Sonoma County nonprofit events focus on outdoor education, fun

There are more than 3,000 nonprofits registered in Sonoma County. These organizations raise funds and hold events that help benefit the communities and people they aim to uplift. Here is just a small sampling of upcoming events hosted by some of the county nonprofits. Be sure to check each event listing’s link or with the organization for any specific details relating to registering and any other questions.

FUNDRAISING EVENT:

Yoga Series 2023: Practice yoga at various farms and wineries all year long. All of the proceeds from this event will go to Food For Thought, a nonprofit organization dedicated to meeting the nutrition needs of people at risk of malnutrition and living with serious medical conditions and food insecurity in Sonoma County. Classes will be held about monthly, and all will be 75-minute, slow flow Hatha/Vinyasa style for all levels, taught by Food For Thought's Development Coordinator and local yoga teacher, Elana, or another experienced instructor. Attendees will get the opportunity to learn more about the venue and their offerings either before or after class briefly, and we ask that you please stay to show them your support, as all sites are donated. $25. 6-7:30 p.m., Monday, March 20. 5220 Ross Road, Sebastopol (Ron Rubin Winery). https://bit.ly/3YWn5WH

FOR KIDS:

Spring Break Nature Camp: Landpath’s Spring Break Nature Camp is a nature-based day camp for kids 6-13. Spring break campers will learn and play while exploring the rich environment of Preston Farm and Winery. The 125-acre family farm is nestled between a meandering salmon-spawning stream and a sleepy stretch of former wagon trail. The Preston family has stewarded the land for the past 45 years and created a diversified farm including vineyards, vegetables, fruit and olive trees, grain, and pastured livestock. Grounded in youth-centered discovery, campers will learn about organic farming as we plant, harvest, and discover the amazing biodiversity of life on the farm and in the streams that make this place so unique. We will learn about the unique life cycles of plants and animals, study beneficial insects, and play nature games in the fields and orchards. At the heart of our camp is the opportunity for every camper to build memorable connections with the land, a foundation for a healthy community that deeply values caring for each other and the land. Full payment is due at the time of registration and scholarships available. There will be no deposits or partial payments (aside from pre-approved scholarship recipients). For more information, contact Lesly Caballero Lesly@landpaths.org, 707-544-7284 ext 109. $320. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., March 20-24. 9282 W. Dry Creek Road,(Preston Farm and Winery). https://bit.ly/41ktqNb

FOR TEENS:

How to Draw Peanuts: Learn how to draw your favorite cartoon characters. Cartoonist Robert Pope has worked for Peanuts, Batman, Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo and many more. He will discuss his creative process and teach you how to draw some of the Peanuts Gang characters and more. Price is included in museum admission and the event is free for museum members. 11 a.m., Saturday, March 25. Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. https://bit.ly/3GCz83A

OUTDOORS:

Learn to Classify Wildlife Camera Photos: Learn how to classify wildlife photos and videos recorded at LandPaths' Bohemia Ecological Preserve and Riddell Preserve. Since 2014, LandPaths volunteers and staff have participated in a Wildlife Camera Program that helps develop an understanding of the animals present at LandPaths' preserves while connecting people to land. This training is for anyone who’s looking to volunteer, either at home or in the LandPaths office and anyone wants to help to classify new photos and videos captured on the wildlife cameras. LandPaths will provide: Water, individually-packaged snacks, masks (for those who want them), access to the internet, access to the Google drive with wildlife photos. Bring a laptop. Limited desktop computers will be available for volunteers that are unable to bring a laptop. Please notify Benjamin Bravo if you need to use a desktop computer. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, March 25. 618 Suite 217 Fourth St., Santa Rosa (LandPaths Office). https://bit.ly/3lSKbyG

CREATIVE:

Peanuts In Publication: Celebrate the new Peanuts books Snoopy Soars to Space and Adventures with Linus and friends. Join the creative team responsible for bringing Peanuts to the pages, including editorial director Lex Fajardo and artist Robert Pope. Learn how they adapted the classic comics into these new publications in this live presentation, followed by a book signing. Price is included in museum admission and the event is free for museum members. 2 p.m., Saturday, March 25. Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. https://bit.ly/3GBsLNO