Parks weigh water-shortage measures

This story is part of a new quarterly special section at The Press Democrat focusing on stories and issues of community-wide importance. This edition, publishing in print on June 27, is focusing on how the drought is affecting our everyday lives. Read all the stories here.

Despite the unknowns that come with a record drought and receding reservoirs, state parks official Maria Mowrey is sure about one thing: “There’s not going to be a lot of glamping this summer at the park.”

That means visitors this summer “should be prepared for dry camping,” she said. As the drought wears on, campsite spigots might be cut off. And port-a-potties brought in for COVID-19 might remain into the fall.

“People like to take showers at the park, but this summer you might have to be roughing it more in the outdoors,” said Mowrey, district superintendent of the Bay Area District at California State Parks, which includes Sugarloaf Ridge, Jack London, Petaluma Adobe and Trione-Annadel state parks. “I know I’m being a little negative, but I just want people to be prepared and be ready for the reality.”

Low water supplies

A similar scenario happened in the last major drought, that of 2014-2016. Already this year, water has been cut off at another property in Mowrey’s district — Samuel P. Taylor State Park in Marin County. Mowrey said well levels at state parks in Sonoma County look good for now, but they must maintain at least a 20% reserve for fire suppression.

As the summer wears on and the lower Russian River dries up, Sonoma County Regional Parks Manager David Robinson is expecting more visitors to flock to the coast and Doran Regional Park, where officials are considering cutting shower hours to between 4 and 7 p.m. daily.

“Hopefully it will trigger that thinking, ‘Oh, maybe I don’t need to take a shower today. I can take one tomorrow.’”

At Doran, they’re also upgrading campsite spigots with spring releases “so you can fill up a pot of water, but you can’t wash your car,” he said. Park rangers also are encouraging campers to bring their own water instead of topping off 50- to 100-gallon RV water tanks.

Shower usage is already reduced at Stillwater Cove Regional Park, about 15 miles north of Jenner. The park well is running so low it’s hard to pump water into storage tanks. Instead of further depleting nearby Stockhoff Creek, where salmon and steelhead still run, park staff are considering hiring a contractor to haul in water.

“Stillwater may be that bellwether where we might have to do it 4 to 7 (p.m.) every other day, or maybe close the showers all together,” Robinson said.

Keeping grass alive

Outdoor showers are already shut down at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Park “because people play in them too much,” he said. Irrigation has been drastically reduced at sports fields and lawns, including Ragle Ranch, Maddux field, Schopflin fields and Andy’s Unity Park, where crews are using a product called Hydretain to help retain moisture in the soil, allowing them to water at about 40% of normal irrigation.

“One of the hardest parts for a park system is figuring out how to get to that minimal level of water to keep the grass alive, not even green, but just alive,” Robinson said. “Because if we’re in a significant drought for another year or two or three, you’re not going to put in new turf during a drought — it would take too much water.”

The park system has upgraded 12 urinals to waterless cartridges, “which has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of gallons of water per year,” Robinson said.

At Helen Putnam Regional Park in Petaluma, the well isn’t big enough to accommodate regular usage, so they truck in about 3,500 gallons of water per month to supply bathrooms, drinking water, troughs for livestock, when grazing is permitted, and the park residence.

This summer, Spring Lake is being used to fill the popular swimming lagoon. In years past, the lagoon would fill about a third with natural spring water before crews turned on a water cannon to fill the rest with city of Santa Rosa water. Instead, this year they’ll use water from Spring Lake to fill the rest of the lagoon. It’s something learned from the 2015 drought, which inspired the park system’s current multitiered drought plan.

Looking to the future, Robinson hopes to install water catchment systems “on any roof that can hold water and use it to flush the toilet or for irrigation.” The first cistern system is being planned on the roof of a new barn at Tolay Lake.