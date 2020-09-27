Recovery from 2017 wildfires continues in Glen Ellen on O’Donnell Lane

It had been a quiet, almost secret neighborhood in Glen Ellen, a narrow street lined by old trees that sheltered a potpourri of private homes, with the steeple of an old white church pinning one end to the sky.

There are only two ways in and out of O’Donnell Lane: the street itself, which looks like a driveway where it ends at Arnold Drive next to the Fig Café, and a second access via Henno Road, a one-block extension off Warm Springs Road that is also often mistaken for a driveway.

The night of the October 2017 wildfires, flames roared down the length of Henno Road, turning bucolic neighborhoods in the heart of Sonoma Valley into an apocalyptic landscape of burned homes and trees.

O’Donnell Lane alone lost 23 houses on Oct. 9, 2017, when what came to be called the Nuns fire swept out of the Mayacamas into downtown Glen Ellen. Of these, 10 are now fully rebuilt, and three still in construction.

Elsewhere in Glen Ellen, primarily along Warm Springs Road and Dunbar Road, 214 more houses were lost. Another 139 homes burned in in Kenwood and two in Oakmont. Thirteen homes were lost just east of Sonoma; four have been completed, and six are in construction.

Overall, 407 homes were lost in the Sonoma Valley, where rebuilding is slow but steady. A little more than half, 231, have been issued permits to rebuild. Of those, just 36 have been completed while 67 remain in various stages of construction and eight are tagged “construction pending.”

Progress has been incremental. Three months ago, 32 houses had been completed and another 79 were under construction. Homeowners say that the coronavirus has slowed progress, as crews are reduced or difficult to find.

Homeowner projects

O’Donnell Lane is busy with activity. Only two houses and a granny unit are still being built as most of the fire rebuilds have been approved for habitation, or soon will be.

Margie Everidge’s middle-aged son is on a stepladder, pinning down a gutter guard screen around the new red house. It’s one of three houses on the Everidge property, all different colors: red, yellow, blue. They are all easy to see as there’s very little vegetation left after the fire.

Everidge thinks this chore pointless. “If there’s a fire, there’s no trees – so what are the gutter guards for?” She lists some of the trees burned to the ground: swamp oak, bay, black walnut – lots of black walnut – and a couple of stately redwoods. They are all gone now.

It is a scene that has been repeated twice in Sonoma County the last three years. Last year, the Kincade fire destroyed more than 170 homes outside Healdsburg and Windsor; and in August the Walbridge fire consumed nearly 160 homes in west Sonoma County.

Smoke from a series of fires ignited last month during a series of powerful lightning storms still lingered in the air in September. “Sonoma Mountain is our guide,” said Everidge, indicating the semi-obscured ridge not too far away. “If we can see it, the air’s not too bad!” She’s 84, and has lived on these properties since she was a little girl, in 1952.

Still, she says several times, “We couldn’t have it any better. We can walk to the market and the bank, and we have great neighbors. We’re very fortunate living where we are.”

Next door, Mike and Jane Witkowski are industriously planting young trees in their back yard – they just bought nine of them at a nursery, including California redbug, flowering dogwood and variegated maple.

A crepe myrtle survived the fire, miraculously. The Witkowskis took 12 cuttings and distributed them among their neighbors, sharing the tree’s survival story.

“If you had looked at Google Earth three years ago, you wouldn’t have seen most of these houses. Just the trees,” said Mike Witkowski. He’s doing his part to bring the green back to the neighborly lane.

Sheltering in place

Smoke is not the only challenge this year, nor the debris removal and ash, or the heavy trucks and pipe replacement projects that tore up the aged pavement of O’Donnell. This year the challenge is the coronavirus.

Home construction has slowed down in the last six months, and face-masked locals out for a walk are a more common sight now than pickup trucks. So for the most part, people stay in their new homes, finishing up the tasks that need to be done.

“It’s been awesome, actually,” said Steve Thomas about the shelter-in-place period that started just two weeks after he moved back into his rebuilt home March 1. “When a new house is finished, it’s rare that everything is done. We used all of that time just to settle in – do some of the interior finishes, work on our property. For us, we’ve been really busy and grateful to be back home.”