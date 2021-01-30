Sonoma County Vet Connect offers lifeline for former service members

Vietnam Navy veteran Dana Henry served on patrol boats in the Mekong delta and was injured in the line of duty. He now lives with other veterans needing help getting on their feet in Sebastopol's Robinson House run by Nations Finest. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Dana Henry was a 17-year-old high school senior in 1965 when he joined the U.S. Navy Reserve with his parents’ consent. He was in active service within a year, deployed to Vietnam on an LST, an amphibious ship designed to land troops and materiel directly on shore.

He later was assigned to a Mekong River patrol boat and helped shuttle SEAL teams to combat zones in Cambodia. It was the kind of duty portrayed in the Francis Ford Coppola film “Apocalypse Now” — cruising up a murky jungle river while never knowing when vegetation on the banks would explode with small-arms fire and rocket-propelled grenades.

Henry sustained shrapnel wounds during one of his missions. Nor was his homecoming an unalloyed joy.

“We had some ill treatment,” he said. “Coming through the airports in those days, you’d see a lot of protesters. Vietnam wasn't World War II. It wasn’t a popular war.”

Still, Henry readjusted to the civilian world. For decades, life was good. Then things fell apart.

“My wife died about three years ago, and it hit me very hard,” Henry said. “I had to sell my house. I developed an alcohol problem, and that got me into trouble.”

Near the nadir of this period, Henry found himself in court on a legal issue. He was approached by a social worker from the Santa Rosa Veterans Administration clinic who told him about valor court — a specialized docket that helps veterans resolve their legal difficulties and connects them with the services they need. Henry was able to settle his court case and gain admittance to Hearn House, a Santa Rosa group residence administered by the Veterans Housing Development Corp. for vets with substance abuse or mental health problems.

Thanks in part to the therapy he received at Hearn House, Henry was able to quit drinking; he has been sober for a year. Today, he’s the manager for Robinson House, a small veterans’ home outside Sebastopol owned by Nation’s Finest, a veterans’ aid group headquartered in Santa Rosa that operates in California, Arizona and Nevada. In a few months, he’ll receive a rental voucher for his own residence.

“I’m looking forward to that,” Henry said. “I’ll like having my own place again. But I’m also really enjoying my time at Robinson. I love the west county, and we have a real community here. There are only six of us in a large house, the staff is wonderful, the food is great, and we have ample time to focus on our therapy and mindfulness. Sonoma County really cares about its veterans. The help I’ve received has made a tremendous difference in my life.”

Need for housing and therapy

Concern for the welfare of veterans has been growing steadily since the end of the Vietnam War, with concomitant boosts following the Gulf War and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. As a consequence, a lot of vets, including many in Sonoma County, have received help from the Veteran’s Administration and allied private groups.

Still, public esteem doesn’t necessarily translate into the things veterans actually need. As Nation’s Finest Communications Director Joe Millsap observed in a USA Today editorial he wrote a few years ago, “Thank you for your service” isn’t an adequate response to a veteran for his years in uniform, or for any subsequent crises arising from those years.