Schulz’s Franklin opened the door to more inclusive ‘Peanuts’

Franklin is a busy kid: he plays baseball and is learning guitar, he’s a member of a swim club and of 4H. Though his life is active, Franklin is never too busy to help his friends. He is supportive and smart and always willing to lend a hand. He also enjoys spending time with his grandparents and learning about the old days from them. And even though he thinks Charlie Brown’s friends are a little weird, he’s happy to be part of the gang.

The mild-mannered Franklin character came onto the scene quietly to join the “Peanuts” kids when creator Charles Schulz introduced him by having Franklin return Charlie Brown’s ball one day on the beach. The comic ran July 31, 1969. With that encounter, Franklin became the first Black character in the history of the ‘Peanuts’ comic strip.

For the first 18 years of the “Peanuts” comic strip — from 1950 until 1968 — all the characters looked mostly the same: They were all white kids.

Then, with the nation battling civil unrest, a cartoon boy named Franklin changed everything.

The mild-mannered Franklin character came onto the scene quietly to join the “Peanuts” kids when creator Charles Schulz introduced him by having Franklin return Charlie Brown’s ball one day on the beach. With that encounter, Franklin became the first Black character in the history of the “Peanuts” comic strip.

Initially, the move was controversial for some — particularly in Southern states, which were grappling with segregation. And this was downright revolutionary. But for Schulz himself, and for Black readers of the comic strip, Franklin’s arrival marked a new era, and a big first step toward increased representation in the cartoon pages every week.

“Inclusion was a big part of (Schulz’) reasoning for including Franklin,” said Benjamin Clark, curator of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa. “Schulz used to think of characters in a comic strip like keys on a piano, and Franklin was a necessary note on that keyboard.”

Sparking the idea for Franklin

Franklin’s story began in early 1968 with a letter from a Los Angeles schoolteacher.

That teacher, Harriet Glickman, wrote a letter to Schulz after the assassination of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and told the cartoonist she thought “Peanuts” could help influence the nation’s attitudes on race. Specifically, she noted that the introduction of Black characters into the “Peanuts” comic strip could help change the "vast sea of misunderstanding, fear, hate and violence."

According to Clark, the schoolteacher’s letter was timely.

Schulz had been thinking about adding a Black character to the strip for years, but Schulz was concerned that doing so would be seen as “patronizing.” After much introspection and consideration, Schulz decided it was worth a shot. Later that year, on July 31, 1968, Franklin was born.

Franklin appeared in hundreds of Peanuts comic strips over the years, always coming off as a voice of reason. Linus was obsessed with the Great Pumpkin, Snoopy flew his doghouse and Franklin found it odd. While other characters did zany things, Franklin quoted the Old Testament.

Eventually, Franklin and Charlie Brown became quite close, and would talk about their grandfathers.

Clark remarked that he always thought of Franklin as a “stabilizing force” in the face of the drama and absurdity other characters brought to the mix.

“All of the other ‘Peanut’s characters could thrust a conversation into wild directions— they were outlandish, and that’s what made them lovable,” Clark said. “Franklin was just very normal. It was almost like he was a stand-in for the reader. He loved the other characters and he found them peculiar. In him we were able to see ourselves.”

Clark emphasized the importance of Schulz portraying Franklin as a “normal kid,” and celebrated how tirelessly Schulz worked to establish trust between the two boys.

To Clark, this seemed like an effort to help readers sympathize with Franklin and accept him.

“Every character was a little bit of Schulz himself and Franklin was no different — they all represented his way of sharing himself with the world as an artist,” said Clark. “What’s remarkable to me is that he did that through a character who was unthinkable of adding to the comic pages for so long.”

Past, present opinions on Franklin

‘Peanuts’ devotees had mixed feelings about Franklin. Many welcomed him into the pantheon of ‘Peanuts’ characters immediately. Others — especially those in the South — were far less willing to accept him. In the early 1970s, when Schulz published a strip with Franklin and Peppermint Patty in school together, several newspaper editors expressed outrage and demanded Schulz reconsider.

Clark said the cartoonist’s response was downright radical — especially for the traditionally mild-mannered Schulz.

“They essentially told him, ‘(Having Franklin and Peppermint Patty in school together) isn’t going to work for us down here,’” Clark said. “Schulz was having none of it. He replied, ‘You either print it that way or you don’t print it at all.’ Some of them didn’t print it. That didn’t seem to faze him at all.”

Reactions among Black audiences were mixed, too.

Comedian Chris Rock mocked Schulz for tokenism. Other Black celebrities criticized the decision as racist.

Malia Anderson, a fashion consultant in Santa Rosa, said while she appreciated seeing a character who looked more like her, she also felt that incorporating one Black character felt a bit unfair.