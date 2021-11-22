Sonoma County doulas grateful to be part of the childbirth experience

Mission: The Doula Care Collective is dedicated to providing professional, reliable, and compassionate care during pregnancy and the first stages of parenthood. We respect and serve all birthing preferences and guarantee personalized support throughout your unique journey.

Birthing new life into the world is by no means simple. In fact, this magical event is the exact opposite. And these days physical, emotional and spiritual support are on the forefront everyone’s minds. With the global pandemic adding more stress to the situation, new avenues have emerged for soon-to-be parents to explore.

From friends and family to medical staff and more, there are a variety of avenues one can take when deciding who should be there and what plan works for them when the big day comes.

Panic may set in while all those questions and possibilities swirl around the minds of new parents, but some Sonoma County residents have asked for help and turned to the gentle guidance of birth doulas.

Now, there are a few types of doulas out there, but their mission is one in the same. They are trained attendants who are not healthcare professionals. They support people through a significant health-related experience related to childbirth, miscarriage or non-reproductive experiences like dying. Think of them as more of a personal support system.

But here, we’ll focus solely on birth doulas who are tapped to help support clients, their partners, friends and families throughout the childbirth process.

"A doula is a trained professional that provides emotional, physical and spiritual support as well as education before, during and after baby is born,“ Rebecca DeMartini of the Doula Care Collective said. ”A doula is a go-to source for support and education in the journey through pregnancy, birth and postpartum.“

A widespread misconception about doulas is that those who seek out their services plan natural or un-medicated birthing, but doulas are trained to help those who choose to employ pain medication at birth and those who decide against it.

The idea of enlisting a helper to support pregnant people stretches back to prehistoric times. In the 1990s an organization called Doulas of North America (DONA) was founded to both train and certify the non-medical work provided by doulas. The organization based their training on intensive parent-child bonding methods where doulas are expected to focus on emotional, physical and informational support for their clients.

Informational support includes community events. Sonoma County’s Doula Care Collective hosts doula meetings where community members can connect with local educators like a lactation specialists who consult on matters of breastfeeding. Other topics or speakers at meetings include herbalists, midwives, postpartum care specialists, pelvic floor specialists, baby activities and more.

The National Library of Medicine's National Institute of Health points to the importance and benefits of hiring a doula for routine childbirth support and have found that through regular support during this time can result in fewer cesarean births, births involving invasive procedures and overall decrease in negative childbirth experiences.

DeMartini worked with some clients virtually and sheltered-in-place with a couple Sonoma County families to help with postpartum care.

"I always form a bond with my families whether birthing with them or caring for them postpartum, but being with them 24/7 for an extended period of time was a bit more bittersweet when saying goodbye,“ she said. “It brings me great joy when I’m no longer needed, not because I want to leave, but because all are thriving.“

While doulas and parents are grateful for the shared experience, state officials are working hard to further support and facilitate these birthing experiences.

In October, Governor Gavin Newsom signed the California "Momnibus" Act (SB 65) which focuses on research and data collected on racial and socio-economic factors that contribute to higher rates of maternal and infant mortality in communities of color. SB 65 includes Medi-Cal coverage for doulas, extending Medi-Cal eligibility for postpartum people.

Childbirth can be expensive especially for those who have suffered financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some doulas offer solutions to help.

“I, like most doulas, offer discounts, sliding scales and trades when they can as well as pro bono in some instances. I truly believe that if a family wants a doula they should have a doula,” DeMartini said. “It’s about supporting the community and creating happy and healthy families. It’s supporting our future generations.”

Doulas in the Doula Care Collective stay busy through word-of-mouth and testimonials. Doctor's offices and hospitals have pointed parents-to-be and their families toward the collective as well.