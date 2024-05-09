North Bay music producers celebrate Latino community

Sonoma County is filled with talented musicians, event coordinators, content creators and producers who have created a community fueled by collaboration and get music to the people.

The variety of Latino music genres in the North Bay are infinite and include: Norteño, corridos tumbados, reggaeton, rap, Latin pop, mariachi and more. All are quite different, but the similarity lies within the teamwork, support and hustle behind these genres, which are the creatives making the music.

For most musicians and producers, success and stardom are their main goals. But having fun while working, is an ultimate plus.

Music producers oversee production, from planning to finalizing tracks. A typical studio day for them involves prepping the soundboard and acoustics, recording the artist while giving them feedback and guiding their sound, and overseeing postproduction.

For three North Bay producers, the journey to success has been fulfilling and filled with camaraderie. Their talents have created friendships which has led to collaborations and countless lessons.

Band of brothers

Most days, music producer Jorge Cuiriz, 35, is a Lyft driver, but when he’s done dropping off passengers, he is dedicated to creating new music at 707 Santa Rosa Music, a music studio located in Santa Rosa.

Cuiriz remembers making a stage with boards and using buckets as drums and brooms as guitars when he was a child. Now, he plays the 12-string guitar, the 10-string guitar, the base, drums, piano and the accordion.

The family is originally from Pátzcuaro, Michoacán, Mexico, and their roots have long inspired their musical pursuits.

Cuiriz said the area where his family is from is known for music called tierra caliente, which translates to hot soil or hot ground. This genre’s sound is heavy on keyboards.

Cuiriz is part of a group with his three brothers called, Rancheros De Arranke, where he plays the accordion and sings. The band writes their own music and they perform covers of songs. The Rancheros De Arranke sound is Norteño, which utilizes sounds from the accordion and base guitar.

The band was established six years ago, but the members have been playing music together for 15. They have performed in many Mexican states including Guadalajara, Jalisco and Michoacán. In the United States, they have played throughout the Bay Area and in Los Angeles. They have also taken to the stage in Las Vegas and round Nevada.

The band’s busiest season is already here. They are booked for six gigs in June and eight in July including in Sonoma and in Los Angeles.

Composing and producing

Cuiriz began composing at 18. He credits YouTube tutorials for teaching him tips on sound engineering.

A friend introduced him to Jose Manuel Soria, a Napa producer and owner of Tu Vision Productions and Tu Vision Records. Cuiriz was able to learn more about producing from Soria.

“I have always been one of the people who I like to share what I know,” Soria said. “I am very happy to know when you give advice to someone or some type of help to learn certain things, for them to personally grow.”

Cuiriz has since taken those lessons and used them in his own work and life.

“People indirectly teach you a lot about how to enrich yourself,” Cuiriz said. “It has been fun but at the same time difficult because you are worried that you are responsible for the work and want it to be good.”

While he enjoys producing and audio engineering, Cuiriz said composing is own music has allowed him to connect with his audience in a deeper way. The lyrics to “Mi complento” which means, my complement or my other half, include, “It is so weird what is happening in me, I cannot see how the loving you is affecting me, I do not know more of me anymore.”

He is currently hard at work with fellow 707 Santa Rosa Music producer Jose Francisco Santos producing up-and-coming singer, Adrian Chavez’s English album. Chavez is from Michoacán, Mexico, and now lives in Santa Rosa.

“We want to convert a traditional genre to another type of style,” said Santos, who has helped with the composition and vocalization for Chavez.

Santos has worked as a producer with musicians from the Mexican states of Guerrero and Puebla. The musicians he work with now live in the Bay Area.

Santos, is from a region called the Costa Chica near a small town called Santiago Jamiltepec, Oaxaca, Mexico. He came to the Petaluma in 1990.

Santos was predominantly singing when he joined a group in 1992, and then he bounced around to other groups in the hopes of finding people who’s musical style and taste was like his. The musical style he gravitated toward in those groups was versatile or grupero.