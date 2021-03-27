Subscribe
Addie Urioste, 8, runs through a field of wildflower trying to catch beneficial insects at the LandPaths Spring Break Nature Camp at Preston Farm in the Dry Creek Valley on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Sonoma County’s public lands, a prized pandemic outlet, may see their busiest season yet

DEREK MOORE
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 26, 2021, 8:13PM
Updated 35 minutes ago

Beth Wyatt vividly recalls the day last March when temporary fencing went up at Santa Rosa’s Spring Lake and the veteran park ranger found herself on the opposite side of everything she stands for with public lands.

Sonoma County’s top health official had ordered parks closed to the public amid the dangerous spread of COVID-19 and crowds flouting directives to stay home. Wyatt’s job was to enforce the order at Spring Lake Regional Park.

“Gates were locked. Signs went out. It was just so contrary to what we want to do as rangers and as park employees — you know, granting people access to the outdoors,” she said.

People walk along a trail at Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa on Monday, March 23, 2020. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)
People walk along a trail at Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa on Monday, March 23, 2020. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

Wyatt is now the supervising park ranger at Doran Regional Park on the Sonoma Coast, where on a recent Friday evening she sat at a picnic bench outside the ranger station, reflecting on an extraordinary year when the pandemic pushed people outdoors, triggering a crisis of access.

That parks, beaches and other outdoor venues were closed at all reflects fear in the earliest days of the pandemic. In hindsight, many park stewards say the closures were unnecessary and counterproductive.

Once those orders lifted, the situation quickly evolved into how to safely welcome visitors back. Those challenges are ongoing, as outdoor venues across California shatter visitation records and the busy summer season looms around the corner.

On this Friday evening at Doran, windsurfers rocketed across the inlet to Bodega Bay’s harbor, while onshore, visitors settled in for the night at campgrounds filled with tents, RVs and wafting barbecue smoke. All 132 of the park’s campsites had been reserved for the weekend.

Prior to the pandemic, Doran reached capacity on a handful of days every year, mostly around holidays. Now, beach parking lots routinely fill by midmorning, forcing park employees to turn people away.

Field Specialist Mineaux Gray fashions a wildflower headdress for Lucia Estrada, 6, during the LandPaths Spring Break Nature Camp at Preston Farm in the Dry Creek Valley on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Field Specialist Mineaux Gray fashions a wildflower headdress for Lucia Estrada, 6, during the LandPaths Spring Break Nature Camp at Preston Farm in the Dry Creek Valley on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Confronted with stay-home orders, travel restrictions and other pandemic-related directives, people are visiting outdoor venues in record numbers seeking relatively safe relief from their hemmed-in lives.

“Where was the one place that health professionals extolled us all as being safe? It's outside, and out in nature to breath fresh and well-circulated air,” said Craig Anderson, executive director of Santa Rosa-based LandPaths. “A virus has killed many friends and family members, and also pushed us into embracing nature's capacity for purification and health-giving in the same breath.”

Without access to parks, people would have gone “completely nuts” during the pandemic, said Caryl Hart, the former head of the county’s Regional Parks Department and now interim manager of the county’s Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District.

Sofia Lopez and German Jimenez hike along the Pony Gate Trail in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park near Kenwood on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Sofia Lopez and German Jimenez hike along the Pony Gate Trail in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park near Kenwood on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Hart, a former state parks commissioner who was appointed to the California Coastal Commission in 2019, said the unprecedented use of outdoor venues during the pandemic underscores how critical these spaces are for providing equitable access to everyone.

“It’s a public space, and it’s available to everyone no matter who you are, no matter the color of your skin, no matter how much money you have,” she said.

Seated next to Wyatt at Doran, Hart called the decision to close the beach to the public in the early days of the pandemic a “catastrophe.” People walked in anyway, parking outside official lots along Highway 1.

From top left, Megan Waggener Tyler Van Meter, Alyssa Gorton and Jason Bautista of Oakland, camp at Spring Lake Regional Park campground, Saturday, March 13, 2021 (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
From top left, Megan Waggener Tyler Van Meter, Alyssa Gorton and Jason Bautista of Oakland, camp at Spring Lake Regional Park campground, Saturday, March 13, 2021 (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

By late April, a month after all parks in the county had closed, state park rangers on the Sonoma Coast had issued 5,200 verbal warnings for violations of the shutdown, flushing people out of turnouts and chasing them from parking lots. More than 200 parking citations and 20 more serious citations were also issued by late April. Many of the ticket recipients were from outside the region.

Across the Bay Area, people eager for escape confronted a confusing map of what was and wasn’t open or allowed across city and county lines. Park stewards say another lesson learned is better communication among agencies and messaging that information to the public.

Insight: Life After The Pandemic

This story is part of a new quarterly special section at The Press Democrat focusing on stories and issues of community-wide importance. This debut edition, publishing in print on March 28, is focused on stories examining how our lives will be different after the pandemic abates. Look for the next Insight section in late June.

