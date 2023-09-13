Santa Rosa DJ Crystal Diamante hits the airwaves and empowers Latina women of all over the county

Santa Rosa radio host and founder of Miss Latina Wine County Crystal Diamante has made it her mission to uplift women in the community through events and mixers.|
September 13, 2023, 1:26PM
If you’ve lived in Sonoma County at any point in the last 30 years, chances are you’ve come across Crystal Diamante in one way or another.

As a longtime on-air personality and disc jockey within the Wine Country radio scene, an independent special events promoter and founder of the Miss Latina Wine Country beauty pageant, and a single mother of two, sometimes Diamante has a difficult time remembering just which one of the many hats she’s wearing at any given point in the day.

But the strenuous schedule and often-chaotic events she organizes are made all the more fulfilling when she thinks about the people that she does it for: the Latino community.

After immigrating with her family before her first birthday to the United States from Guadalajara, Mexico, the family landed in Chicago, where Diamante spent the first 18 years of her life. Despite the difficulty immigrants often experience when acclimating to a new country, Diamante’s mother always led by example.

“(My mother) always told me: Women can have it all,” Diamante said. “She never neglected her household duties and proved a woman can have it all if she is willing to fight for it … Whenever I am stuck in a difficult situation, I think about the struggles my mother overcame and this gives me the confidence that nothing can ever bog me down.”

In the early 1990s, she traveled to Santa Rosa to help her brother with his family after a work-related accident left him injured. Within a few months, though, Diamante decided to stay.

“I was just going to be here for a couple of months to support my brother because he was a single dad,” Diamante said. “I had my ticket to go (back to Chicago), but I started doing some modeling here and had an interest in working in radio and communications, so I decided to stay in California.”

Finding her voice on air

Radio and communications had always interested Diamante and, after realizing of the lack of women — and, more specifically, women of color — in the on-air personality sector, she decided that something needed to change.

She began her radio career at 25 in 1998, joining Santa Rosa’s KBBF public radio, a bilingual broadcasting foundation subsidiary originally started by a group of Sonoma State University students and community leaders in 1971.

There are now more than 154 Spanish-language radio stations in California with dozens in and around the Bay Area.

“It was a challenge because, at that time, there were not a lot of female DJs,” she said. “The industry was more, like, for men at the radio, so it was challenging, but I said, ‘You know what, no. This needs to change because we can do it, too.’”

Diamante eventually switched from public to commercial radio a few years later, joining La Maquina Musical in Santa Rosa as an on-air personality and sales executive before moving to Radio Lazer as a manager and DJ for 14 years.

As a multitasker at heart, Diamante wouldn’t stop there. While working as a DJ, she pursued a career working for Julie Nation Academy — a modeling school in Santa Rosa — as a Latina modeling and personal development instructor.

Handing Latinas their crowns

Miss Latina Wine Country, a beauty pageant Diamante started in 2015, was her first real dive into independent events promotion.

“After working in the industry for a few years, I kind of recognized the necessity, as a Latina woman, to have more confidence and to support them with their self-esteem because I was working with the community and working with women,” she said. “I decided to create this as a special project in a way to not be a ‘beauty pageant,’ it’s more about empowering women.”

The pageant was hosted by the Graton Resort and Casino in 2015 and 2016. Then the pageant moved to the Luther Burbank Center and Robledo Family Winery in Sonoma until COVID-19 halted nonessential businesses and events alike.

In 2017, Diamante was having trouble finding a home for the Miss Latina Wine Country and the Robledo family didn’t think twice before offering their winery for the event.

“I had one month to do the event (or cancel), so I talked to Robledo’s winery and Mr. Robledo said, ‘You know what, this is your house, Crystal. Let’s do it here,’” Diamante said.

Since it began in 2015, Miss Latina Wine Country has crowned four queens. Vanessa Estrella, the winner of the 2017 Miss Latina Wine Country pageant, joined the pageant after briefly meeting Diamante at an event. In an effort to build confidence, Estrella decided to participate in the contest.

“What inspired me to participate in Miss Latina Wine Country was to be able to get out of my comfort zone and grow my confidence,” said Estrella, who now lives in Los Angeles. “Although I had been modeling for a couple of years, I had never participated in a pageant and I knew that was a challenge I wanted to overcome.”

Since being crowned Miss Latina Wine Country, Estrella credits much of her personal and professional growth to the pageant.

A new Miss Latina Wine Country hasn’t been crowned since the 2019 ceremony, but Diamante is working hard to bring it back.

“It’s amazing, I have changed so many lives with Miss Latina Wine Country,” Diamante said. “I’m still in contact with everybody and the girls are all asking when it’s going to be happening again. This year, I will crown somebody that will be able to move forward with Miss Latina next year (in 2024).”

Supporting Latina women of all ages

Between 2017 and 2020, following some of the most intense fires the state has seen, Diamante found herself juggling her independent productions and community support for first responders during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not one to slow down, Diamante pivoted and began the Diamante Women Mixer as a way to support older women who wouldn’t traditionally partake in pageants, but wanted to have a place to express themselves.

“With Miss Latina, I’m empowering women from 18 to 29 and also Little Miss Princess Grapevine, which is little girls from 5 to 12,” she said. “It wasn’t going to be possible for me to continue and do all this work for Miss Latina, so I needed to create something different and something where I can empower older women — women in business, community leaders and housewives and give them the tools for support.”

The first annual Diamante Women Awards was on Aug. 26 at the Finley Community Center Auditorium in Santa Rosa. The event included dinner and a live auction.

By partnering with the Sonoma County Hardship Fund, a nonprofit focused on supporting the local businesses and entrepreneurs with less than 15 employees in emergency preparedness, Diamante hopes that proceeds from the Diamante Women Mixers and Diamante Women Awards can go directly to supporting more programs for women in the Latina community.

Her lasting legacy

In August 2022, Diamante found herself back at La Maquina Musical, where she was asked to host and be a sales manager for the station by Abel DeLuna, the new owner of La Maquina Musical and former mayor of Healdsburg.

After acquiring La Maquina Musical, DeLuna, who lives full time in Los Angeles and owns 18 Spanish-language stations across California, found himself in need of an on-air personality.

“I knew (Diamante) was in Sonoma County when I bought the station,” DeLuna explained. “I asked for people that could help us, her name came up and I met with her, and in five minutes of talking to her she was already part of the team.”

Listeners can tune in to La Maquina Musical on the radio at 107.5 FM or on their app, for Diamante’s designated show Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“(Going back to radio) was something that I never thought about,” Diamante said. “It’s not that I’m too old, but after 50 years old, I was into other things. But radio has been my passion, it’s a way to support my community.”

As the daughter of a strong Mexican woman, Diamante recognizes the importance a role model can play in the life of an individual. In focusing on Sonoma County’s growing Latino population, she hopes to continually champion women in powerful ways, much the way her mother did for her.

“I always smile when anyone compliments me for my strong personality and proudly say that it is because I was brought up by a strong woman,” she said. “I am inspired by (my mother) every day and if I become even 10% like her, I know I am doing a good job.”

