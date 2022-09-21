Sonoma has made headlines as a tourist destination and locals say inclusivity, history add to town’s charm

Almost a million tourists can’t be wrong.

That’s the estimated number of visitors who travel to Sonoma each year, drawn to the picturesque community founded in 1835. With rolling hills, an historic downtown plaza, world-class wineries and family-friendly events and attractions, it’s an idyllic destination for day trippers and vacationers alike.

While the city welcomes tourists from around the globe, it’s home to nearly 11,000 residents who know there’s much to appreciate about the 95476 zip code.

Community spirit is evident at gatherings like the two weekly farmers markets, the numerous celebrations held at the downtown Sonoma Plaza – a National Historic Landmark – and at Sonoma Valley High School’s new sports complex, where fans cheer for the hometown dragons.

Magazines like Travel + Leisure have lauded Sonoma as a top travel destination. In 2017, national magazine U.S. News & World Report named Sonoma one of the 25 “best small towns to visit in the USA,” noting it “boasts all the charm of a rustic yet refined locale.” The recognitions are among Sonoma’s many accolades.

The community is known for its numerous downtown festivals. Among them: the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival, coming up Oct. 7-8 and dating to 1897; the annual Sonoma International Film Festival and its celebrity guests; the Cinco de Mayo fiesta hosted by La Luz Center; and the Plein Air Festival that culminates with an art show benefiting arts education in local public schools. Earlier this month it celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The popular Lighting of the Sonoma Plaza is planned for 5 p.m. Nov. 19, when the square is illuminated for the holiday season with thousands of twinkling lights.

Sonoma’s historic charm

Locals, several thousand strong, come together from across Sonoma Valley – Schellville to Kenwood – for the seasonal Tuesday night farmers market. It’s a weekly celebration with live music from May through September. The season closes Sept. 27 with the Magic Band.

The market is held in a horseshoe-shape in front of historic city hall, the iconic two-story stone building with its four identical facades. The park, with a duck pond, fountains, picnic tables, two playgrounds, an amphitheater and expanses of lawn and shade trees, is surrounded by history. Many of the restaurants, art galleries, shops and boutique hotels around the Sonoma Plaza are located within historic buildings dating to the town’s pueblo days.

“There’s something about driving your car or walking up Broadway and seeing city hall,” said native Sonoman Mary Bauer, a retired teacher who was born in the town’s old hospita” that’s now home to Bartholomew Estate Winery. “The park brings such fond memories.”

The Sonoma League for Historic Preservation is devoted to protecting the area’s historic buildings and cultural heritage. The Sonoma Valley Historical Society runs an archive and research center and operates Depot Park Museum, with exhibitions and permanent displays dedicated to the history of the Valley of the Moon.

Sonoma is regarded as the birthplace of the California wine industry. Two of the state's oldest wineries are located here: Buena Vista Winery was founded in 1857 and family-owned Gundlach Bundschu Winery was established a year later.

Sonoma’s place in California history is well documented, too.

“The Bear Flag was raised here. No Sonoma, no California,” said Lorrie Baetge Fulton, a native Sonoman and the collections manager at the Sonoma Valley Historical Society’s Marcy House archival center, which maintains extensive collections of old-time photographs, artifacts and ephemera. “Sonoma is critical to California history.”

The 8-acre Sonoma Plaza – the largest in the state – is home to Sonoma State Historic Park, which maintains six locations on and around the plaza, including Mission San Francisco Solano, the last and northernmost of California’s 21 missions. Lachryma Montis, the home of Sonoma’s founder, General Mariano Vallejo, is a few blocks away.

A life-size bronze statue of Vallejo sits on a bench on the north side of the Sonoma Plaza, near the Sonoma Barracks that once housed his troops. It’s a popular spot for a selfie. The Bear Flag Monument is nearby.

The plaza is a starting point for tours exploring local history, food and wine and even ghosts. Sonoma purportedly is one of the most haunted places in California. Visitors also can book bicycle, Segway tours or take a hot air balloon adventure.

Community members shine

Two organizations near the plaza celebrate Sonoma as a vibrant arts community. The Arts Guild of Sonoma is one of the oldest arts cooperatives in California, while the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art hosts numerous events, programs and exhibitions.