Parks weigh water-shortage measures

JOHN BECK
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 25, 2021, 2:34PM
Despite the unknowns that come with a record drought and receding reservoirs, state parks official Maria Mowrey is sure about one thing: “There’s not going to be a lot of glamping this summer at the park.”

That means visitors this summer “should be prepared for dry camping,” she said. As the drought wears on, campsite spigots might be cut off. And port-a-potties brought in for COVID-19 might remain into the fall.

“People like to take showers at the park, but this summer you might have to be roughing it more in the outdoors,” said Mowrey, district superintendent of the Bay Area District at California State Parks, which includes Sugarloaf Ridge, Jack London, Petaluma Adobe and Trione-Annadel state parks. “I know I’m being a little negative, but I just want people to be prepared and be ready for the reality.”

Low water supplies

A similar scenario happened in the last major drought, that of 2014-2016. Already this year, water has been cut off at another property in Mowrey’s district — Samuel P. Taylor State Park in Marin County. Mowrey said well levels at state parks in Sonoma County look good for now, but they must maintain at least a 20% reserve for fire suppression.

As the summer wears on and the lower Russian River dries up, Sonoma County Regional Parks Manager David Robinson is expecting more visitors to flock to the coast and Doran Regional Park, where officials are considering cutting shower hours to between 4 and 7 p.m. daily.

“Hopefully it will trigger that thinking, ‘Oh, maybe I don’t need to take a shower today. I can take one tomorrow.’”

At Doran, they’re also upgrading campsite spigots with spring releases “so you can fill up a pot of water, but you can’t wash your car,” he said. Park rangers also are encouraging campers to bring their own water instead of topping off 50- to 100-gallon RV water tanks.

Shower usage is already reduced at Stillwater Cove Regional Park, about 15 miles north of Jenner. The park well is running so low it’s hard to pump water into storage tanks. Instead of further depleting nearby Stockhoff Creek, where salmon and steelhead still run, park staff are considering hiring a contractor to haul in water.

“Stillwater may be that bellwether where we might have to do it 4 to 7 (p.m.) every other day, or maybe close the showers all together,” Robinson said.

Keeping grass alive

Outdoor showers are already shut down at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Park “because people play in them too much,” he said. Irrigation has been drastically reduced at sports fields and lawns, including Ragle Ranch, Maddux field, Schopflin fields and Andy’s Unity Park, where crews are using a product called Hydretain to help retain moisture in the soil, allowing them to water at about 40% of normal irrigation.

“One of the hardest parts for a park system is figuring out how to get to that minimal level of water to keep the grass alive, not even green, but just alive,” Robinson said. “Because if we’re in a significant drought for another year or two or three, you’re not going to put in new turf during a drought — it would take too much water.”

The park system has upgraded 12 urinals to waterless cartridges, “which has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of gallons of water per year,” Robinson said.

At Helen Putnam Regional Park in Petaluma, the well isn’t big enough to accommodate regular usage, so they truck in about 3,500 gallons of water per month to supply bathrooms, drinking water, troughs for livestock, when grazing is permitted, and the park residence.

This summer, Spring Lake is being used to fill the popular swimming lagoon. In years past, the lagoon would fill about a third with natural spring water before crews turned on a water cannon to fill the rest with city of Santa Rosa water. Instead, this year they’ll use water from Spring Lake to fill the rest of the lagoon. It’s something learned from the 2015 drought, which inspired the park system’s current multitiered drought plan.

Looking to the future, Robinson hopes to install water catchment systems “on any roof that can hold water and use it to flush the toilet or for irrigation.” The first cistern system is being planned on the roof of a new barn at Tolay Lake.

“It seems almost foolish that we haven’t done this before in a county that’s dry seven, eight, nine months out of the year,” he said. “We should be catching the water and keeping it, instead of letting it run off.”

Waterfalls at a trickle

In Sugarloaf, popular Sonoma Creek Falls usually cascades into May, but it slowed to a trickle by April this year. By now, many springs that flow into the creek are drying up or flowing minimally, like they would in August or September. Around the park, wildflowers like iris and farewell to spring bloomed early and their season ran faster than usual.

“We haven’t restricted water use yet, but we are planning on monitoring the well levels through the summer,” said park manager John Roney. “If levels get too low, we may impose restrictions.”

That would mean turning off spigots and even showers. For now, the pay showers “kind of self limit themselves,” he said. “And sometimes we let kids play with hoses, but not this season.”

Likewise, at Sonoma Coast state beaches like Bodega Dunes campground and Wright’s Beach, Sonoma and Mendocino Coast Sector Superintendent Mike Lair is waiting for direction from the state to see if restrictions might be implemented as the summer progresses.

“We converted everything to low-flow when we last had major water issues,” he said. “We do know some rationings will come. But it just depends on what the state mandates. It could be that we’ll only use half the showers or turn them off completely. It might be you have to bring your own water and we turn off spigots and only have a few dish washing stations. It’s hard to know yet.”

But, despite looming restrictions and dwindling resources as heat waves continue, shutting down campgrounds because of severe drought conditions is not a likely scenario this summer.

“When we had to shut things down because of COVID, it was really disheartening,” Mowrey said. “It’s like, ‘This is not what we do.’ We open the outdoors for people. So when people start realizing they need to get outdoors, we welcome them with open arms.”

In the regional park system, Robinson can’t imagine locking park gates because of the drought.

“We’ve never closed a park due to low water, and I don’t think we would,” he said. “We saw what happened when we closed parks during the pandemic, and I don’t think we ever want to get in the situation where we don’t allow access for people to get outside.”

