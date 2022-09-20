Q&A with Petaluma Vice Mayor Dennis Pocekay

Petaluma is a community that has made headlines with its environmentally-based commitments in the last few years, from banning new gas stations last year to snagging a $1 million grant to work toward its ambitious goal to go carbon-neutral by 2030, to significantly curbing water use citywide.

Since 2020, Petaluma Vice Mayor Dennis Pocekay has been serving on the City Council. A retired physician with a Master’s degree in public health and 31-year Petaluma resident, Pocekay is impatient to see change happen within the city, particularly on the environmental front.

In a recent interview, he talked about why he got involved in local politics, what his concerns are about the city’s future, and what makes Petaluma so special.

Q: Can you start by telling me a little bit about yourself and how you got involved with Petaluma politics?

A: I never meant to get involved in politics, but I was always interested in what was happening. As a physician, when I retired, I contributed to campaigns for something like an End of Life Option Act. I got very involved in that when they were trying to get it passed. That's when my political career began. I did some lobbying, and I did presentations to citizens and places where older people lived.

It was a good experience with seeing how nothing is ever over really, because it became very apparent when it went into effect ... there was no one to help people do this. That overlapped with the election of Donald Trump, and I felt like that was partly my fault for not being politically active, more than I was. I decided to run for city council in '18. I didn't win in '18 and thought that would be it. But then I got talked into trying again in '20 and got elected.

Q: Was this when the city switched to district elections?

A: No, there were no districts — all six city council people and a mayor were elected by the vote of the entire town. Within the year after I was elected, we were forced ... by a state law that allowed an attorney to sue us. (It) gave us the option of paying up front, going to districts and being done with it, or probably paying several millions to try to prove we didn't need to do it and losing anyway.

Q: Since you've been on the city council, what have you learned about Petaluma?

A: The biggest thing with me is how slow I have found city government to be. I have been impatient through my life. I left my first stint with Kaiser Permanente because they wouldn't let me close my practice. When they wouldn't close it, I decided to take some time off and go get some additional training.

Q: What kind of medicine did you practice?

A: For my first 10 years I practiced general internal medicine, primary care for adults. My additional training was in occupational and environmental medicine, after which I did mostly workers' comp cases with a smattering of lead poisoning and some other things. I was always interested in what surgeons might call minor musculoskeletal problems that disabled people for weeks, months, even years at a time.

Q: So one of the things you've learned is that city government is just slow?

A: I feel strongly at this point that all forms of government are unsustainable. We talk a lot about wanting everything we do to be sustainable in terms of climate change, and equity and stuff like that. We're in a situation where anytime we think of something that we really think needs to be done, and put a request to do that, it goes on top of a long list of stuff where it can never be got to. I'm not blaming our city staff. I have no reason to think that our city manager and city attorney are not doing everything that needs to be done under the current situation. But I feel like we need to change the current situation. We had a meeting where we laid out, as a group, 10 goals for the next two years. It just seems like we ought to be able to accomplish more than 10 items.

Q: How long have you lived in Petaluma, and in that time, what changes have you seen within the city?

A: I've been here since '91. Sure, there's been change, but in a certain way, I think Petaluma has changed less than most cities. We have more historical areas than anywhere I've lived before, which are resistant to change. We have a lot of folks that want things to stay the same way they remember it. I'm pretty happy with the way things are, but I learned early in life, for a few reasons perhaps, that nothing stays the same.

I'd like to think we need to accept change and to do what we can and to direct it in the way we want it. The way I remember things being, even in 1991 when I moved here, but especially when I grew up in Richmond in the 1950s and ‘60s, was that anyone working half-time could afford a place to live. So to me, we have this wage-housing gap. Wages have done nothing, and housing has doubled every 10 years. That's unsustainable in itself. It just boils down to we don't pay people enough to have a place to live.