Q&A with Sonoma Mayor Jack Ding

Sonoma, a historic community that was once the home to the short-lived California Republic and whose name is synonymous with Wine Country, is having its own historic moment this year: For the first time ever, Sonoma’s mayor is Asian-American.

Mayor Jack Ding is a longtime Sonoma resident and Chinese immigrant whose journey to the council dais was shaped in large part by an abiding commitment to community service. Ding was first elected to the Sonoma City Council in 2020. A tax consultant who came to the U.S. from China in his ‘30s, Ding said in a recent interview that he’s adjusted to the culture shock and gotten involved in community affairs.

"It's fun to be mayor for a place people love," he said.

He talked about his path to Sonoma’s City Council, how the city’s historical legacy shapes his thinking around the community’s potential, and the challenges the city faces today and in the future.

Q: You were first elected in 2020, is that right?

A: Yes, 2020. ...First of all, I'm the first generation, an immigrant. I'm originally from China.

As you know, to immigrate to a new place (there's) always lots of struggle. I love the community. I love community work. I'm the first the Asian elected officer in Sonoma. During the past 180 years of the city's history, not any minority, non-white candidate (has won) this kind of election.

Q: So how old were you when you immigrated?

A: I was already 34 years old. It was very challenging. If you move here at 15 or 20, it's easy for you to make an adjustment. I had a lot of difficulties (with) cultural shock. And I have difficulties with the language sometimes.

Q: Tell me a little bit about why you decided to get involved with Sonoma politics.

A: First of all, I'm an immigrant living an American dream. I came from a different country to come here. I think America is a great country. I was born and raised and lived and worked in a country (that's) totally different. So now I'm making a comparison ... I really enjoy being free, so that you can talk and people are going to respect you, even people that don't agree with you.

I came to Sonoma in 2008. I started my volunteer work from La Luz, the Spanish-speaking community center, and also I went to the homeless shelter, to see if they could give me an opportunity. In 2011 or ‘12, I applied for commissioner work on the Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission, a joint power organization between the city of Sonoma and the county of Sonoma. Based on this I wanted to contribute my experience to the city level, so I started to run for city council.

Q: What has the city council been like now that you’re mayor?

A: The (role of) mayor usually is a rotation; each council member has this kind of chance.

I'm very, very grateful to have this opportunity.

Q: As mayor, what would you say makes Sonoma so special?

A: As you know, Sonoma is a historic town. This is the birthplace of the California Republic. Each time I receive delegations across the Bay, across the nation, even from foreign countries, I showcase our city's history. Although the California Republic was alive for only 25 days, it means a lot. It represents independence, innovation and inclusiveness. Here, we have the 21st mission, which had a big impact for California development.

Although we have a great history, we should put some value added into the city. For example, last February 24, the Russians started to invade Ukraine. Five hours later, I prepared a letter by email to send to our sister city in Ukraine, Kaniv. I sent this letter to the mayor objecting, (saying) “I always stand with you … our hearts are with you.” They never thought their sister city in the United States would send this kind of a strong message. Two or three weeks later the Consul General invited me to have a press conference in the Civic Plaza.

(The Sonoma community went on to raise more than $34,000 for Ukrainian refugees from Kaniv through the Sonoma Sister Cities Association.)

We not only have this great history; also, we can generate a new chapter to help people, to support people, and to promote democracy and freedom, which is one part of our city's legacy.

I'm a little bit old school. My grandparents in China always told me to try your best to help others. They told me this old saying that I think is a very good one: If you hand flowers to somebody else, your hands remain fragrant.

Q: What would you say are the three biggest challenges facing Sonoma?

A: Housing is always number one. Recently, we put the housing element on the website and we are waiting for more comments. Housing is important for the community, for the private sector, for government, for residents and for employers. I feel sad every year that our elementary school enrollment rates are going down. That is a very bad signal. That means young people cannot live here. This situation is not only in Sonoma; other cities have this situation.