers. Bottle Barn in Santa Rosa and the four Oliver’s Market stores in Sonoma County offer excellent deals on local wines.

Here are 10 wines perfect for Tuesday night as well as Sunday supper. Winery prices are shown; expect to pay less off store shelves.

Korbel 2018 Russian River Valley Natural’ Champagne ($17): Sparkling wines made from chardonnay and pinot noir, via a second fermentation in the bottle which creates the bubbles, are rare at this price. Thank goodness Korbel produces a lot of it, in several styles; Natural’ is apple-y, with gingerbread-like complexity.

Foppiano Vineyards 2021 Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($20): Sleek and vibrant, it sits decidedly on the tart citrus and green apple side of the sauvignon blanc fence, with pleasant English pea and fresh-cut grass nuances.

Alexander Valley Vineyards Alexander Valley Estate Chardonnay ($20): Hints of vanilla and barrel spice accent this easy-drinking, generous wine with peach, mango, citrus and apple aromas and flavors.

Pedroncelli Winery 2021 Dry Creek Valley Signature Selection Chardonnay ($20): Crisp and bright, it brims with citrus and mango goodness, with only a smidgen of oak character to add depth without obscuring the fruit character.

Toad Hollow Vineyards 2021 Sonoma County Eye of the Toad Dry Rosé of Pinot Noir ($15): Hallelujah, a $15 wine that’s downright tasty, with vibrant berry and watermelon flavors. Todd “Toad” Williams and his wife, Frankie, have made dry rosé since the mid-1990s. Todd, brother of comedian Robin, died in 2007, and Frankie keeps the pink wine wheel rolling.

Banshee 2021 Sonoma County Pinot Noir ($25): Foley Family Wine’s access to multiple pinot noir vineyards allows the company to put great juice into Banshee’s base tier of affordable wines such as this one. This 2021 is very young and will round out with a bit more time in the bottle, yet it’s also delicious now.

D & L Carinelli 2019 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir ($25): What’s not to like about wild strawberries, red raspberries, tangy natural acidity and moderately toasty oak in a pinot of this modest price?

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards 2019 Sonoma County Old Vines Zinfandel ($22): Here’s a textbook Sonoma County zin: spicy, brambly and loaded with luscious (but not jammy) raspberry and blackberry fruit.

Frei Brothers Reserve 2020 Dry Creek Valley Merlot ($18): Modern merlot can be as full-bodied and tannic as cabernet sauvignon, yet Frei follows a more traditional merlot style here, in a wine with medium body, unobtrusive oak, bright black and red berry fruitiness and refreshing acidity. There are many $10 crummy merlots with the “California” appellation on their labels; a few bucks more buys this far superior wine.

Fidelity 2020 Alexander Valley Red Wine ($20): One of Nick Goldschmidt’s many brands, Fidelity is a gift to bargain hunters. This blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot and petit verdot is rich and supple, with silky tannins wrapping around the buoyant blackberry and plum fruit core.