Petaluma’s got an aura of authenticity that locals, visitors love

Cradling her 3-month-old daughter in her arms, Mackenzie Brown rang up a purchase for a customer at Jupiter Foods, an outdoor produce stand in downtown Petaluma that features fruits and vegetables sourced from local farms.

Brown volunteers at Petaluma’s Wingbeats Farm, one of Jupiter Foods’ main produce suppliers, and also manages Wreckless Strangers, her husband David Noble’s “California Americana Soul” band.

For the young couple, Sonoma County’s second-largest city has been something of a revelation since they moved there from San Francisco a year ago. Not only are they able to indulge their passions for food and live music in Petaluma, they also have been treated to a warm hospitality they rarely encountered in the big city.

After moving into their Sixth Street home in west Petaluma, for instance, the couple’s new neighbors greeted them with baked goods. And the fact Brown can take little Maddie to work with her has been another unexpected treat.

“In San Francisco, everybody seems in a rush,” Brown said as more customers perused the produce stand on a late summer afternoon. “Here, people stop to have a conversation or say hello.”

Petaluma’s welcoming nature, aura of authenticity, live entertainment, burgeoning foodie scene and recreation options along the tidal slough flowing through downtown make it a popular getaway destination.

“It’s a very relaxed vibe,” said Tracy Holcomb as she and her husband, Alex, enjoyed lunch on the patio at Brewsters Beer Garden. Joining the San Rafael couple were their two sons — Grady, 6, and Theo, 3 — as well as Huckleberry, the family’s dog.

Petaluma also is home to many multi-generational families whose long-standing traditions help foster a special sense of place and connection.

Petaluma is like two cities in one

At Walnut Park on a recent Saturday afternoon, Jacob McDonnell, 19, sat with his back against the base of a redwood tree, sketching portraits of people attending a farmers market for his art class at Santa Rosa Junior College.

“It’s a really lovely town with a nice community,” McDonnell, a 2021 graduate of Petaluma High School, said of his hometown.

Petaluma is often described as two cities comprising the parts of its whole.

There’s west Petaluma with its stately homes, tree-lined streets and commercial downtown with historic iron-facade buildings, live entertainment venues such as the Mystic Theater, a mall in a converted grain mill, the Petaluma Yacht Club and a growing number of eclectic restaurants.

East Petaluma, by contrast, is considered more working class, resembling almost any suburban bedroom community in America. The two sides of town are neatly bisected by Highway 101.

Petaluma’s suburban housing boom followed World War II as developers chased government subsidies for returning servicemen. Farmland east of town was gobbled up for tract homes, swelling the city’s population from 8,000 at the end of the war to 25,000 by 1970. Today, the population stands at around 57,000.

“This was just fields. None of the roads were here,” said Janice Cader Thompson as she relaxed on the grass at Lucchesi Park, across the street from the elementary school she attended while growing up in an agricultural family in east Petaluma.

Cader Thompson described her neighborhood as a welcoming place for the working class, senior citizens, families and anyone who desires to live in a relatively safe and affordable community, one she said is pedestrian and bike-friendly. She arrived at the park this afternoon aboard her new electric bike.

Cader Thompson is seeking a seat on the Petaluma City Council, which will hold district elections for the first time this November. She previously served on the council from 1998 to 2002.

“I see Petaluma’s future as bright, but I also see the influx of money coming in and our teachers, firefighters, police, custodial workers — kids — (who) can’t afford homes here,” she said. “We need to really start looking at truly affordable housing. We have enough stock of high-end housing. We need to make sure that as we grow, we need to think about what type of development we want.”

An eclectic town full of gumption

From its earliest days, Petaluma has been inexorably tied to agricultural commerce, its fortunes rising and falling along with the tidal slough that once teemed with flat-bottomed schooners shipping eggs, grain and livestock to San Francisco.

Today, the SMART train shuttles commuters instead of goods, most of the grain mills are gone and dairy farms continue their decline. But Petaluma has proven it can weather change, largely on its own gumption.