North Bay Letterpress Arts has nine presses in all, as well as more than 250 different typefaces and 1,000 cutouts that the 13 members and guests can use.
MATT VILLANO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 15, 2023, 1:33PM
Long, long ago, it would take the better part of an entire day to set and print newspaper stories just like the one you’re reading right now.

Typesetters would work around the clock to line up tiny pieces of metal with individual letters on each of them to form words, sentences and paragraphs to ultimately form a full story on a page. Once the entire story was set and locked, it was inked and then pressed with paper to create a print.

To make full newspapers, press operators would then print hundreds and thousands of copies by hand.

The process was arduous. Painstaking, even. Yet it paved the way for the digital publishing industry we know today.

Old-school publishing lives on inside a small studio next door to Handline restaurant on Gravenstein Highway in Sebastopol. Here, at North Bay Letterpress Arts, artists and members share their passion for old-school letterpress printing.

The studio has nine presses in all, as well as more than 250 different typefaces and 1,000 cutouts (which were basically the distant precursor to emojis). In addition to carrying on an artform, the organization is giving back to the local community in a big way. They’ve secured grant money to bring in local high school and junior high school students inside the space to teach them all about printing history.

“We’re at the crossroads of classical process and a creative approach,” said executive director Andrew Mecum who joined the nonprofit a year ago. “We are giving people the art of letterpress, and we’re also giving them a connection to history.”

Creatives toil away making art

The organization now known was formed as a nonprofit in spring 2015, and it grew out of the work of Eric Johnson’s Iota Press, which has had a public shop in Sebastopol since June 2009. Johnson began with the idea of teaching the craft of old-style letterpress printing, and exploring its range for making books and artistic prints. North Bay Letterpress Arts extended and amplified those goals.

With letterpress, blocks of ink-stained metal, type are arranged in rows and pushed down onto paper.

In the eight years that have transpired since day one, North Bay Letterpress Arts has printed more than 200 books and art pieces. Many have been shown in galleries and at book fairs.

Today the 1,600-square-foot North Bay Letterpress Arts studio is a vibrant space of creativity. On any given day you might find four or five letterpress artists working on projects, toiling away to get a finished project of pamphlets or cards or small books just right.

There are nine presses in all, including one hand press, three platen presses, and three cylinder presses. The room also features a small library of printing books, as well as giant wooden cases that resemble map drawers. Inside each of these cabinets are thousands upon thousands of individual metal letters. These letters, in more than 250 different typefaces, form the basis of every print job the studio does.

“It’s taken us a while, but we’ve really put together a nice mix of historic material that really enable people to be creative when they come in here,” Mecum said.

A process that creates magic

The process of printing on a letterpress is physical — not quite like working in a factory, but something you can hear, smell and feel. Metal letters clink next to each other when they are placed on each press. When artists push down on press levers to make the actual print as the machines let out a loud whoosh of air. The pungent smell of ink pervades the air as it oozes over rollers on each press.

Studio printers often talk about a meditative state they go into while working the letterpress.

“You get going and all of a sudden, three hours have gone by,” said Katie Nealon, a past president of North Bay Letterpress Arts and one of the studio’s current instructors. “The process is creative and also very relaxing.”

Nealon, who has her own commercial printing studio and business next door, said she likes working with letterpress because she sees it as an “all-encompassing mix of history and engineering and math and art and literature.”

Mecum, who took over as executive director in 2020, agreed and added he appreciates letterpress because it prompts a different kind of problem-solving.

“When you work in the analog physical world, you have to work with constraints,” he said. “You have to ask yourself, ‘How can I fix this problem right here in the moment?’ It’s a process-oriented art form. The process is where a lot of the magic comes from.”

About North Bay Letterpress Art

North Bay Letterpress Arts is a center of teaching and practicing letterpress printing that was formed as a nonprofit group in the spring of 2015 in Sebastopol. The group of studio printers pay a membership fee to use the facilities. The shop hosts workshops, tours, exhibits, poetry readings, book launches, musical performances, movie nights and a virtual bemusement park.

Location: 925 D Gravenstein Highway South, Sebastopol

Become a member: www.northbayletterpressarts.org/membership

Donate: www.northbayletterpressarts.org/donate

More information: 415-312-2361, www.northbayletterpressarts.org

Teaching K-12 students in the studio

Members — dubbed Studio Printers — keep North Bay Letterpress Arts running. Each of the 13 members receives a certain amount of studio time every week and can use the space as they see fit within their allotted hours.

The organization also sponsors regular field trips — many of which will be underwritten by a two-year, $40,000 grant North Bay Letterpress Arts receives this April from the California Arts Council. The California Arts Council’s grants millions of dollars worth of funds to support artists, culture bearers and cultural workers throughout the state of California.

The Child Youth Development Grant will cover two years’ worth of workshops for North Bay K-12 students, as well as transportation. The cost to schools is zero.

Some schools have participated in workshops and field trips to North Bay Letterpress Arts already. Art Escape, in Sonoma, is one of them. Program director Elizabeth Feroze said she has accompanied students to the Sebastopol studio twice — once in 2019 and again in 2022. During both field trips, Mecum and the organization’s staff of volunteers led students in poster-making projects. They also gave kids a brief history and background on letterpress printmaking.

Feroze noted that before her students visited the first time, they had explored several other types of printmaking including collagraphs, lino cuts and etching.

“Throwing in letterpress was a fantastic addition (to the curriculum),“ she said. “(The students) had never been around equipment like that, and it was so cool to see the joy on their faces as they learned how to use old technology.”

Aurora Duley certainly had a memorable experience at North Bay Letterpress Arts. The 12-year-old visited earlier this year with a group from the Waldorf School of Mendocino County in Calpella. During the five-hour immersion class, Duley and her classmates wrote poems, then learned how to set type and apply ink to make prints of their words.

Duley said she appreciated how intricate the preparation was before printing.

“With a digital printer, you just push a button, and the machine does all the work,” she said. “It was really cool to spend time setting everything up and making sure it was going to work exactly the way we wanted it to work.”

Calendar full of events

In keeping with the notion of using the studio as a place to teach people about the art and history of letterpress, North Bay Letterpress Arts has put together a schedule of open-to-the-public workshops for the next few months.

All workshops include materials.

An “Intro to Letterpress” workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is $100 per class. Available dates are Wednesday, April 12; Sunday, May 14; and Sunday, June 11. A separate workshop revolving around letterpress cards will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is also $100 per class. Available dates for this class are Sunday, March 26; and Sunday, May 28.

An additional workshop on concertinas, accordion books and pleated-fold books will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. The cost for this one is $175.

Finally, another recurring class revolves around poetry — in this one, Nealon will work with students to compose three or four poems, then teach them the basics of typesetting. The $75 class runs from 6-9 p.m., and is held on Wednesdays: April 12, May 17 and June 14.

Looking forward, Mecum said he is putting the finishing touches on a special workshop in April that will pay tribute to comics and cartoons.

The calendar at North Bay Letterpress Arts is constantly evolving, part of an effort to keep the public engaged.

The nonprofit also will host open studio days where anybody can come in and be assisted to pull a print or two on one of the presses.

According to Mecum, this is his biggest challenge — keeping letterpress relevant in the digital age. Yes, the result of letterpress printing is beautiful, but he said it’s important never to fall in love with the product.

“This art form is entirely about process — printing is the easy part,” said Mecum. “When you’re working with technology this old, the journey always is in the destination.”

