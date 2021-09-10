Subscribe

Sonoma County resident reflects on journey from Mexico to Santa Rosa

MAYRA LOPEZ
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 10, 2021, 10:00AM

Concepción Dominguez Galvan found her strength at a young age, thanks to her mother.

“She was a strong woman, a fighter and nothing or anyone could take her down,” she said. “I got that from her, I have my mother’s spirit.”

Galvan was one of 13 children, the result of a second marriage, but for many years, her mother was a single parent taking care of 10 children.

“She was a hard worker and fierce,” Galvan said. “She picked cotton and ironed laundry. She did everything that she needed to do to take care of her children and supported them alone until my father came along.”

Galvan was born in Apatzingán, Michoacán, which is located in west-central Mexico, and she came from humble roots.

“I grew up in a little wooden house with a dirt floor, surrounded by trees and flowers; we were very poor,” she said. “Before I was married, I had never been in a cement house.”

The family sustained themselves by raising pigs and growing food to sell. They also grew corn and squash.

Although they did not have much, she shared that the family was very close and they all helped their mother.

“When it came time for tamale season, we would take turns grinding the corn to make masa for the tamales and would fill large metal tubs with them, so there would be enough for everyone who wanted to come eat.”

Galvan shared how her mother was also very giving, though they had little. She said whenever a neighbor came asking for something, even though they were poor, her mother always had something to share.

“I think that is where I got my community mindset, it gives me a lot of joy to serve the community, truthfully,” she said.

She met her husband, Enrique, in Apatzingán, and when she was 16, they got married and started a family. Galvan was 17 when she had her daughter.

Then in 1988, Enrique moved to the United States with one of her brothers who returned to Mexico often to visit. Her brother had immigrated to California a few years before and, “he thought that life would be better for us in the United States,” Galvan said.

In 1989, Enrique returned to bring Galvan and their infant daughter to the United States. They crossed the border and arrived in San Francisco, a place that was familiar to both her brother and husband. They settled in the Mission district because there was comfort in knowing there were more Latinos in the area. Plus, it was more affordable back then.

“We arrived and we all (her family and two brothers) lived in one little room, cramped but at least we were in the United States, here for the American Dream and to live a better life,” she said.

Not only did Galvan find it difficult to adjust to a big city like San Francisco, she said she felt lonely when she first arrived in the area and didn’t speak English.

Galvan shared how difficult it was to leave Mexico and to be so far from her family.

“I was so sad leaving Mexico. When Christmas, New Years and Mother’s Day came, I cried for my family — for my mother,” she said. “We sent money so she could buy something for herself, but the sadness of not being able to see her was heavy.”

In 1990, Galvan welcomed a son. Suddenly, she was a mother to two young children, in a city she was still getting used to.

She notes the difficulty of raising a family in the city where her kids couldn’t be kids. If they jumped or made any noise, the family would get a complaint from the landlord.

“It wasn’t a good life for my kids, because they couldn’t do anything,” she said.

Making move to Sonoma County

After seven years of living in San Francisco, rent prices began to rise, and with her husband losing work, the family of four decided to move to a place where family would be around, specifically where some of her husband’s family was living.

“My husband, Enrique, has a brother who had come to Sonoma County and he told him that there was more work available here,” she said. “Enrique came up for a few weeks to check it out.”

While she held down the household in the city, her husband explored the area and tried to decide if it would be a good place for his family. Galvan and her two young kids got to know the area by taking the bus from San Francisco to Santa Rosa. And when they came to visit, their extended family took them all around the county.

“We would go to the Russian River. All our different families would gather and we would all bring food and fruit to share. It was really beautiful,” she said.

Then the idea of setting down roots in Sonoma County began.

“My husband started staying longer for work, the kids really liked it here and so I said to myself, ‘what am I still doing in San Francisco?', so we moved up,” she said.

The move from San Francisco to Sonoma County happened in 1995 and it was a breath of fresh air. Galvan and her children adored how lush Santa Rosa was saying, “they had parks and open spaces to play in. My son would climb the trees, and we put a swing up for them.”

Although she missed her brothers, living in Sonoma County gave the family the opportunity to explore different environment.

“Everyone would come to visit from the city and they liked to visit because of the river and the different pace of life, it’s more country,” she said.

