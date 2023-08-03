Sponsor of North Bay Business Journal's CEO Spotlight series is Summit State Bank. It had no input into the editorial content.

Instead of retiring a year ago at age 45, which was Dave Buerger’s original goal, he launched another company based in Sonoma County.

Union Credit became a reality Jan. 1, with services being available to clients in a soft rollout that started July 17, with a complete launch expected by Oct. 1.

Buerger, CEO and co-founder of the Santa Rosa fintech startup, said, “Union Credit offers a digital loan marketplace embedded in everyday retail and financial experiences to attract new demographics and help improve member and loan acquisition in an embedded one-click lending marketplace for credit union customers.”

The $5 million in seed money came from TruStage Ventures, Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures, Array and others.

Buerger opted to stay in the working world because he wanted to help others achieve their life goals.

“There were many people involved in that first company, but they could not retire,” Buerger explained. “I thought with the second one I was going to pay it forward and give them the opportunity to be involved in something at the ground level and potentially have the opportunity to change their lives. That is the mission, that is the vision.”

He doesn’t have an end goal for Union Credit especially since it’s just gotten off the ground. It could be like his first company CuneXus. and it sells, or maybe it grows exponentially and current workers take it over.

“I didn’t do any of this alone. I did not achieve all of these milestone alone. I give so much of the credit to my team,” Buerger said. That includes employees, investors and clients.

“I realized in my first journey maybe the most rewarding piece was returning money to investors. It feels great. Selling the company and the payout at the end feels great,” Buerger said. “But there are so many different forms of gratification. It’s the celebration of what you achieved together as a team. I really enjoy that aspect.”

Right now Union Credit has 16 employees.

What made you want to launch Union Credit in January and leave CuneXus after 15 years as CEO and its founder?

The decision to leave CuneXus, now known as TruStage Perpetual Offers,... was driven by two factors: fulfilling a vision and paying it forward.

The vision centered on transforming the interaction between lenders and borrowers, leveraging data, and meeting consumer expectations with quick and easy experiences. CuneXus’ one-click perpetual approval and lending model resonated with consumers and has proven to help financial institutions of all sizes improve retention rates and boost loan volume. It was clear that the next step was to take this model out into the wider market and help all credit-worthy consumers become aware of and take advantage of the best options available to them.

With a network of industry partners, investors, and colleagues, I knew I had the resources to continue the journey. I felt there was more to accomplish, and I am delighted to be able to help the industry evolve while also giving back to many of those who supported the initial journey.

How are the two companies integral to each other?

Union Credit is sort of the “sequel” to CuneXus, now a wholly-owned technology subsidiary of TruStage, formerly known as CUNA Mutual Group. Union Credit expands the proven perpetual approval model beyond credit unions' digital boundaries and into the open market. Together they support financial institutions’ efforts to acquire and retain members.

Union Credit will be the exclusive partner of CuneXus, offering this marketplace to the company’s nearly 250 credit union clients. The leadership of CuneXus believes in the vision of Union Credit, and the support from TruStage shows through their willingness to be the lead investor in our initial seed funding.

What does Union Credit offer financial consumers that other companies don’t?

Union Credit is the pioneering marketplace for credit unions, enabling them to provide millions of consumers the benefit of ongoing, firm credit approval and the convenience to activate personalized loan offers with just a couple clicks.

The future of open finance lies in giving consumers easy access to information and opportunities. Union Credit empowers this movement by providing consumers with full transparency into their buying power while shopping for big ticket items and at the point of sale. Displaying actual pre-approved loan rates to consumers enables them to make sound financial decisions while knowing their options. Credit unions can express their empathy for consumers’ unique financial situations by responsibly granting relevant and competitive product options that match their needs and help them attain financial wellness.