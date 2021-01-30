Subscribe

Sonoma Gives: Doctor's 'aha' moment drives effort to build safety net with IsoCare

JOHN BECK
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 29, 2021
When the pandemic hit in March, Dr. Panna Lossy suited up in protective gear for her first drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic in Santa Rosa. As each car pulled up, she conducted a nasal swab test and handed out a pamphlet describing how people should isolate while awaiting results.

One car stood out. Inside were three generations: a 72-year-old woman with diabetes and a bad cough; her daughter, behind the wheel; and her granddaughter in the backseat. In talking with them, Lossy learned the father of the granddaughter was undergoing chemotherapy, they all lived together in a one-bedroom apartment and they were going to Costco after the testing clinic.

“That’s when I realized this is crazy,” said Lossy, a doctor on the faculty at the Sonoma Family Medicine Residency program who sees patients at Santa Rosa Community Health center at Vista.

“What we’re asking people to do is almost impossible. There’s no time for me to do education as the doctor. I have a line of cars to swab and hand out pamphlets. People have really complicated lives, and in trying to protect their households and their families, there just wasn’t anything available. There was no education, no support, no food delivery, no money for people not to go to work.”

That’s when she decided to create IsoCare. Nonprofits are often inspired by a dire community need or problem, and this was Lossy’s “aha” moment. If she could assemble an intervention team who could call people awaiting test results, assess their living situation and give them advice about how best to isolate, there was a chance to slow the escalating transmission rate.

Studies show the most infectious time period is two days before the onset of symptoms until about five days after onset.

“But our test turnaround times are so slow that if we wait until the test comes back positive to make an intervention, the infectious period is almost over,” Lossy said. “We’re always chasing our tails. The key thing about this intervention is that it happens before the test results come back.”

Assembling the team

Through the California Health Care Foundation, Lossy connected with Lake County Public Health Officer Gary Pace, who referred her to his wife, Margaret Howe, who had 10 years of nonprofit experience, and his 25-year-old daughter Maya, who was eager to help. Dr. Dierdre Bernard-Pearl came on board, along with a handful of other friends, colleagues and concerned citizens.

Inspired by the Petaluma People Services Center’s Not Alone program, which makes calls to connect with isolated seniors, the fledgling group contacted Executive Director Elece Hempel, who agreed to fold them into the organization, giving them nonprofit status. A union labor organization that works on political campaigns built a free computer program and interactive phone bank to easily share referrals and guide volunteers through step-by-step intake questioning.

By April, the newly formed IsoCare began making calls to people awaiting test results, educating them about how to isolate and connecting them with resources they might not know about. Without a brick-and-mortar location, the network is essentially a well-connected group of volunteers working by phone. In April and May, they trained more than 100 volunteers using Zoom. To date, 180 volunteers have been trained to make calls.

As more resources became available, volunteers were able to address related needs, not just the pressing need to stop the spread of the virus. They referred clients facing severe financial hardship to case workers at CURA (COVID-19 Urgent Response and Aid), a relief program run by La Plaza, with funding from the county through the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act. IsoCare connected those facing eviction with the California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation. Worker-rights organization Jobs with Justice intervened on behalf of clients having trouble with employers reluctant to provide sick pay. Others were referred to UndocuFund, which provides disaster relief and financial support for undocumented workers. Other social service agencies, the Redwood Empire Food Bank and other food programs were also connected with IsoCare’s efforts.

“Just being able to support someone in that journey, helping them understand what they needed to keep their family safe, has been so rewarding to me,” said retired nurse Chris Vale, who along with her sister-in-law Pam Vale, has been volunteering with IsoCare since April.

Immediate needs

During the holidays, Pam Vale, who’s also a retired nurse, was talking to a Santa Rosa client during intake and asked if her family had enough food in the house. “She immediately burst into tears. She described how they didn’t have much to eat, they were low on diapers, and they didn’t have much money.”

