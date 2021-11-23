Press Democrat readers share letters of gratitude

From Yolanda Martinez of Santa Rosa:

During thanksgiving time, I want to express my gratitude to my father (Heriberto Vera) for having brought me over from Mexico to Santa Rosa, California.

By being here, I have had better access to medical attention and illness prevention, such as inoculation against COVID-19.

You provided me with an education that allows me to understand what is happening around the world and how to take care of my family and myself.

With my education, I managed to obtain a teaching credential, which secured me a teaching job and a salary that assisted me in the purchase of a home. I appreciate having my own place, especially these days when we have in the community so many unemployed and homeless people.

When you brought me over as a teenager, I did not appreciate leaving my friends behind, but now I see that it was an opportunity for self-improvement.

Thank you, father! Thank you very much!

Heriberto Vera pauses with his wife, Luz, celebrating his 93rd birthday in March. (courtesy of Yolanda Martinez)

From Sarah Dove of Sonoma County:

Jennifer Emery, executive director of F.I.S.H. of Santa Rosa, is a full-time volunteer, commands an all-volunteer team of about 50 to distribute free, healthy food to the food-insecure of our county five days a week, year-round.

Jennifer gives tirelessly of herself to manage the operation.

Jennifer sources the least expensive healthy food available from Redwood Empire Food Bank, oversees a team of volunteers who pick up food and other products from a list of loyal (to F.I.S.H.) local retailers, manages staff who provide intake of daily food deliveries at our warehouse and distribution center in Roseland, coordinates with our grant writer to focus on special projects, like Milk for Kids, and provides almost daily physical labor herself to pack food bags, package fresh vegetables, distribute food bags to clients, manage the phone, etc.

The F.I.S.H. mission is executed solely by volunteers, including Jennifer, and funded solely by donations from the community and foundations.

Jennifer's energy, dedication and diligence are what makes F.I.S.H. the valuable resource it is for our community.

Jennifer Emery sorts and stocks cans of food at the F.I.S.H. Food Pantry in Santa Rosa on Thursday. The independent food pantry distributes over 70,000 pounds of food to nearly 60,000 families in need in Sonoma County. They are hoping to find a new home after learning of a new development at their present location. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

From Lee Ann Reuter of Santa Rosa:

There is so much I am thankful for! Each and every day, I thank God for the precious gift of life. I am so blessed to live in this great nation, in this most beautiful part of God’s nation, where all things are possible.

I am thankful for my family, my health, my amazing friend network who has sustained me since losing our home in the Tubbs fire and the for our incredible military and first responders who protect this great nation.

We lost our home in the October 2017 Tubbs fire. My husband almost didn't make it out but thankfully was rescued on Mark West Springs Road by Captain Dan McCabe and his crew heading over the hill from the South Lake County Fire Protection District to meet up at the first responders coordinating location at Sutter Hospital.

The first day we were allowed back to survey our property was October 21, 2017. There were countless military and first responders roaming the entire area offering help to those sifting through their ashes. Amazingly, the very same South Lake County fire crew happened to stop by. As they were leaving, I asked where they were from and as soon as they indicated Lake County, we knew they were the crew that saved my husband. God works in mysterious ways!

There was another amazing connection the same day. When we first arrived at the property, we immediately noticed our American flag was hanging from one of the oak trees at the front entrance, but the pole was substantially shorter. These are the two guys who originally found the flag on the ground, cut off the burnt section of the pole and put the flag back up. They also stopped by and we were blessed to meet them!

From Marian McDonald of Sebastopol:

I am so grateful to all the firefighters who have protected us from wildfires in 2021!

I am grateful to the firefighters with boots on the ground, dragging hose and chopping fire line, driving ‘dozers, trucks and flying choppers, day and night in heat and dark and danger. I cannot imagine your courage and determination and hard work. Thank you!

I am so grateful for all the firefighters who have come to help us with mutual aid when we needed it. You help us out when we need help then we send our best to go and help you when you are in trouble! You all work and learn and gain experience, then you take that experience back home and bring it back here to help again the next time! Thank you!

And most of all I am grateful to the managers and planners who have made such a GIANT difference in our experience from 2017 to 2021. We had a disaster in 2017 – we got caught flat-footed when the fires changed. Lives were lost and you all learned. Now we have cameras on top of mountains watching for new fires night and day. You have learned to jump on new starts hard and heavy – get them out while they are small. We have an arsenal of warning systems that can alert any neighborhood in danger. The progress is amazing and impressive! Thank you!

My heartfelt thanks to ALL the firefighters, especially you who are watching over us today!