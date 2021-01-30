Santa Rosa Community Health campus becomes hub in pandemic response

For the staff at the Roseland campus of Santa Rosa Community Health centers, 2020 was going to be the year to refocus on preventive health care.

Then a global pandemic hit, sending the Lombardi Court center and others in the community health network into emergency response mode instead.

“We had all these ambitions,” said Dr. Deborah Donlon, the center’s medical director. “We were saying ‘#2020Lombardi,’ but within a couple of months it became clear COVID-19 was going to overshadow everything.”

Santa Rosa Community Health is the fifth-largest not-for-profit organization in Sonoma County, based on annual gross receipts of $64 million. The network’s eight centers provide primary health care and education to underserved people in the community, regardless of their ability to pay.

Most patients are Latinos who struggle with food insecurity, unstable housing and poverty. They also comprise a disproportionate share of COVID-19 cases in Sonoma County.

Overall, Latinos make up 27% of the county’s nearly 500,000 residents but account for 65% of all virus cases reported here. That demographic disparity has been as high as 80% at certain times in the pandemic.

“Our communities of color are vastly, disproportionately affected by COVID, and it’s not because of race or ethnicity but because of racism and economic disparity,” said Naomi Fuchs, CEO of Santa Rosa Community Health.

The agency, like all health care providers in Sonoma County, was dealing with the economic and health impacts of wildfires and other disasters when 2020 ushered in a contagion, mass job losses and unemployment, and social unrest tied to racial injustice. For undocumented farmworkers, August and September wildfires worsened financial pain after the virus had threatened their physical health.

For health care workers, the early days of the contagion brought concerns for their own health and safety on the job.

“It was very scary,” Donlon said. “We were coming to work not completely understanding how this virus is transmitted and trying to protect our staff and still provide primary care.”

The Lombardi campus now handles the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases within the Santa Rosa Community Health system. Donlon said staff don full protective gear when meeting with patients in person, on the assumption they are infected with the virus.

Such interpersonal contacts are no longer the norm, however. Like all health care providers, Community Health had to quickly reorganize delivery of care by converting to an almost entirely virtual mode of patient visits, diagnosis and treatment. Routine services such as vaccinations and immunizations, diabetes management and blood-pressure readings are administered mostly via drive-thru clinics.

“We’re mostly parking-lot doctors and nurses,” Donlon said.

The health centers have seen a dramatic increase in the number of patients experiencing depression, anxiety and other mental health problems related to economic and emotional impacts of the pandemic, according to Fuchs.

Some patients have had disruptions in their treatment of long-term mental health problems because of the challenges accessing therapy over the phone or through video calls. Other patients, she said, have embraced being able to connect to mental health services without having to go to a clinic.

“They don’t have to leave work or spend time or money just getting to the health center,” Fuchs said.

Community Health also launched a rapid response team in 2020 to handle emergency mental health situations. Fuchs said the agency is having to prioritize such calls “to some extent over long-term therapy because the demand has increased so much.”

In an interview she gave in December 2019, Fuchs said people with mental health issues and homelessness would be the biggest health care challenges facing Sonoma County in the coming year. Those predictions held up, but not in the ways she anticipated.

As a result of the pandemic, Fuchs said more recently, nearly everyone can relate to feeling depressed and anxious over losing a job, home or good health. She said that the community needs to recognize and address that the pandemic has hit certain workers, families and neighborhoods harder.

Essential workers had no choice but to continue working, despite the health risks to themselves and their loved ones. Addressing those disparities is a “collective effort,” Fuchs said.

There is some good news. Fuchs said the agency was able to bring back about 70 people out of a staff of about 500 who were furloughed in March at the outset of the pandemic. Most of those who were temporarily let go worked in dental services.

But numerous challenges await in 2021 as the pandemic continues unabated in the North Bay and across the country, and as the pace of the vaccine rollout has been uneven and rocky.

Donlon said as a physician who believes “science is the answer to our problems,” she’s disheartened so many people are afraid or skeptical about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. She predicted early 2021 will be framed around the availability of vaccines and getting them into the arms of everybody who wants one.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the loss of life when the answer is there,” she said.