The family settled in the Moorland neighborhood in south Santa Rosa, just west of Highway 101. The area was perfect for the family because their neighborhood was very green, full of trees and wasn’t short on natural beauty, something that immediately drew the family to the county from the beginning. It was also far enough from downtown Santa Rosa that they didn’t need to deal with the hustle-and-bustle of the city center.

Finding home in Santa Rosa

The neighborhood’s residents became like a family to Galvan. She saw the neighborhood kids grow up and she watched them run past her home at the end of the block, just at the edge of an overgrown field. She knew all the neighborhood’s siblings and parents, and began building a strong sense of community for her and her family.

“I have neighbors and friends here, people who I have known for over 20 years. They are good, hard-working people, who will bring you a box of fruit, some vegetables, whatever you may need,” she said. “It’s the kind of community where people take care of each other.”

There are many things that Galvan and her husband liked about raising a family in Sonoma County. Her husband had stable employment, her children were getting a good education and their lifestyle here was familiar. It reminded them of home in Mexico.

“The style of the houses, the neighbors who sold fruit outside, all of that reminded me of Apatzingán,” she said. “It felt like a second Mexico, like I was back in Michoacán. My children had a healthier life here, surrounded by nature and clean air. They had a life that was more like my life had been in Mexico, more carefree and happy.”

She and her husband liked that they could give their children a calmer life in Santa Rosa, less chaotic than San Francisco.

In 2009, they lost their home and moved out of the neighborhood, but she continued to stay connected with her community, coming back often to visit friends and old neighbors.

Remembering Andy Lopez

Then, on Oct. 22, 2013, something shattered that sense of comfort, community — and home — that Galvan and her family had felt here. Andy Lopez was shot and killed by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy yards from where she used to watch him play with his siblings. This event changed her feelings toward Sonoma County and Santa Rosa.

Thirteen-year-old Lopez grew up two doors down from the Galvan family, and he was one of the many young kids who ran past her house every afternoon to play in the open field. She remembers him as being a playful and happy kid.

“It was really beautiful to know Andy, when I saw him, I almost saw a little angel who always smiled at me, with his blue eyes,” Galvan said.

Lopez’s death and her closeness to his family activated something in her and she felt like she needed to fight for justice. A day after Lopez’s death, Galvan, the Lopez Family, his friends and community were protesting outside of Santa Rosa City Hall.

Lopez’s death rippled shock throughout the Latino community and shattered the sense of security that many felt living here.

“My kids were in shock. My daughter went to work crying and my son could not understand how this had happened,” she said. “I used to have a lot of trust in law enforcement. I never thought that this would happen, ever in my life.”

Galvan became an active participant in creating change. She, along with many others, helped turn a once empty plot of land into Andy Lopez Unity Park on Moorland Avenue,. the place where Galvan has called home for more than 20 years. It was support for the community that was constantly at the forefront of her mind. Galvan and park organizers knew the entire neighborhood needed support and healing.

Change on the horizon

During this time, Galvan’s brother moved to Sonoma County from San Francisco with his family, but she feels conflicted about encouraging other people to change their life and move to the area. It’s more than fires, expensive housing and the impact that those have had on locally, but it’s the lasting impact on the Latino community.

“I approve of the developments that are happening, but I don’t approve of the rents rising and Latinos being pushed out due to this,” Galvan said. “I know Latinos from the neighborhood who have moved out of the county, even the state, because the rent prices are too high, they didn’t know how they could stay.”

Change seems to be on the horizon for Galvan, too. Setting down roots in a particular area is important to some, but not all, and uprooting or starting anew can feel more comforting than staying in a place you’ve called home for over 20 years.

“There is so much beauty in this county, but in reality what happened in 2013, it’s changed my view of living here,” she said. “One day I think that I will go back to Mexico, to my house there to live a peaceful life.”

According to Galvan, another reason they are leaving is because of the cost of retirement.

“We don’t have enough money to retire here, so it would be easier in Mexico to rest and settle down there because the rent keeps going up here,” she said.

She believes that they will return to Michoacán, but probably not to Apatzingán, “it worries me what is happening there,” she said. “The violence and dangers that are there.”

For now though, she’s staying in Sonoma County and she continues to dedicate her time to working with the community. You can find Galvan helping out at Andy Lopez Unity Park, or gardening in the park's community garden.

