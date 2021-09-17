— When photographing bald eagles, underexpose the image so you don’t lose the details in the eagle’s white head. Bring the details out later, when you edit the photo.

— Be prepared. Adjust your camera settings (aperture and shutter speeds) for the animal you may see before heading out.

— Get to know the animals that inhabit the area. Learn about their hunting and feeding habits and their characteristics.

— Get out early, before other people start arriving in a location. It’ll improve your chances of seeing wildlife.

— Arrive just before sunrise for the best lighting.

— Position yourself at eye level with wildlife. For weasels, that means lying flat on the ground.

— Patience is key. If you find an animal and miss the shot, return later to the same spot and try again. The animal may return.

— Respect the wildlife. Approach the animals calmly and try not to disturb them in their natural habitat.

At 7 a.m. on a recent weekday morning, Steve Pearce walked quietly along the Santa Rosa Creek trail as the sun slowly rose over vineyards behind him, lighting up oak and willow trees along his path. His soft footsteps on the dirt were the only sound filling the silence.

Suddenly, he stopped.

“Hold on, look up!” Pearce said as he quickly aimed his camera.

There it was — a majestic bald eagle perched on a utility pole, its sharp eyes scanning the ground along the trail in west Santa Rosa.

Click! Click! Click!

“We’ve got it,” Pearce said with a grin.

Nearly every day, before the world wakes, Pearce, with a Canon mirrorless camera in hand, is already out on Sonoma County’s forested and coastal trails or tramping through fields, eager to capture images of elusive wildlife with a zoom lens. Sometimes he uses a telephoto lens, which gives him an even greater reach and is handy for snapping photos of bald eagles.

A year ago, the 59-year-old of Santa Rosa retired from medical device company Medtronic, where he was a senior technician running a computed tomography lab. Now Pearce dedicates his days to wildlife photography, reviving a beloved hobby he picked up in 2012 but which often took a backseat to his job.

He cruises along the coast to take photos of animals that wander or soar — bobcats, owls, coyotes, hawks and eagles — animals we don’t often see that skulk through the woods or hide in the shadows.

At sunrise, the best time for wildlife photography, he says, Pearce will begin his trek in Jenner and then head to Bodega Bay. He’s typically done by 9 a.m. Animals hunt at sunrise and dusk, so by 9 a.m., the best opportunities for photos have passed. As the sun gets brighter, too, shadows start to appear, which means missing out on the details — feathers, fur, eyes.

Though Pearce is quick on his feet, he said he often returns home empty-handed after a morning shoot. But, determined, he will return to the same place the next day.

“You’ve got to be persistent,” he said. “There’s a lot of waiting involved. You can’t predict what the animals will do.”

The challenge

That unpredictability is part of the appeal of wildlife photography for Pearce.

“It’s all about the challenge,” he said as he looked up at towering willow trees on the Santa Rosa Creek trail. “It’s the chase and the hunt that’s exciting for me.”

Pearce keeps his senses sharp during his search for skittish animals that may be startled away by noise. “Patience is key,” he said.

He moves quietly. While walking, he looks for movement, shadows and shapes. He carefully scans trees for great horned owls, the creek for otters and open areas for long-tailed weasels.

“Wildlife moves quickly. You need to be prepared for it,” he said. “If you don’t get the photo, come back to the same spot and try again. I once waited almost four hours for a bald eagle to fly.”

Weasels can be sporadic and surprising in their movements. When it comes to photographing them, the key is to get low and at eye level with them, he said.

“They’ll pop up in front of you or behind you,” Pearce said. “They’re quick, so identify where they are and just start shooting.”

When asked, Pearce found it difficult at first to choose his favorite shots out of the many he’s taken over the years. But two came to mind.

In 2019, as he was preparing to leave from the overlook at the mouth of the Russian River in Jenner, he suddenly saw a bald eagle flying at his eye level about 40 feet away. It swooped in to attack a brown pelican.

“I knew I only had seconds to get that photo,” Pearce said, laughing. “The eagle was so close. I had never seen a bald eagle go after a pelican before.”

Before that, in 2017, while driving down a dirt road in Bodega Bay, he glimpsed a coyote wandering through bushes on a hillside. He snapped a photo of the coyote in midair as it lunged for a gopher that had peaked up from the ground.

Then there are those moments when he doesn’t quite hit the mark.

“I’ve missed so many shots of eagles grabbing food from the shoreline,” he said. “They typically don’t return to that spot. You look away and check your phone and all of a sudden an eagle takes off. They’re the hardest to capture.”

Despite his day-to-day persistence to capture these rare moments, Pearce also stressed that it’s important to maintain a distance, for the well-being of the animals themselves.

“You try to get the best shot without interfering with their everyday life,” Pearce said. “These animals are out here surviving, protecting their young. I don’t want to prevent these animals from eating.”