Read all the stories here.

As one example, park employees at Doran now use Twitter to broadcast when the parking lots are full. In a normal year, the coastal site reaches capacity by midmorning on a handful of days, usually around holidays. In 2020, those days numbered as high as 40, according to Bert Whitaker, who helms the county’s Regional Parks Department

Youth camp leader Jamie Nakama, left, helps Akira Sopanich, 8, finds beneficial insects caught in a net at the LandPaths Spring Break Nature Camp at Preston Farm in the Dry Creek Valley on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Youth camp leader Jamie Nakama, left, helps Akira Sopanich, 8, finds beneficial insects caught in a net at the LandPaths Spring Break Nature Camp at Preston Farm in the Dry Creek Valley on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

From the start of May through November, day use at regional parks was up 22% from the same period in 2019. Across Sonoma County’s vast network of city, county, state and federal parks, trails are packed, parking lots are filled to overflowing and camping reservations are hard to come by.

Jan Perry, a 73-year-old retired day care operator and avid bow hunter from Santa Rosa, said she searched far and wide for a camping spot for her and her two great-grandsons. She finally found one at Spring Lake, but only for one night.

Setting up the tent on a recent Friday afternoon, Perry expressed frustration over not being able to book more nights, or to go farther afield from her home of 54 years. On the other hand, she said she was looking forward to checking out camping in virtually her own backyard.

Avid bow hunter Jan Perry, 73, travels the country from California to Maine hunting deer, turkey and bear. Photographed on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Avid bow hunter Jan Perry, 73, travels the country from California to Maine hunting deer, turkey and bear. Photographed on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

“It’s a lot of work for one night, but it’s a great experience for the little guys,” Perry said. “We like to get out in nature as much as possible.”

Some venues remain closed to the public, including Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve and the adjacent Austin Creek State Recreation Area near Guerneville, as well Hood Mountain Regional Park near Kenwood. All suffered extensive damage in last year’s wildfires.

There are other obvious signs park systems are struggling to keep up with demand. On the coast, parking spills over into residential neighborhoods or along Highway 1. Complaints about trash, people relieving themselves wherever they feel like it and other nuisances are also commonly expressed along the Russian River and other popular outdoor recreation venues.

Whitaker acknowledged the frustrations felt by property owners who live near regional parks. Officials are working with them to mitigate problems, he said, while also “recognizing people needed to get out.”

He said plans for the upcoming summer season include more strategic placement of portable bathrooms and better signage. The agency’s signmaking department is coming back online after burning down in last fall’s Glass fire, which caused extensive damage in Hood Mountain Regional Park and neighboring Sugarloaf Ridge State Park.

Shyam Nagasrinivasa, left, explores the waterfall along the Canyon Trail with Dhruti, 7, and Dhruva Kaashyap, 10, in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park near Kenwood on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Shyam Nagasrinivasa, left, explores the waterfall along the Canyon Trail with Dhruti, 7, and Dhruva Kaashyap, 10, in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park near Kenwood on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

The upside of the public embracing its parks is potential for more funding and expansion of outdoor spaces to meet the unprecedented demand.

California’s state parks system, which includes 279 sites, suffers from chronic underfunding advocates say threatens public access. It’s also led to calls for more fees along the Sonoma Coast.

Sonoma County voters approved a one-eighth cent sales tax in 2018 that is expected to raise $123 million over its 10-year life span to improve parks in the regional parks system and in the county’s nine cities. But it’s too early to say how the pandemic will factor into future budget considerations.

Some early signs are positive. The share of revenue regional parks receives from the county’s hotel tax was down in 2020, because of visitors canceling travel plans. But that loss largely has been offset by a significant increase in the sale of annual passes, according to Whitaker.

By December, annual park memberships were up by 30%, and that was without accounting for passes sold as holiday gifts.

“We’re stable,” Whitaker said of his agency’s finances. “We’re in the good position of continuing what we do and keeping up the use and expansion of the system.”

Derek Landen and Sandy Malugani of Santa Rosa take advantage of a cool crisp evening for a campfire as they overnight at Spring Lake Regional Park campground, Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
Derek Landen and Sandy Malugani of Santa Rosa take advantage of a cool crisp evening for a campfire as they overnight at Spring Lake Regional Park campground, Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

On that score, Hart and Whitaker are working together to transfer more open space properties to regional parks management and opening them to the public, including pristine coastal sites.

Some experts predict the pressures on parks will ease once restaurants, movie theaters, theme parks and other recreational opportunities come back on line. Others, however, offer a different view, predicting the public’s renewed passion for being outdoors, sparked by a deadly pandemic, will last for years and decades to come.

“Now that people have rediscovered open space, nature, parks and vista points — are they going to stop coming after the pandemic? I don't think so,” said Anderson, with LandPaths. “To me, that would be like going back to processed cheese wrapped in plastic squares after having real cheddar from a dairy in west Petaluma. This part of the genie is out of the bottle, and we should embrace it.”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette