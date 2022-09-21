Subscribe

Petaluma’s got an aura of authenticity that locals, visitors love

DEREK MOORE
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 21, 2022, 9:37AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Welcome to Petaluma

Petaluma’s city council:

Teresa Barrett, Mayor

Dennis Pocekay, Vice Mayor

Brian Barnacle, Councilmember

D’Lynda Fischer, Councilmember

Dave King, Councilmember

Kevin McDonnell, Councilmember

Mike Healy, Councilmember

U.S. Census:

Population: 59,403

Median household income (2020): $92,762

Persons under 18 years: 19.9%

Persons 18-64 years: 62%

Persons 65 years and older: 18.1%

White: 76.1%

Hispanic or Latino: 21.7%

Asian: 4.4%

Black or African American: 1.3%

American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8%

Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander: 0.1%

Source: U.S Census

Cradling her 3-month-old daughter in her arms, Mackenzie Brown rang up a purchase for a customer at Jupiter Foods, an outdoor produce stand in downtown Petaluma that features fruits and vegetables sourced from local farms.

Brown volunteers at Petaluma’s Wingbeats Farm, one of Jupiter Foods’ main produce suppliers, and also manages Wreckless Strangers, her husband David Noble’s “California Americana Soul” band.

For the young couple, Sonoma County’s second-largest city has been something of a revelation since they moved there from San Francisco a year ago. Not only are they able to indulge their passions for food and live music in Petaluma, they also have been treated to a warm hospitality they rarely encountered in the big city.

After moving into their Sixth Street home in west Petaluma, for instance, the couple’s new neighbors greeted them with baked goods. And the fact Brown can take little Maddie to work with her has been another unexpected treat.

“In San Francisco, everybody seems in a rush,” Brown said as more customers perused the produce stand on a late summer afternoon. “Here, people stop to have a conversation or say hello.”

Petaluma’s welcoming nature, aura of authenticity, live entertainment, burgeoning foodie scene and recreation options along the tidal slough flowing through downtown make it a popular getaway destination.

“It’s a very relaxed vibe,” said Tracy Holcomb as she and her husband, Alex, enjoyed lunch on the patio at Brewsters Beer Garden. Joining the San Rafael couple were their two sons — Grady, 6, and Theo, 3 — as well as Huckleberry, the family’s dog.

Petaluma also is home to many multi-generational families whose long-standing traditions help foster a special sense of place and connection.

Petaluma is like two cities in one

At Walnut Park on a recent Saturday afternoon, Jacob McDonnell, 19, sat with his back against the base of a redwood tree, sketching portraits of people attending a farmers market for his art class at Santa Rosa Junior College.

“It’s a really lovely town with a nice community,” McDonnell, a 2021 graduate of Petaluma High School, said of his hometown.

Petaluma is often described as two cities comprising the parts of its whole.

There’s west Petaluma with its stately homes, tree-lined streets and commercial downtown with historic iron-facade buildings, live entertainment venues such as the Mystic Theater, a mall in a converted grain mill, the Petaluma Yacht Club and a growing number of eclectic restaurants.

East Petaluma, by contrast, is considered more working class, resembling almost any suburban bedroom community in America. The two sides of town are neatly bisected by Highway 101.

Petaluma’s suburban housing boom followed World War II as developers chased government subsidies for returning servicemen. Farmland east of town was gobbled up for tract homes, swelling the city’s population from 8,000 at the end of the war to 25,000 by 1970. Today, the population stands at around 57,000.

“This was just fields. None of the roads were here,” said Janice Cader Thompson as she relaxed on the grass at Lucchesi Park, across the street from the elementary school she attended while growing up in an agricultural family in east Petaluma.

Cader Thompson described her neighborhood as a welcoming place for the working class, senior citizens, families and anyone who desires to live in a relatively safe and affordable community, one she said is pedestrian and bike-friendly. She arrived at the park this afternoon aboard her new electric bike.

Cader Thompson is seeking a seat on the Petaluma City Council, which will hold district elections for the first time this November. She previously served on the council from 1998 to 2002.

“I see Petaluma’s future as bright, but I also see the influx of money coming in and our teachers, firefighters, police, custodial workers — kids — (who) can’t afford homes here,” she said. “We need to really start looking at truly affordable housing. We have enough stock of high-end housing. We need to make sure that as we grow, we need to think about what type of development we want.”

An eclectic town full of gumption

From its earliest days, Petaluma has been inexorably tied to agricultural commerce, its fortunes rising and falling along with the tidal slough that once teemed with flat-bottomed schooners shipping eggs, grain and livestock to San Francisco.

Today, the SMART train shuttles commuters instead of goods, most of the grain mills are gone and dairy farms continue their decline. But Petaluma has proven it can weather change, largely on its own gumption.

Since its founding in 1852 on the former site of a Coast Miwok village and Mexican land grant, Petaluma has declared itself the “World’s Egg Basket,” the “Wrist-Wrestling Capital of the World” and even earned the ignominious reputation as the “Hardcore Capital of the North Bay” due to the number of theaters airing pornographic films in the 1970s, at a time when obscenity laws were still on the books.

Many also associate the city with the horrific 1993 kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Polly Klaas, a case that sparked a national conversation about criminal sentencing reform and led to “three-strkes” laws being enacted in California and many other states.

Petaluma is still home to the “World’s Ugliest Dog Contest,” and no doubt, its citizens do love a parade, with several throughout the year celebrating things like butter and eggs, patriotism and classic cars. Much of the George Lucas classic American Graffiti was filmed in Petaluma in the summer of 1972.

“This is a town that likes to punch above its weight, and has from the very beginning when it was a river town,” John Sheehy, a retired magazine publisher and local historian, said.

