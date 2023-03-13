Sonoma County nonprofit events focus on outdoor education, fun

ELISSA TORRES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 13, 2023, 11:14AM
Updated 1 hour ago

There are more than 3,000 nonprofits registered in Sonoma County. These organizations raise funds and hold events that help benefit the communities and people they aim to uplift. Here is just a small sampling of upcoming events hosted by some of the county nonprofits. Be sure to check each event listing’s link or with the organization for any specific details relating to registering and any other questions.

FUNDRAISING EVENT:

Yoga Series 2023: Practice yoga at various farms and wineries all year long. All of the proceeds from this event will go to Food For Thought, a nonprofit organization dedicated to meeting the nutrition needs of people at risk of malnutrition and living with serious medical conditions and food insecurity in Sonoma County. Classes will be held about monthly, and all will be 75-minute, slow flow Hatha/Vinyasa style for all levels, taught by Food For Thought's Development Coordinator and local yoga teacher, Elana, or another experienced instructor. Attendees will get the opportunity to learn more about the venue and their offerings either before or after class briefly, and we ask that you please stay to show them your support, as all sites are donated. $25. 6-7:30 p.m., Monday, March 20. 5220 Ross Road, Sebastopol (Ron Rubin Winery). https://bit.ly/3YWn5WH

FOR KIDS:

Spring Break Nature Camp: Landpath’s Spring Break Nature Camp is a nature-based day camp for kids 6-13. Spring break campers will learn and play while exploring the rich environment of Preston Farm and Winery. The 125-acre family farm is nestled between a meandering salmon-spawning stream and a sleepy stretch of former wagon trail. The Preston family has stewarded the land for the past 45 years and created a diversified farm including vineyards, vegetables, fruit and olive trees, grain, and pastured livestock. Grounded in youth-centered discovery, campers will learn about organic farming as we plant, harvest, and discover the amazing biodiversity of life on the farm and in the streams that make this place so unique. We will learn about the unique life cycles of plants and animals, study beneficial insects, and play nature games in the fields and orchards. At the heart of our camp is the opportunity for every camper to build memorable connections with the land, a foundation for a healthy community that deeply values caring for each other and the land. Full payment is due at the time of registration and scholarships available. There will be no deposits or partial payments (aside from pre-approved scholarship recipients). For more information, contact Lesly Caballero Lesly@landpaths.org, 707-544-7284 ext 109. $320. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., March 20-24. 9282 W. Dry Creek Road,(Preston Farm and Winery). https://bit.ly/41ktqNb

FOR TEENS:

How to Draw Peanuts: Learn how to draw your favorite cartoon characters. Cartoonist Robert Pope has worked for Peanuts, Batman, Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo and many more. He will discuss his creative process and teach you how to draw some of the Peanuts Gang characters and more. Price is included in museum admission and the event is free for museum members. 11 a.m., Saturday, March 25. Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. https://bit.ly/3GCz83A

OUTDOORS:

Learn to Classify Wildlife Camera Photos: Learn how to classify wildlife photos and videos recorded at LandPaths' Bohemia Ecological Preserve and Riddell Preserve. Since 2014, LandPaths volunteers and staff have participated in a Wildlife Camera Program that helps develop an understanding of the animals present at LandPaths' preserves while connecting people to land. This training is for anyone who’s looking to volunteer, either at home or in the LandPaths office and anyone wants to help to classify new photos and videos captured on the wildlife cameras. LandPaths will provide: Water, individually-packaged snacks, masks (for those who want them), access to the internet, access to the Google drive with wildlife photos. Bring a laptop. Limited desktop computers will be available for volunteers that are unable to bring a laptop. Please notify Benjamin Bravo if you need to use a desktop computer. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, March 25. 618 Suite 217 Fourth St., Santa Rosa (LandPaths Office). https://bit.ly/3lSKbyG

CREATIVE:

Peanuts In Publication: Celebrate the new Peanuts books Snoopy Soars to Space and Adventures with Linus and friends. Join the creative team responsible for bringing Peanuts to the pages, including editorial director Lex Fajardo and artist Robert Pope. Learn how they adapted the classic comics into these new publications in this live presentation, followed by a book signing. Price is included in museum admission and the event is free for museum members. 2 p.m., Saturday, March 25. Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. https://bit.ly/3GBsLNO

