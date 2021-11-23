Sonoma Community Center pivots during pandemic to offer creative outlet

When approaching the historic steps of the grand old building on 276 East Napa St. in Sonoma, you are compelled to believe that remarkable things go on behind those closed doors. And they’d be right.

Through the skills, vision and experience of those involved with the Sonoma Community Center, this building has been home to a thriving hub of community events, art classes, theater performances and more. Here, where creatives from all walks of life continue to play, perform, heal and find support during these tough times.

One of those tough times includes the ongoing global pandemic.

Throughout the past year, Sonoma County residents have experienced the impacts of COVID-19 in various ways, and for many, art has been a lifeline to normalcy. The center has become a spot where gratitude pours in from creatives and attendees, and staff of the center had to find a way to adjust to the pandemic.

The center pivoted to online Zoom classes and is now back with some in-person activities. With their adjustments, Executive Director Charlotte Hajer said the center served more people in 2020 than ever before.

“Our virtual arts classes gave people a safe way to participate in artistic activities and tap into this therapeutic power of creativity,” she said. “And they did so in a way that allowed people to simultaneously connect with others and find a sense of community, helping to combat the loneliness and isolation so many of us experienced during the pandemic.”

It’s clear the center has always been a safe haven for students, teachers and artists alike to escape. They can turn to their creativity to say something important about themselves and the world.

One such artist is Gabriela "Gabo" Martinez.

Martinez was born in Tarimoro, Guanajuato, Mexico, and is the Sonoma Community Center's artist in residence, which supports artists from diverse backgrounds to share unique perspectives on art, culture and community.

Her art is inspired by her indigenous Mexican roots as well as the research she's conducted into Native American visual traditions. Martinez, 26, works with terracotta clay specifically because it reminds her of the clay from her hometown.

What is Martinez grateful for this year? She points to the women who support her.

“The only thing I can express gratitude for is the strong women in my life that always find a way to uplift and support me,” she said. “The women from Sonoma Ceramics have been incredibly gentle and patient with me - affirming and appreciating me every step of the way. I will remember my time here in Sonoma fondly.”

The Sonoma Community Center’s team has made it a top priority to shine a light on marginalized communities through classes, collaborations, fundraisers, exhibits and their online mission statement.

“We are creating a multi-year plan that will center our commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging in every aspect of our organizational functioning, ” Hajer said. “We are working actively to engage and build authentic relationships – built on listening, trust and respect – with the communities that have historically been overlooked by our programming.”

As the county’s residents continue to navigate the global pandemic, one thing is certain, the Sonoma Community Center will continue to offer a spot for those who need it with their goal for highlighting marginalized communities leading the way.

It’s also through the support of the community that programs and classes will continue to thrive. It’s safe to say the gratitude between the Sonoma Community Center, its artists and local residents is reciprocated on all sides.