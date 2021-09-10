Sonoma County resident reflects on journey from Mexico to Santa Rosa

Concepción Dominguez Galvan found her strength at a young age, thanks to her mother.

“She was a strong woman, a fighter and nothing or anyone could take her down,” she said. “I got that from her, I have my mother’s spirit.”

Galvan was one of 13 children, the result of a second marriage, but for many years, her mother was a single parent taking care of 10 children.

“She was a hard worker and fierce,” Galvan said. “She picked cotton and ironed laundry. She did everything that she needed to do to take care of her children and supported them alone until my father came along.”

Galvan was born in Apatzingán, Michoacán, which is located in west-central Mexico, and she came from humble roots.

“I grew up in a little wooden house with a dirt floor, surrounded by trees and flowers; we were very poor,” she said. “Before I was married, I had never been in a cement house.”

The family sustained themselves by raising pigs and growing food to sell. They also grew corn and squash.

Although they did not have much, she shared that the family was very close and they all helped their mother.

“When it came time for tamale season, we would take turns grinding the corn to make masa for the tamales and would fill large metal tubs with them, so there would be enough for everyone who wanted to come eat.”

Galvan shared how her mother was also very giving, though they had little. She said whenever a neighbor came asking for something, even though they were poor, her mother always had something to share.

“I think that is where I got my community mindset, it gives me a lot of joy to serve the community, truthfully,” she said.

She met her husband, Enrique, in Apatzingán, and when she was 16, they got married and started a family. Galvan was 17 when she had her daughter.

Then in 1988, Enrique moved to the United States with one of her brothers who returned to Mexico often to visit. Her brother had immigrated to California a few years before and, “he thought that life would be better for us in the United States,” Galvan said.

In 1989, Enrique returned to bring Galvan and their infant daughter to the United States. They crossed the border and arrived in San Francisco, a place that was familiar to both her brother and husband. They settled in the Mission district because there was comfort in knowing there were more Latinos in the area. Plus, it was more affordable back then.

“We arrived and we all (her family and two brothers) lived in one little room, cramped but at least we were in the United States, here for the American Dream and to live a better life,” she said.

Not only did Galvan find it difficult to adjust to a big city like San Francisco, she said she felt lonely when she first arrived in the area and didn’t speak English.

Galvan shared how difficult it was to leave Mexico and to be so far from her family.

“I was so sad leaving Mexico. When Christmas, New Years and Mother’s Day came, I cried for my family — for my mother,” she said. “We sent money so she could buy something for herself, but the sadness of not being able to see her was heavy.”

In 1990, Galvan welcomed a son. Suddenly, she was a mother to two young children, in a city she was still getting used to.

She notes the difficulty of raising a family in the city where her kids couldn’t be kids. If they jumped or made any noise, the family would get a complaint from the landlord.

“It wasn’t a good life for my kids, because they couldn’t do anything,” she said.

Making move to Sonoma County

After seven years of living in San Francisco, rent prices began to rise, and with her husband losing work, the family of four decided to move to a place where family would be around, specifically where some of her husband’s family was living.

“My husband, Enrique, has a brother who had come to Sonoma County and he told him that there was more work available here,” she said. “Enrique came up for a few weeks to check it out.”

While she held down the household in the city, her husband explored the area and tried to decide if it would be a good place for his family. Galvan and her two young kids got to know the area by taking the bus from San Francisco to Santa Rosa. And when they came to visit, their extended family took them all around the county.

“We would go to the Russian River. All our different families would gather and we would all bring food and fruit to share. It was really beautiful,” she said.

Then the idea of setting down roots in Sonoma County began.

“My husband started staying longer for work, the kids really liked it here and so I said to myself, ‘what am I still doing in San Francisco?', so we moved up,” she said.