But as housing costs in Petaluma skyrocket, local merchants struggle to compete against corporate retailers and agriculture evolves into a more niche industry, many Petalumans express worry for the city’s future.

Among the many flashpoints: infill development proposed along the Petaluma River, the future use of the city’s 55-acre fairgrounds property once the current lease expires at the end of next year and preservation of farmlands and the farming life.

“You’ve got urban growth now. We’re trying to protect the ranchlands from growth. That’s been a really important thing here,” Sheehy, a fifth-generation Petaluman, said. “And yet we’ve got affordability issues. We’ve got the infill issue coming on.

“A lot of people move here and this is the way they want it and this is the way it’s gotta be,” he continued. “They don’t want to see change. This is not why they moved to town.”

At Walnut Park on the day McDonnell sketched in his art book, people milled about the farmer’s market and listened to the Greenway North trio sing Americana songs, mostly about death and loss.

Sitting on a bench in front of the gazebo stage, Gigi Hurzu reminisced about growing up in Petaluma. On of her legs, a tattoo of a rose and her parents' names covered a scar Hurzu said she received as a girl on a metal slide at the park. The slide is long gone.

Hurzu now holds jobs as a florist and bartender. Asked to describe what Petaluma was like when she was growing up there, she replied, “Weird, eclectic, community, local goods, art, music.”

And now?

“This place used to be a creative punk town. They washed that away,” she said. “There are people who want to modernize it. I say leave that s*** alone.”

Resisting change, preserving tradition

Petaluma pioneered the slow-growth movement, enacting urban growth boundaries and restrictions on development that are now commonplace in many American communities.

The city turned away a 1960s plan to replace its historic downtown with a shopping center, and in the 1970s, adopted a limit of 500 new homes a year — a landmark policy that was successfully defended before the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1998, Petaluma voters overwhelmingly approved a growth boundary pushing new development into the heart of the city and away from open space on its edges.

Public debate now rages over redevelopment in Petaluma’s downtown commercial district and along the river where rusting machinery reflects an era when the waterway was a hub of maritime activity. The city also confronts challenges familiar to any of its size, including traffic congestion, housing affordability, homelessness and other quality of life issues.

In rural areas, concerns center on preserving farming traditions and economic viability amid a decline in dairy production and the expansion of vineyards. At the same time, smaller, niche farming has grown in popularity.

Take Wingbeats Farm, which is owned by Bob and Elaine Carlson, both retired scientists whose no-till farming methods reflect the trend in sustainable agriculture.

“We feel like we grow soil first, insects second and then support the natural fauna,” said Elaine Carlson, 72.

She said the rural area hasn’t changed much since the couple purchased the five-acre property on Roblar Road in 1988 to be nearer Bob’s new job in San Francisco.

The couple planted about 120 fruit and nut trees on the farm. This summer’s harvest included romano and French beans, kale, chard, tomatoes, peppers, onions and eggplant.

Several days a week, the couple loads up their Toyota Prius with produce harvested from the farm for deliveries to town, including to Jupiter Foods.

Wading through traffic, Elaine said she can’t help but wonder whether Petaluma will retain its country charm, or go the way of other small communities that bank heavily on the tourist dollar.

“It’s changing to be more appealing, I think, to an upscale lifestyle,” she said. “I was just in Carmel and wondering if Petaluma is heading this way, where it’s geared toward visitors.”

People fall in love with Petaluma

Solange Russek expressed similar concerns while she helped with finishing touches on a new exhibit at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum celebrating the city’s main street. Russek, the museum’s collection manager, has lived in Petaluma since 1995.

“I grew up in San Francisco, so coming to Petaluma was nice and quiet,” she said. “Maybe you heard a siren every other day, or once a day. Now it’s got the city sounds.”

As it evolves, Petaluma still retains old-school charm.

On a recent Saturday afternoon, several members of the Petaluma Yacht Club gathered at the downtown C Street facility to prepare a steak dinner for visiting members of the San Francisco Yacht Club, many who’d brought their boats up the bay.

Such visits are possible again after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers resumed dredging the tidal slough in 2020. Prior to the work, the downtown turning basin, and much of the 13-mile stretch to San Pablo Bay, was rendered nearly unnavigable due to mud.

Now the water is deep enough for paddleboarders, kayakers, canoers and other water enthusiasts to enjoy cruising year-round.

Petaluma Yacht Club member Leland Fishman, whose family settled in Petaluma in 1918, said he welcomes more infill development along the river and around the city’s transit hubs. He and his wife operate a vacation rental at their home, drawing visitors from around the world.

“The people who come to stay in it fall in love with Petaluma,” he said.

Under the vision he and others promote, locals and visitors would stroll the river promenade, lounge in cafes, shop in stores operated mostly by local merchants, choose from an eclectic range of restaurants for dining and enjoy live music and theater.

And, fresh produce and goods would still arrive daily downtown, whether by electric vehicle or gas-guzzling pickup.

"You don't want to lose the town," Sheehy, the historian, said. "You want to keep what's really good, and embrace what needs to change. And that's a dance."

Welcome to Petaluma

Petaluma’s city council:

Teresa Barrett, Mayor

Dennis Pocekay, Vice Mayor

Brian Barnacle, Councilmember

D’Lynda Fischer, Councilmember

Dave King, Councilmember

Kevin McDonnell, Councilmember

Mike Healy, Councilmember

U.S. Census:

Population: 59,403

Median household income (2020): $92,762

Persons under 18 years: 19.9%

Persons 18-64 years: 62%

Persons 65 years and older: 18.1%

White: 76.1%

Hispanic or Latino: 21.7%

Asian: 4.4%

Black or African American: 1.3%

American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8%

Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander: 0.1%

Source: U.S Census

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette