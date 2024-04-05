Outdoor events in Sonoma County April 7-April 16

April 7

Sonoma: Get into the spirit of the spring season with a tour of Sonoma’s natural wetlands. Hikers will discover what plant and aquatic life exists in the vernal pond areas of the park. This is a roving program that runs continuously between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Make sure to bring rain boots or waterproof shoes. This free event meets along the bike path off of Third Street West. Look for the state park vehicle. No registration required. For more information, go to pdne.ws/41VNyWR.

April 13

Windsor: Witness the post-fire spring re-bloom at Foothill Regional Park. Participants will hike around the park while staff impart their knowledge of the natural cycle of fire and recovery. Discover how fire supports Sonoma County’s ecosystems and see the landscape’s progress toward recovery. Bring water and snacks and dress for the weather. This event runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at the park, 1351 Arata Lane. Free, but registration is required. The $7 parking fee applies. To register, go to pdne.ws/3U9MMmR. For more information, email Katja Svendsen at ParkPrograms@sonoma-county.org.

Glen Ellen: Enjoy the beautiful native species of Sonoma County and embark on a spring redwood experience at Jack London State Historic Park. This event, led by California Naturalist Laura Wagner, is a mix of hiking, scientific learning, sensory activities and mindful meditation. Participants will hike to the park’s ancient redwood, stopping occasionally for experiences involving touch, scent, sound and sight to connect with the environment. The event will end with a guided redwood meditation session. Bring water, a bandanna or eye mask and layered clothing. The experience runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Tickets are $10, parking fees apply. Heavy rain cancels. To purchase tickets, and for more information, go to pdne.ws/49oIR9U.

Santa Rosa: Buzz over to the Laguna Foundation for an “Introduction to Native Bees” class led by entomologist Kandis Gilmore. The session will begin in the classroom as participants learn how to identify the major bee families in California. Then, head out into the garden and observe bees in their natural settings. Gilmore will teach participants how to safely catch and release the bees. To end the session, participants will gather inside to compare their caught bees to the pinned specimens and field guides. The class is $35 and runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Road. To purchase tickets, and for more information, go to pdne.ws/43NZaMs.

April 14

Kenwood: Have you ever wanted to be able to tell the properties of a plant just by looking at it? If so, then this Edible & Medicinal Plant Walk is for you. Join California naturalist Mary Good on a hike that explores the uses of plants. Good will weave in natural history, ethnobotany, herbalism and folktales on this hike. It runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the White Barn parking lot in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $7.50 for students, youth and Sugarloaf members and volunteers. Free for kids under 12. Parking fees apply. Heavy rains cancel. Please note that the information offered in this class is for educational purposes only, and that foraging in California State Parks is illegal. To buy tickets, and for more information, go to pdne.ws/3xjGg3K.