Small business dreams come true for these North Bay Latino entrepreneurs

JOHN BECK
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 27, 2021, 5:57PM
Ivan Jimenez will never forget the time he knocked on a door to ask the homeowners if they wanted their car detailed and a woman told him, “Go back to Mexico. You don’t belong here. What gives you the right to knock on my door?”

Instead of firing back a reply, he took it as inspiration.

“I told myself, ‘OK, this is not going to stop me.’ And I used it as motivation.”

Two years later, Jimenez is no longer blindly knocking on doors. He and his wife, Alison, have expanded their Sonoma Auto Spa business with mobile detail units and by adding customers in Marin County, too, washing every make and model from Hondas to Ferraris.

Beyond the unintended motivation, what really solidified the small business was a $25,000 microloan last year from La Luz Center, the Sonoma Valley-based nonprofit that offers family services, economic advancement and other community resources. That microloan allowed the couple to buy the equipment they needed to offer more services and hire two employees. Since 2014, La Luz has issued 32 microloans totaling $807,500, boosting Sonoma Valley auto shops, restaurants, contractors, builders, landscapers and house cleaners while creating more than 150 jobs.

“It is the rawest, truest form of entrepreneurship,” said Brian Nicholson, a La Luz board member who has served two years on the microloan committee. As a former New York private equity investor who now works as managing director for Sonoma Brands, overseeing lines such as KRAVE jerky, Guayaki Yerba Mate and Smashmallow, he’s accustomed to working with entrepreneurs looking to launch a business.

“But at La Luz, we aren’t a venture capital fund or a fund that is focused on inspiring people to become entrepreneurs. Instead, we are helping to accelerate people who already have a business,” he said.

“You have people who have already taken a lot of risk — they’ve already jumped off the diving board, so to speak, and they’re out there swimming. And we’re not giving them so much a life jacket as we’re giving them paddles, to keep going and to get there faster. That is a really powerful thing. They already believe in themselves, but now they can see that others believe in them.”

‘Shark Tank’ moment

To streamline the process, a La Luz microloan coordinator walks applicants through each step, gathering bank statements and credit reports while helping them create a business plan, chart projections and describe exactly how they intend to use the loan proceeds. If they pass the first hurdle, they get a chance to pitch their business — it’s their “Shark Tank” moment, although not usually as dramatic.

In every pitch, Nicholson and the La Luz microloan committee look for the passion and commitment at the heart of the business, plus the stories of the people who are driving the narrative.

One of the most memorable pitches, Nicholson remembered, was when Anibar Perez described how he started out selling his wife’s tamales door to door in his El Verano neighborhood in the Sonoma Valley. They began with a batch of 100. Now they sell around 3,000 tamales a month, filling fiesta platters from Santa Rosa and Petaluma to Vallejo.

But Perez’s dream was to own a food truck. He had saved $10,000 to buy a truck from a retired owner, but it needed a lot of work before he could get it running again, along with permits needed to hit the road.

“There are things in the body language that you can see and trust that it’s not someone trying to fake something or act,” Nicholson said. “It was so authentic. You could feel it in the pitch that this was his burning desire. He believed in himself. He saw something working. And he could see where this could continue to go, and he was betting on himself.”

For Perez, it was another step toward his lifelong dream. Raised in Frontera Comalapa in the state of Chiapas in Mexico, he worked with his family, growing corn, beans and coffee. At the age of 20, he immigrated to the United States after “I saw my father work a lot and not make any money,” he said. “So I told my father, ‘Give me a chance to go to the U.S. and I’ll help you more.’”

After a stint harvesting grapes, oranges and chiles in Irvine, he found a kitchen table to sleep under at a friend’s house in Sonoma. Over the years, he’s work at Zino’s, LaSalette and La Plaza restaurants. In addition to selling tamales, he now cooks at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn.

“But my dream has always been to own a taco truck,” he said. Unfortunately, the truck he bought has had severe mechanical problems and is being worked on at a Stockton auto shop right now. He hopes to get it up and running this summer with the $20,000 microloan from La Luz.

“If you own your own business, you make a little bit more money,” he said. “My dream is to start with the taco truck and then maybe another one and another one. I want to be a businessman.”

Starting from scratch

When Norma Pacheco and her son Daniel Vargas-Machuca applied for a microloan from La Luz last year, they were hoping to build off their success working with animals in their native Peru. In Lima, Norma had owned a veterinary clinic and pet grooming business. But, after it was broken into and all the equipment was stolen, they decided to move to the United States in 2016.

“Just like many other immigrants, we came here chasing the American dream,” Vargas-Machuca said. His first job was hanging clothes at T.J. Maxx. His mother found work washing dishes in a restaurant. “It was a very humble beginning, because we started with nothing.”

But their passion was working with animals. As a mother-and-son team, they created Paw Zone and started going door to door, like Jimenez and his budding Sonoma Auto Spa business, to see if people wanted their pets groomed.

“When we finished grooming their dog, the people were so happy and now they were our client and they would refer us to their friends,” Pacheco said.

It was a client who suggested they apply to La Luz. With a $30,000 loan, they were able to buy more mobile grooming equipment and transportation.

“We tried many different other options, like banks and credit unions, but they wanted to see a business at least three years old, already making a significant profit,” Vargas-Machuca said.

Now Paw Zone grooms around a hundred pets a month, operating three mobile units and employing three additional workers. They’re even in a position to do charity work. Last year, they started helping homeless people at the Living Room shelter in Santa Rosa by grooming their pets free of charge.

“It’s just something we feel we should do and we can do. And they need it more than anyone,” Vargas-Machuca said.

Likewise, Ivan and Alison Jimenez are expanding their Sonoma Auto Spa mobile services. They now offer a plan to clean house exteriors and windows after washing cars. They also detail elite cars for racing teams at Sonoma Raceway and a Sonoma client who owns 48 BMWs in a warehouse with car elevators.

For a guy who was told to “go back to Mexico,” Ivan is steadily growing his quintessentially American business, car by car and client by client.

“I feel like the sky’s the limit,” he said. “We can do anything with a little help.”