CREATIVE:

Letterpress Cards: Learn how to make cards on a letterpress at North Bay Letterpress Arts. Price: $100 for the four-hour class and materials are included. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, March 26. 925-D Gravenstein Hwy. S. Sebastopol. https://bit.ly/3If3tal

CREATIVE:

Popeye The Sailor Man Animation Celebration: Have fun with a special screening of newly restored original Popeye the Sailor Man Fleischer Cartoons in high definition. Join animation historians and special guest Jane Fleischer Reid for a discussion and Q&A after the screening. Price for the event is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for youth. Tickets are available below and at the door. Members receive 20% off admission. Museum Theater seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. https://bit.ly/3X9AAl1

CRAFT FAIR:

Petaluma Elks Charity Craft and Vendor Faire: Over 60 crafters and vendors are selling items from holiday decor, gifts to collectibles and one-of-a-kind finds. Attendees will find jewelry, clothes, pottery, glasswork, kids toys, books, dolls, miniatures, candles, soaps, furniture and more. There will be fresh pastries, coffee, hotdogs, sodas and treats. Free. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, April 1-2. Elks Lodge 901 2105 South McDowell Boulevard, Suite A, Petaluma. https://bit.ly/3XZxtM1

CREATIVE:

Intro Letterpress: Learn how to use a letterpress at North Bay Letterpress Arts. Price: $100 for the four-hour class and materials are included. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday, April 12. 925-D Gravenstein Hwy. S. Sebastopol. https://bit.ly/3XnVYCm

CREATIVE:

At The Case: Poems And Instabook at North Bay Letterpress Arts. Price: $75 for the three-hour class and materials are included6-9 p.m., Wednesday, April 12. 925-D Gravenstein Hwy. S. Sebastopol. https://bit.ly/3XnVYCm

MUSEUM NIGHT:

Kids Night at the Museum: Drop your kids off for after-hours fun at the Schulz Museum, including a pizza dinner, games, crafts and cartooning. Price for the event is $40 per child. Registering more than one family member? Use promo code Family10 at checkout to receive 10% off the total order. Members receive 20% off the per-child fee only. Advance registration required. Online registration closes 24 hours before the start time. For questions, please call 707-284-1265. Recommended for ages 5-10. 5:30-9 p.m., Saturday, April 22. Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. https://bit.ly/3IHeaTN

PARADE:

Butter & Egg Days Parade and Festival: The 2023 parade highlights 40 years of tradition in Petaluma and is an opportunity to celebrate the community and history. This year the annual event celebrates the Ruby Jubilee Anniversary and the theme “There’s no Place Like Home,” which will incorporate artistic visions from the Land of Oz, ruby slippers, Earth and what makes Petaluma such a special hometown. The parade will showcase over 100 units with approximately 3,000 participants and 200 volunteers. There will be a variety of festival foods, crafts, arts, two large “kid areas,” and more all spread over four city blocks. Parade entrants will need to incorporate the theme “There's No Place Like Home” into their float design. The theme gives nonprofits, businesses, organizations and individuals lots of options for showing off their creativity in their designs. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, April 22. 100 Petaluma Boulevard North, Petaluma. https://bit.ly/3ZzeEAH

CREATIVE:

Comic Artist Badge Workshop: Girl Scout Cadettes will earn and receive their Comic Artist badge in this special hands-on workshop at the Schulz Museum. Museum staff will teach Cadettes how to develop stories and characters and create a four-panel comic strip from beginning to end while completing all five steps of the Comic Artist badge. Girl Scouts can attend in person at the Museum or online. Price is $35 per Girl Scout and registration required. The event will be in person and online. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, April 22. Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. https://bit.ly/3lhhdbu

FUNDRAISING EVENT:

Yoga Series 2023: Practice yoga at various farms and wineries all year long. All of the proceeds from this event will go to Food For Thought, a nonprofit organization dedicated to meeting the nutrition needs of people at risk of malnutrition and living with serious medical conditions and food insecurity in Sonoma County. Classes will be held about monthly, and all will be 75-minute, slow flow Hatha/Vinyasa style for all levels, taught by Food For Thought's Development Coordinator and local yoga teacher, Elana, or another experienced instructor. Attendees will get the opportunity to learn more about the venue and their offerings either before or after class briefly, and we ask that you please stay to show them your support, as all sites are donated. 6:30-8 p.m., Thursday, April 27. 13024 Green Valley Road, Sebastopol (Green Valley Farm + Mill). https://bit.ly/3ZbUPPs

