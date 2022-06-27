Q&A with Healdsburg Mayor Ozzy Jimenez

When Ozzy Jimenez became mayor of Healdsburg in November 2021, he became the first openly LGBTQ+ Latinx in the city’s 165-year history to head up the local government agency. Under his watch the city council has approved the framework of a Universal Basic Income plan that will offer 50 local families $500 a month for two years to help make up the gap that often occurs during early childhood when mothers need help to pay for childcare or to make up the income deficit if they decide to stay home. The city also has purchased the local L&M Hotel to offer shelter for the local homeless population.

We asked the 35-year-old entrepreneur on how far Healdsburg has come in the last year and where the city goes next.

Q: You were appointed to the city council in 2019 and stepped in with an agenda that spotlighted racial justice and equity. How would you say it has gone?

A: Overall I’m proud of what we've been able to accomplish the last two years. Especially, our work in equity, inclusivity and belonging. Shedding light and bringing context of my own lived experience on major issues that have come before our council. There’s a couple of stark things in my mind that stand out, one of them being the approval of the L&M Village and the working relationship that I was able to develop with County Supervisor James Gore on the Fourth District Homelessness Task Force. I knew in other communities like in Sebastopol and in Santa Rosa, similar projects have been very contentious within the community. I also knew that in my role as Ozzy Jimenez, business owner, and as a Sonoma County resident for most of my life, I've been seeing homelessness percolate up and I’ve seen different communities try to tackle it in their own ways. I hadn’t really seen Healdsburg really pick up the torch. So my focus on council was to really do something about it. We have an amazing nonprofit partner, Reach for Home, that is knowledgeable and understands the needs of our unsheltered population. We’re going to have a successful model that works for Healdsburg.

Q: You stepped into the seat after former Mayor Leah Gold resigned due to charges of racism. How would you say Healdsburg has reckoned with that racist incident since?

A: Racism still exists in this community. Just because we've had an Afro-Latina serve on our council (former councilmember Skylaer Palacios, who resigned in May) and myself as a LGBTQIA+ Latinx individual, doesn't mean that we've checked off the boxes of racism still within our community. I, as Ozzy Jimenez, still sometimes feel othered. So, that has not gone away. But I know my purpose in serving and so that's why I’m here. It is to continue advocating for other people. I believe there's only been four POC (people of color) who have served on this council in our city’s history. Serving on council is such a unique experience, but then being brown and being a POC (person of color) on any council in this county is a hyper-unique experience as well.

Q: What do you mean by ‘hyper-unique experience’?

A: It’s about these white institutions that we're serving in as POC people. Even though we’ve gotten the votes, we’re still othered. Sometimes it’s as simple as hearing, ‘Hey, we're glad you're here.’ I ask myself frequently, how do we continue to make people of color feel like there is a place for them on these councils? How do we make clear that leadership is an option for young people and create a space where brown people, women, people who have felt othered can feel like they belong, like they can feel empowered by their seat at the table?

Q: With that in mind, knowing you’ve got about five months left as mayor and in your term, what will be your priorities this summer?

A: My focus is ensuring that the (Universal Basic Income) continues to be part of our city's process in serving its residents in a better way. I think as a council, it's really important to be forward-thinking. I also know some of these progressive things that we've done as a council hasn't necessarily been viewed by our whole community as the direction where we need to go. We need to better analyze how it is that we can better serve our most underserved residents of Healdsburg. There are working-class folks in this town that need representation, need support, need their government to work better for them. And so that's always going to be my focus: How do we bring balance?

Q: People say it’s too expensive to live in Healdsburg. That was actually one of the reasons former council member Palacios gave for resigning. To what extent do you agree?

A: We need more affordable housing. And we’re working on it. Mixed housing types are what makes communities vibrant. That is diversity. For me, I’m really excited about the affordable housing project at 155 Dry Creek and up in the Saggio Hills area, near Montage. The Eden Housing project at Mill District is really exciting, as well. It’s a great example of how a developer can listen and not just build. We can't solve the housing crisis overnight, but residents should know that we at City Hall and the city’s housing director (Stephen Sotomayor) are all working around the clock in our two-mile-long, one-mile-wide city to build more housing.

Q: When you see Healdsburg appear these ‘Best Places to Live’ lists, how does it make you feel?

A: I don't like dynamics of either/or. I think we can be all things to all people. That's what's been interesting for me serving on council, there has been this constant pull and push of us versus them mentality, and I just like diffusing all of that. There's no reason why we can't be all those things and be good at the things that are most important for locals.

Q: Where would you like to see the council move next?

A:: The way our council priorities are set within our goals and strategic plan, they were developed with our five-member council, council member Palacios, Vice Mayor Kelley, (council member) Hagele, (council member) Evelyn and myself. In our goal setting, I appreciated that everyone brought something different to the table. That being said, what is most important for me for this council is for it to continue its commitment to equity and to not have it be performative, but to have it be intentional. We can't be up on the dais speaking about the experiences of people of color, marginalized people, people in poverty, if we're not doing something about what they are experiencing in our community. So I'd like to see residents continue to hold us accountable to ensuring that we're growing as a council, learning, and leaning in on tough issues.