Roseland Elementary teacher takes extra steps to keep students engaged

See our special coverage of heartwarming stories during the pandemic and recent wildfires here .

The most fun Juan Chamarro had during distance learning this year was when he built a Lamborghini. The Roseland Elementary School sixth grader used cartons and hot glue to re-create his favorite luxury car, powered by a balloon delicately hidden in the engine.

“With distance learning, we can’t be there in person to show it off,” said Chamarro, 11. “But we can show it on the camera. Our teacher has been very supportive.”

It has been a disruptive school year for local teachers and students with wildfires, power shut-offs, the coronavirus pandemic and adjusting to digital classrooms. The balloon-powered car was one of several projects assigned to Chamarro and his sixth-grade peers by their teacher, Amy Eng, who utilizes interactive STEM and art assignments to engage with her students virtually.

“It’s hard as a teacher not to be hands-on,” said Eng, 39, who has taught at Roseland for 16 years. So she got creative.

During the first month of school when a few of her 31 students expressed anxiety and worry about how distance learning would work, Eng sent them a supply bag to make homemade stress balls. Students used a dry water bottle to siphon flour into a balloon, and some had their stress balls explode, creating bursts of flour onscreen before they could seal them.

“They were just laughing and having so much fun,” Eng said. “Some added faces to their stress balls or yarn hair. You heard about the stress balls for weeks.”

Eng encouraged students to squeeze their stress balls when they’re stressed, bored, tired or unfocused.

“Mrs. Eng is a supportive teacher and she helped me when I felt anxious,” said Monserrat Luna-Flores, 11, who has older brothers who also were taught by Eng.

Luna-Flores said she was excited to be assigned to Eng’s sixth-grade class, even though it’s virtual.

“What stands out most to me about Amy is the number of former students who come and visit her, or reach out to stay in contact with her. … Her students have a deep connection with her,” said Stephanie Comma, academic dean at Roseland Elementary.

Eng grew up in Siskiyou County and moved here to study at Sonoma State University, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 2004. She obtained her teaching credentials the following year.

Her husband is a Sonoma County Regional Park ranger. They have a son in seventh grade and a daughter in first grade who occasionally pops into Eng’s classroom Zoom sessions. In a way, seeing her kids in the background was reassuring to her students worried about making distance learning work, Eng said.

“I think it makes it real. It makes it OK for (students). We're all at home. We're all going to have distractions. We're all going to have our home life right there on the screen,” said Eng. “There's so many challenges and I try to really be understanding of everybody's different experiences.”

When PG&E turned off the power in thousands of Sonoma County homes in an attempt to limit wildfire danger, Eng said students learned to be flexible. “One thing that they're learning this year is communication and letting your teacher know what's going on,” she said.

The Roseland School District follows the Accelerated Schools Plus model, a national school reform movement established at Stanford University in 1986 that emphasizes enrichment and acceleration over remediation, particularly in low-income and/or minority communities. The educational structure encourages inclusiveness, collaborative decision-making and inquiry-based learning.

In the Roseland school district, 93% of its 1,412 students are Latino, 93% are socioeconomically disadvantaged and nearly 76% are English learners, according to 2019 state data.

“We have a lot of families who have low incomes, and I have just been amazed by the families who have adapted and learn to support their kids through all of this. It's a team effort,” said Eng, who has three English learners in her class.

Eng is in her fifth year as the designated Accelerated Schools Plus coach at Roseland Elementary. In that role she guides staff during meetings, serves as a bridge between the school and the district, and meets with fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students to discuss community issues.

“We feel that the special relationships that our staff develop with our students and families will continue to be an important component of the support that we must provide this year and beyond,” said Jenn Del Rosario, the Roseland district’s community relations organizer.

Roseland high school students are faring better academically compared with their local peers. About 43% of Sonoma County high school students have one or more failing grades this fall — higher than years past, which education officials attribute to disruption and trauma from wildfires, power shut-offs, flooding and the pandemic. In comparison, only 30% of Roseland high school students have a failing grade, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education.