All four members of the family had tested positive and were ill. IsoCare had just raised $12,000 in private donations to create a holiday food-delivery program. Instacart delivered groceries, including diapers, hamburger meat and chicken, to their doorstep within three hours of the phone call. Vale also connected the family with Petaluma People Services and convinced the husband to sign up with UndocuFund to request help while he couldn’t work at his landscaping job.

Referrals initially came from the Petaluma Health Center before Santa Rosa Community Health Center later joined the network. They talked to about 100 clients in April. As the caseload expanded, they began averaging 400 to 500 a month, a number that doubled to 800 in December as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surged.

Just when the all-volunteer force began wearing thin, much-needed funding arrived in September, when IsoCare received $40,000 from the local Celebrate Community Partnership (The Press Democrat is the founder and a current partner of the Celebrate Community Partnership). In October, IsoCare received $95,000 from Kaiser Permanente. To hire bilingual and bicultural community health workers to make calls, the nonprofit received $78,000 from Sonoma County as part of the CURA program run by La Plaza. From JobLink, they received $20,000 to pay two part-time employees to run the phone bank and website.

Bilingual case workers helped address the needs of the vulnerable target audience, Latinos. Around 75% of IsoCare’s clients are from the Latino community, a population disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in Sonoma County. Latinos make up 27% of the county’s population but have accounted for around three quarters of the positive results in the region.

When IsoCare bilingual case worker Bianca Garcia called single mother Lizbeth Reyna in October, Reyna and her 6-year-old son had already tested positive. Her 17-year-old son would test positive soon after. They were trying to keep her 11-year-old daughter from becoming infected.

“I was very afraid and scared for my children,” Reyna said.

“It was one of my first big cases,” remembered Garcia, “But, as I was able to point her to different resources, I could tell her anxiety level kind of eased as we talked, because she was very stressed at first.”

Reyna works in a hotel but never received any sick pay. Garcia connected her to resources that helped her pay rent and bills and take care of her family while she was unemployed for nearly a month. She received $2,200 from CURA and $1,775 from another organization.

“I was afraid I might lose my house or my job, so it was very relieving,” Reyna said.

Francisca Ramirez first went to a pop-up testing site in September, but she never received her results, despite repeated phone calls.

“I was terrified,” she said. “Because I didn’t know what to expect and I live with my 70-year-old mother, who is a cancer survivor, and I was worried I would infect her and she would die.”

Her IsoCare case worker, Mario Castillo, said Ramirez also was concerned for her younger sister and her 18-month-old daughter who live with them in their two-bedroom apartment in Santa Rosa.

After many long nights, repeated panic attacks and even suicidal thoughts, Ramirez got tested a second time on Jan. 4 at Santa Rosa Community Health Clinic. This time, IsoCare intervened. Castillo instructed her on how to isolate and is trying to connect her with funding resources after she lost her job cooking at a restaurant. When he heard the household was living on mostly black beans and tortillas, Castillo had groceries delivered as part of the holiday food delivery program.

“Mario and IsoCare are like angels to me,” said Ramirez, in tears. “They saved us.”

‘A social justice issue’

Since April, the network has reached out to more than 4,000 clients.

“There’s the spread that we’re desperate to contain and then there’s also the human aspect of helping people in crisis, and they’re completely linked,” said Margaret Howe, IsoCare program director and the former associate director of the Ceres Community Project. “You can’t just tell people what to do without helping them.”

In 2021, IsoCare is looking to widen its reach and team up with Sonoma County to receive referrals from pop-up testing sites, Lossy said. They also may embark on a new program to share data to help the county prioritize case investigations after people test positive.

“It’s really a social justice issue,” said Lossy, who volunteered in the Peace Corps in Thailand in the 1980s.

“If someone is well-connected and lives in a house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms with only one other person and can afford DoorDash — if they have to isolate, it’s not a big deal. But when you have two families of six living in a two-bedroom apartment and five of them have to go out to work or they can’t make rent — how do those people actually keep going through isolation and quarantine?”

