Rosy Yañez had a client tell her he would never get his hair cut by a woman.

He caved and became her client for three years. His son would become a regular, too.

Barber shops are known to be a male-focused environment and not necessarily a place where women lead, but the Santa Rosa resident has defied those odds and carved out her own path as an award-winning Bay Area barber.

According to the National Barber Museum, about 6,000 years ago, barbering services were first utilized by Egyptian nobility. Fast forward to 1855, and George Miller, who was a Black man, moved to Petaluma with his family and opened a barbershop, which saw white clientele. In 1857, John Richards, also a Black man, opened his barbershop near Santa Rosa House, the town’s busiest hotel and the stage stop.

Sonoma County barbershops have continued to be a place where people of color can get the right service for their specific hair type while connecting with friends.

There are more than 12,880 barbers in the United States, according to the online recruitment site ZIPPIA. As of 2021, 60% of barbers are white, 22% are Hispanic or Latino, 6.8% are Black or African American and 6.6% are Asian.

In 2010, women accounted for 29.3% of the barbers in the United States. Now, women account for 25.1% of the barber workforce.

But that hasn’t deterred Yañez from making a name for herself in the local barber community.

“I love making people feel beautiful. I love the feeling when I turn people around, and show them the mirror,” she said. “It just gives them a lot of confidence and I love that part of my job. I like to say some people are my canvases and my clippers are my paint brushes.”

Her favorite haircut to give clients is a basic skin fade and doesn’t shy away from trends like mullets, scissor haircuts and anything with texture. She also loves working on beards.

“Maybe because I don't have one. That's fun,” she said.

Yañez — a San Rafael native who moved to Santa Rosa in 2015 — always wanted to dye her hair but had to wait until her quinceañera, a party honoring a 15-year-old girl as she officially enters adulthood.

“Ever since then I'm like, ‘wow’. I just love that, how they made me feel and just the environment,” Yañez said of that salon experience.

She was hooked. A year later she’d be attending beauty school.

At 16 years old, she was pursuing her dream of working with hair by going to night school at San Rafael Beauty Academy while simultaneously attending San Rafael High School.

“It took me a long time to finish beauty school just because I was still doing high school at the same time. But I feel those two years I was able to really take everything in,” she said.

In the beginning, Yañez wanted to try everything in her cosmetology class from nails to makeup and hair, before finding her niche. That niche would be cutting hair and it’s been her passion ever since.

Learning the trade

After graduating from cosmetology school, Yañez got her license in 2020 and began working at salons. She got a job at Great Clips in San Rafael, then transferred to the Stony Point location in Santa Rosa.

While beauty school helped Yañez get her a license, she didn’t know how to cut men’s hair. The extent of her knowledge included one class on cutting short hair.

“When I started working at Great Clips, I had to learn how to use clippers and how to use the guards ... and I didn't know how to do it,” she said.

Over time, she gained confidence and began working part-time at a barbershop. Then, she was invited to work at Valentino’s Barber Lounge in Cotati.

During this time, clients were finding and booking Yañez through her social media accounts. Her before-and-after hair transformations on Facebook and Instagram were also finding fans in fellow Bay Area barbers.

Becoming a barber

Yañez moved to a few different Sonoma County shops including Dominic’s Allstar Barbershop, West Coast Cuts and Visionz Barbershop. Then in 2022, she began working at Cali Vibes Barber Lounge on Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa. Her friend, Chelly Ortiz, owns the barber lounge and asked Yañez to be one of the shop’s stylists.

“Now, I finally found my home. So now I get to work with my best friends every day. It's amazing,” Yañez said.

And Ortiz enjoys working with her best friend, too.

“It’s been a blessing to work next to each other,” Ortiz said. “Just as she is on stage (during barber battles) she brings her good energy while running her own business.”

Yañez works at the Santa Rosa shop six days a week and has garnered 141 five-star reviews on the online booking site Booksy. Her services include haircuts such as mohawks, fades and tapers; also, long cuts, beard and eyebrow services. Prices range from $41-$26.

Yañez specializes in unique clipper designs where hearts, bolts, spiderwebs and more are shaved into a client’s heads. By adjusting her clipper settings Yañez can get more details into her designs.

“I'm always learning every day. I never stopped learning, but it took me years to finally feel comfortable about my fades and finally feel comfortable about my work,” Yañez said.

Competing at barber battles

Barber battles are nationwide competitions where stylists go head-to-head to show off their hair cutting style, design, technique, talent and speed with a certain style in mind and under a time limit.

“Anybody can enter. You bring your model, you do the best haircut you can do within the category. And then there are judges ... they pretty much pick the best — the best fade or the best design,” she said.

Yañez attended her first barber battle in 2016 when she was working at Valentino’s Barber Lounge. She credits the shop’s owner Robert Fleet and his crew for introducing her to the battle scene.

In preparation for her new job at the shop, she wanted to analyze the tools, techniques, styles and the detailed work that went into a haircut.

She said the first battle she went to, she mostly stayed in the background to observe.

“I just saw the winners. And I just told myself, ‘One day, I'm gonna win,’” she said. “I'm gonna win a trophy one day ... And then after I was winning trophy after trophy after trophy, and I'm like maybe I am good at what I do. Now I have 10 trophies.”

In 2017, she competed in her first barber battle in Los Angeles. She won her first battle a year later.

Clients can see her trophies on display at the shop on Cleveland Avenue. But the trophy she’s most proud of, which she won for fastest fade, is at home. Yañez said she was the only woman out of 30 participants for that battle and each participant only had 15 minutes to do the cut.

“I love the competition. I love how it feels, the pressure. I feel like I do a lot of my best work under pressure, you know?” she said.

Since then Yañez has been traveling around the Bay Area and beyond competing and judging battles. On Aug. 6, she was a guest judge at the Nor Cal Barber Expo in Pleasanton.

“Industry leaders are reaching out to her and it’s no question as to why,” Ortiz said. “Seeing her perform on stage full of passionate energy is pretty exciting and it is apparent that with her talent, professionalism and charisma, she will continue to make her mark in this industry.”

Another great facet of the battles is the opportunity to network with other barbers.

About the business

Rosy Yañez is a barber located in Santa Rosa. She also competes and judges barber competitions around the Bay Area and beyond.

Location: Cali Vibes Barber Lounge at 2880 Cleveland Ave., Suite 4, Santa Rosa

Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. on Mondays; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Tuesdays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesdays; 8 a.m.- 9 p.m. on Thursdays; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Fridays; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.

Phone number: 415-717-7196

Book: pdne.ws/3Yt6ASq

Instagram: instagram.com/rosyystyles

Embracing a role as a mentor

She still has to pinch herself when taking a step back and looking at her journey thus far.

“Sometimes I still can’t believe the things that I have accomplished but something that’s always helped me is to keep a great attitude with myself and others,” Yañez said. “I also truly love the industry and I believe that others see that in me.”

She also has advice for fellow Latinas who want to be a part of the barber community.

“Stay true to yourself. Sometimes, as women in the industry, men think that they can belittle us, or talk to us in a bad way, but we have to keep strong and don’t let anyone intimidate you,” she said. “Still stay professional, and polite, but don’t let anyone step over you.”

She added, “And if any lady needs help out there, getting into the industry, please reach out to me, and I would be more than happy to help you with all the knowledge I have gathered throughout the years.”

When thinking about her future, Yañez isn’t putting pressure on herself to do anything outside of what she’s already doing.

“This sounds crazy, but I don’t really have a specific plan, a five-year plan or a 10-year plan,” she said. “I'm just gonna go with the flow and keep on getting all these opportunities coming to me like they are so far.”

