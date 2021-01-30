Sonoma Gives: Doctor’s ’aha’ moment drives effort to build safety net with IsoCare

When the pandemic hit in March, Dr. Panna Lossy suited up in protective gear for her first drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic in Santa Rosa. As each car pulled up, she conducted a nasal swab test and handed out a pamphlet describing how people should isolate while awaiting results.

One car stood out. Inside were three generations: a 72-year-old woman with diabetes and a bad cough; her daughter, behind the wheel; and her granddaughter in the backseat. In talking with them, Lossy learned the father of the granddaughter was undergoing chemotherapy, they all lived together in a one-bedroom apartment and they were going to Costco after the testing clinic.

“That’s when I realized this is crazy,” said Lossy, a doctor on the faculty at the Sonoma Family Medicine Residency program who sees patients at Santa Rosa Community Health center at Vista.

“What we’re asking people to do is almost impossible. There’s no time for me to do education as the doctor. I have a line of cars to swab and hand out pamphlets. People have really complicated lives, and in trying to protect their households and their families, there just wasn’t anything available. There was no education, no support, no food delivery, no money for people not to go to work.”

“People have really complicated lives and in trying to protect their households and their families, there just wasn’t anything available.” DR. PANNA LOSSY, founder of nonprofit IsoCare, which helps people who have tested positive for COVID-19 isolate to prevent the spread of the virus.

That’s when she decided to create IsoCare. Nonprofits are often inspired by a dire community need or problem, and this was Lossy’s “aha” moment. If she could assemble an intervention team who could call people awaiting test results, assess their living situation and give them advice about how best to isolate, there was a chance to slow the escalating transmission rate.

Studies show the most infectious time period is two days before the onset of symptoms until about five days after onset.

“But our test turnaround times are so slow that if we wait until the test comes back positive to make an intervention, the infectious period is almost over,” Lossy said. “We’re always chasing our tails. The key thing about this intervention is that it happens before the test results come back.”

Assembling the team

Through the California Health Care Foundation, Lossy connected with Lake County Public Health Officer Gary Pace, who referred her to his wife, Margaret Howe, who had 10 years of nonprofit experience, and his 25-year-old daughter Maya, who was eager to help. Dr. Dierdre Bernard-Pearl came on board, along with a handful of other friends, colleagues and concerned citizens.

Inspired by the Petaluma People Services Center’s Not Alone program, which makes calls to connect with isolated seniors, the fledgling group contacted Executive Director Elece Hempel, who agreed to fold them into the organization, giving them nonprofit status. A union labor organization that works on political campaigns built a free computer program and interactive phone bank to easily share referrals and guide volunteers through step-by-step intake questioning.

By April, the newly formed IsoCare began making calls to people awaiting test results, educating them about how to isolate and connecting them with resources they might not know about. Without a brick-and-mortar location, the network is essentially a well-connected group of volunteers working by phone. In April and May, they trained more than 100 volunteers using Zoom. To date, 180 volunteers have been trained to make calls.

As more resources became available, volunteers were able to address related needs, not just the pressing need to stop the spread of the virus. They referred clients facing severe financial hardship to case workers at CURA (COVID-19 Urgent Response and Aid), a relief program run by La Plaza, with funding from the county through the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act. IsoCare connected those facing eviction with the California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation. Worker-rights organization Jobs with Justice intervened on behalf of clients having trouble with employers reluctant to provide sick pay. Others were referred to UndocuFund, which provides disaster relief and financial support for undocumented workers. Other social service agencies, the Redwood Empire Food Bank and other food programs were also connected with IsoCare’s efforts.

“Just being able to support someone in that journey, helping them understand what they needed to keep their family safe, has been so rewarding to me,” said retired nurse Chris Vale, who along with her sister-in-law Pam Vale, has been volunteering with IsoCare since April.