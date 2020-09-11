Sebastopol priest revives church through camaraderie, connection to Latino culture

Ann Hill lives about three blocks from St. Sebastian Church in Sebastopol. She’s lived there since 1972, a few years after she and her husband were married at the church. Her husband was an altar boy at St. Sebastian, and her sons were later baptized there. Now a widow, Hill helps count money donated every Sunday.

Over the past five decades, she’s seen more than a few priests come and go. So when she walked out her door one Sunday about a year ago and saw cars parking along the street, she knew something was different.

“They were all going to the 1 o’clock Spanish mass and I couldn’t believe it,” she remembers. “I mean, the church has a big parking lot and I’ve never seen cars parked that far away for our church.”

Father Mario Valencia, an itinerant priest from Mexico, had arrived a little over a month earlier. In any language, word spreads quickly in a small town.

“He’s kind of famous,” says Rosy Viramonte, who remembers when Valencia acknowledged her 4-year-old daughter Isabella by name during a Sunday mass. “People come from Lake County and Napa and Santa Rosa just to go to his mass.”

Maybe it’s the way he pauses in the middle of a sermon to say, “Are you with me?” Or the way he quotes Charles Darwin when talking about adapting to the pandemic. Or how he takes time for one-on-one conversations with church members and helps anyone who approaches him in need.

For the Latino congregation, “He reminds us of where we grew up in Mexico, where we first learned that our faith is everything to us,” says Viramonte, who has known Valencia since he officiated her marriage seven years ago in a Sacramento church.

Over the past year since Valencia arrived, the Latino congregation has grown by 60-70% to around 350 families. Just before COVID-19 broke out in March, half-empty mass celebrations had swelled to standing-room-only crowds that spilled into the church’s lobby.

Having grown up in Tepic, in Western Mexico not far from Guadalajara, Valencia knows how the culture of the church is synonymous with the culture of Mexican people. He remembers the first time he became fully aware of God, at the age of 12, while giving out free toys to poor families around Christmas. “It was just this understanding I had that we are all brothers and sisters and we are equal,” he remembers.

Now, a decade after traveling to Northern California to visit his sister in 2010, he is making that same connection in Sonoma County’s Mexican-American community.

“Values come through culture,” he says. “In our language, in Spanish, the word we use the most is ‘we.’ We see each other as a community, as a family, all together in solidarity.”

At St. Sebastian, Valencia has revived the spirit of gathering with celebrations of seasonal traditions throughout the year, some that go back to well before the Spanish arrived in Mexico.

“If you come in December, you’ll see how we celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe and you’ll see how, for the indigenous people of Mexico, prayer was to dance. That’s why we have the dancers (Aztec dancers or “concheros”). They are not dancing as a show, but they are praying. That’s why Our Lady of Guadalupe has one leg that is folded or is bent more than the other. She is dancing.”

The drums mimic a heartbeat, while the flute personifies birdsong, he says, explaining how the music and dance follow a Nahuatl philosophy that focuses on flower and song, or form and spirit.

Other traditions throughout the year include the posadas, the nine nights of festivities and dance leading up to Christmas and large Easter celebrations. But don’t get the wrong idea; it’s not one endless church fiesta. Even when mariachi bands are invited to the church, they have to abide by liturgical rules.

“We don’t allow just any kind of song,” Valencia says. “They must be liturgical songs, which means directed to God and appropriate to the ritual.”

In the early days of the pandemic, back in March, Valencia worked hard to adjust and deliver Sunday mass to a tiny camera lens in an otherwise empty room while following statewide COVID-19 bans on large gatherings. As someone who feeds off the energy of other people, he felt the disconnect. For a priest who likes to roam around the altar, staying inside the camera frame was confining. But there was more. He was suffering from something that doesn’t get a lot of play in the bible: pandemic fatigue.

“I am an extrovert, so I need the feedback of the people,” he says. “It was very interesting to see the impact of my tiredness even when I work less. I have two masses livestream and a few baptisms, but I am used to having five masses and many more baptisms. But at the end of the day, I was asking myself, ‘Why am I so tired?’ It’s exactly because of my personality and that synergy with the people — it was limited.”

Now, more than five months into the crisis, with the added challenge of the fires, he’s allowed to deliver outdoor sermons in the church parking lot, if air quality and smoke levels permit. Taking it day by day, despite “ever-changing rules and regulations,” he’s up to the challenge, he says.

That courage and work ethic has rubbed off on his congregation. “He is very active and he likes to get the people involved in the parish activities,” says Viramonte, who also works in the church office. “He’s always looking for something else. If something is just OK, he will say, ‘I want something more than OK.’ He always wants to do more.”

That applies to the entire congregation. One of the most promising trends since his arrival is the new bond forming between English-speaking and Spanish-speaking members. “I feel like I have some really good friends in the Spanish community now,” Hill says. “(Valencia) does more bilingual masses for special occasions, like for Christmas Eve, Easter vigil and Thanksgiving. He’s done a lot to bring us all together.”

She has no doubt that after the pandemic, she’ll see more cars parking near her house again, three blocks from the church.

“It’s really just been word of mouth,” she says. “He’s infectious. He’s always up, and that really helps during these troubled times.”