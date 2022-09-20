Subscribe

Q&A with Sonoma Mayor Jack Ding

KATE BRADSHAW
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 20, 2022, 8:31AM
Sonoma, a historic community that was once the home to the short-lived California Republic and whose name is synonymous with Wine Country, is having its own historic moment this year: For the first time ever, Sonoma’s mayor is Asian-American.

Mayor Jack Ding is a longtime Sonoma resident and Chinese immigrant whose journey to the council dais was shaped in large part by an abiding commitment to community service. Ding was first elected to the Sonoma City Council in 2020. A tax consultant who came to the U.S. from China in his ‘30s, Ding said in a recent interview that he’s adjusted to the culture shock and gotten involved in community affairs.

"It's fun to be mayor for a place people love," he said.

He talked about his path to Sonoma’s City Council, how the city’s historical legacy shapes his thinking around the community’s potential, and the challenges the city faces today and in the future.

Q: You were first elected in 2020, is that right?

A: Yes, 2020. ...First of all, I'm the first generation, an immigrant. I'm originally from China.

As you know, to immigrate to a new place (there's) always lots of struggle. I love the community. I love community work. I'm the first the Asian elected officer in Sonoma. During the past 180 years of the city's history, not any minority, non-white candidate (has won) this kind of election.

Q: So how old were you when you immigrated?

A: I was already 34 years old. It was very challenging. If you move here at 15 or 20, it's easy for you to make an adjustment. I had a lot of difficulties (with) cultural shock. And I have difficulties with the language sometimes.

Q: Tell me a little bit about why you decided to get involved with Sonoma politics.

A: First of all, I'm an immigrant living an American dream. I came from a different country to come here. I think America is a great country. I was born and raised and lived and worked in a country (that's) totally different. So now I'm making a comparison ... I really enjoy being free, so that you can talk and people are going to respect you, even people that don't agree with you.

I came to Sonoma in 2008. I started my volunteer work from La Luz, the Spanish-speaking community center, and also I went to the homeless shelter, to see if they could give me an opportunity. In 2011 or ‘12, I applied for commissioner work on the Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission, a joint power organization between the city of Sonoma and the county of Sonoma. Based on this I wanted to contribute my experience to the city level, so I started to run for city council.

Q: What has the city council been like now that you’re mayor?

A: The (role of) mayor usually is a rotation; each council member has this kind of chance.

I'm very, very grateful to have this opportunity.

Q: As mayor, what would you say makes Sonoma so special?

A: As you know, Sonoma is a historic town. This is the birthplace of the California Republic. Each time I receive delegations across the Bay, across the nation, even from foreign countries, I showcase our city's history. Although the California Republic was alive for only 25 days, it means a lot. It represents independence, innovation and inclusiveness. Here, we have the 21st mission, which had a big impact for California development.

Although we have a great history, we should put some value added into the city. For example, last February 24, the Russians started to invade Ukraine. Five hours later, I prepared a letter by email to send to our sister city in Ukraine, Kaniv. I sent this letter to the mayor objecting, (saying) “I always stand with you … our hearts are with you.” They never thought their sister city in the United States would send this kind of a strong message. Two or three weeks later the Consul General invited me to have a press conference in the Civic Plaza.

(The Sonoma community went on to raise more than $34,000 for Ukrainian refugees from Kaniv through the Sonoma Sister Cities Association.)

We not only have this great history; also, we can generate a new chapter to help people, to support people, and to promote democracy and freedom, which is one part of our city's legacy.

I'm a little bit old school. My grandparents in China always told me to try your best to help others. They told me this old saying that I think is a very good one: If you hand flowers to somebody else, your hands remain fragrant.

Q: What would you say are the three biggest challenges facing Sonoma?

A: Housing is always number one. Recently, we put the housing element on the website and we are waiting for more comments. Housing is important for the community, for the private sector, for government, for residents and for employers. I feel sad every year that our elementary school enrollment rates are going down. That is a very bad signal. That means young people cannot live here. This situation is not only in Sonoma; other cities have this situation.

I don't have any magic, but maybe little by little we are (heading) in the right direction.

Two years ago, our city set up an affordable housing trust fund. We are using 1% of TOT tax to contribute to this fund, so that in the future, we can subsidize some of the young people to buy their first homes, or we can use trust fund money to buy land and ask nonprofits to build more affordable housing. That's in the long-term, but we are still trying.

Q: If you were to poll the residents, would they say that's their biggest concern as well? What do residents say is their biggest concern in the community?

A: I believe community safety is also a concern. They want to see a very effective, efficient city management team. Another thing I'm concerned with is our equity issue, especially residents who retired within a fixed income, social security income, or very basic retirement. How to help them against the current high prices and inflation is really challenging. This year, Social Security paid benefits increased 5.9%, the highest increase during the past 20 years. However, this kind of increase is not going to catch up to the current inflation price.

Being the city leader, I want to try my best to be equal and to protect our disadvantaged groups of people. We need to move forward. We have this great history. It's not a burden. Instead, it's a kind of engine, moving you forward, thinking how we can generate a new chapter for our city.

I always focus on our young generation, wanting to help them live here and work here, keeping our small town's charming characteristics.

Also, I want to diversify our local economy. We are heavily relying on the wine industry, tourists and the hospitality industry. It's (been) good during the past decades, even the last 100 years. But … I want to do better on high-tech stuff – I look at the young kids in this city, including my son and my son's friends. They are super smart, but sometimes they don't have a lot of opportunities. During the pandemic, sales tax and hotel tax dropped. It's kind of dangerous.

Q: Since you've lived in Sonoma, what are the changes that you've seen in the city?

A: It's gotten more and more difficult to park my car on the street. I have my office around Broadway. When I opened my office 10 years ago, I felt it was very easy to park my car, but now it's very hard. I want to try to help create a political culture with respect. Even if you cannot agree with each other, you need to at least respect each other's opinions; try to find more common ground.

Q: Is that something that's been getting better or worse?

A: Right now I think it's getting better. During the past year, it's much better. I hope we will continue this kind of pattern. I think the world is so big, sometimes you need to put yourself in the other side's shoe.

Q: What is your favorite way to spend a day in Sonoma?

A: I love walking around the plaza and helping tourists take pictures. I'm lucky to live and work here in Sonoma.