MUSEUM NIGHT:

Monte Schulz: Metropolis: Join author Monte Schulz for a book reading and discussion celebrating his newest book, Metropolis. Monte Schulz published his first novel in 1990 and spent the next twelve years writing the novel Jazz Age, which he wrote for his father, Charles M. Schulz. His sixth prose fiction novel, Metropolis, is described as “a dystopian narrative of love in a time of war and moral disintegration.” Monte Schulz will sign books after his talk. Included in Museum admission. Price: Free for Members. Museum Theater seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. 3 p.m., Sunday, April 30. Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. https://bit.ly/3YJxxjV

FUNDRAISING RACE:

Sonoma County Human Race: An established icon in the community, the Human Race has raised over $25 million dollars for nearly 7,700 local nonprofits over the past 38 years. The race is a community-driven 5k fun run (walk or roll) in Sonoma County. This is a social and spirited way to race and raise thousands of dollars for your nonprofit organization or favorite cause. Nonprofits register online and individuals, businesses, and organizations sign up to fundraise and run. Anyone can sign up and join a team or create a team and start raising money for their favorite nonprofits. 12:30-1:30 p.m., Saturday, May 13. https://bit.ly/3YT2gLI

FUNDRAISING EVENT:

Sonoma Sparkling Spring 2023 5k: Each Girls on the Run season comes to an end with a celebratory 5K. This closing event gives program participants of all abilities a tangible sense of accomplishment. Crossing the finish line instills confidence through completion and is a joyful moment program participants always remember. Every child the our program receives a commemorative medal to celebrate this incredible achievement. $10-30. 8 a.m., Sunday, May 21. 5450 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. (Rancho Cotate High School). https://bit.ly/3kpANlM

FUNDRAISING EVENT:

2023: Golf Tournament Charity Fundraiser: Friday, July 28. 1340 19th Hole Dr., Windsor (Windsor Golf Club). https://bit.ly/3kEjpKd

FUNDRAISING EVENT:

Lazy Bear Week 2023: The biggest, hairiest, beefiest, burliest, craziest, laziest FUNdraising event on the planet. Lazy Bear Fund, Inc. puts on one of the largest and most successful bear gatherings in the world. For over 25 years they have entertained thousands in Guerneville, for their annual event. Attendees enjoy pool parties, dance parties, campfires, live entertainment and DJs. All events are ages 21 and over. All of the profits for this event go to charity. The organization has raised over $2.2 million for worthy causes. $200. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 31-Aug. 7. https://bit.ly/3Y5czLG

FUNDRAISING EVENT:

Noche de Colores: La Luz hosts a colorful taste of Sonoma Valley’s Latino heritage. From the wine of our rolling hills, to our historical buildings, to the food of our ancestors, to the music that makes us dance, Noche de Colores will take you on a whimsical experience of the magic and power of creating community. $300 and up. 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. 98 E Spain St., Sonoma (Sonoma Barracks). https://bit.ly/3m6e4vO

FAIR:

Gravenstein Apple Fair: Celebrate 50 years of the Gravenstein Apple Fair and Sonoma County Farm Trails with live music, all things Gravenstein, local food, arts, crafts, activities for kids, farm demonstrations, craft cider, craft beer, premium wine, and VIP Lounge. Awarded the first-ever Green Resolution for events by Sonoma County Zero Waste, the fair is proud to be 95% zero waste. Free. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug.12-13. 500 Ragle Road, Sebastopol (Ragle Ranch Park). https://bit.ly/3Zf4rsW

FUNDRAISING EVENT:

Back to School Luncheon: Enjoy wine, appetizers, lunch and dessert in a beautiful setting while we update and educate you on our work in partnership with the K-8 Santa Rosa schools though Santa Rosa Education Foundation. Now more than ever, schools are in need of greater resources to deliver enrichment education. As a grant-making foundation, we invest in enrichment programs through an equity-focused approach, serving 6,000 students. $65. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.,Thursday, Sept.15. 3330 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa (Bennett Valley Golf Course). https://bit.ly/3xOZQ4K

