Sonoma Valley nonprofit steps up services, faces new challenges during pandemic

ELOíSA RUANO GONZáLEZ
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 29, 2021, 4:41PM
Veronica Vences had just landed in Los Angeles last year when she received word the state was preparing to shut down to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As development director for Sonoma Valley’s La Luz Center, Vences had traveled south to attend the Latina History Day conference, a networking event held each March that recognizes achievements and highlights issues in the Latina community. While in LA, Vences also had planned to meet with one of the heads of Homeboy Industries, one of the world’s largest gang-intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry programs. Vences was hoping to bring back ideas for a workforce training program or other social enterprise endeavor that could diversify her organization’s revenue stream while filling a need in Sonoma Valley.

Although she was able to meet with the Homeboy Industries official and tour the nonprofit, Vences never made it to the conference after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Californians in mid-March to cancel or postpone mass gatherings statewide. As COVID-19 spread, the state and local governments then began implementing shelter-in-place and social distancing measures, forcing La Luz Center to put on hold its social enterprise plans.

“2020 started off with us having a lot of plans to strengthen our community,” Vences said. “Then COVID hit.”

The community was still recovering from the impacts of the recent wildfires when the virus broke out. Thanks to lessons learned during the 2017 North Bay wildfires, the nonprofit was able to quickly shift to crisis response, said Juan Hernandez, executive director of La Luz.

The organization, which celebrated its 35th anniversary last year, provides family support services and economic advancement and community engagement opportunities to Latinos and other residents in Sonoma Valley.

When the pandemic hit, La Luz launched an emergency relief fund, raising about $300,000 to provide rental and other financial assistance, Vences said. The money was distributed between March and June and served about 300 families.

Many who reached out to La Luz for support had never previously asked for assistance, Hernandez said. They included undocumented families that had been too afraid in the past to seek services.

“Sonoma County shut down. A lot of our families couldn’t work,” he said.

Families not only lost their primary source of income, but also side jobs, such as gardening and selling homemade foods, Hernandez said. As the coronavirus raged on, La Luz started seeing an increase in calls and messages on social media from struggling families. Hernandez said his staff started fielding about 10 to 20 messages a day on Facebook, a sharp spike compared to the five messages a week they averaged before the pandemic.

“We saw a huge uptick in our undocumented families accessing La Luz services. It was not a surprise, but it was a big uptick for us,” Hernandez said, adding that those residents were ineligible for federal relief.

La Luz served 2,140 clients in 2020, up from about 1,680 the previous year, Vences said. Of those served last year, more than 15% were new to La Luz and more than 85% were Latino.

La Luz teamed up with local governments, businesses and other community and health organizations to provide resources to residents and combat the spread of COVID-19 in Sonoma Valley.

In addition to rental and financial assistance, La Luz handed out face masks and created a campaign to educate residents on how to protect themselves from the virus. It assisted other organizations in distributing food to families in need. It also launched a virtual tutoring program for elementary and middle school-aged children, while moving existing programs online, including its building trades training and child-parent education programs.

The nonprofit partnered with the Latino Community Foundation this month to launch a promotora — or a lay health worker — program in Sonoma and Napa counties. The women will work to educate the Latino community about COVID-19 symptoms and where to get tested and find resources, Vences said.

“We’ve been nonstop since March,” Vences said about La Luz, an organization she has been with since 2014 and one that considers its role a guiding light in the community. “What makes us so special is that we shine brightest in these crises.”

Vences said many families already were living paycheck to paycheck before the coronavirus outbreak. However, she said the pandemic shed further light on the disparities in the Latino community. Most of the Latino residents they have heard from who tested positive for COVID-19 contracted the virus at work, she said.

“They don’t have the opportunity to work from home and quarantine,” Vences said. “They have to put their lives on the line, unfortunately, because their bills won’t stop.”

In Sonoma County, more than 22,000 people have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to county data. Of them, 66% were Latinos, who represent 27% of the county’s overall population.

About 1,500 COVID-19 cases were in the Sonoma Valley ZIP code 95476.

Despite the increased demand for services, La Luz was able to meet its budget needs. Hernandez said the nonprofit, which has 17 full- and part-time employees and an annual operating budget of $2.1 million, had to readjust its forecast midyear after having to cancel popular fundraising events, including the Cinco de Mayo celebration, Las Posadas and Día de los Muertos. However, he said La Luz was able to hit its budget targets thanks to community support and staff members, who found creative ways to raise money while navigating social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

Hernandez said they initially were concerned they would have to cancel Noche, their biggest annual fundraiser. However, Vences led the effort to move the gala online. It was one of the first fundraisers in the county held virtually on Zoom, Hernandez said.

“We decided to take a leap of faith and go virtual,” Vences said. She said 100 people attended the gala — the max allowed on their Zoom account at the time. The event brought in $400,000, about the same amount raised in previous years.

This year, they hope to hold a hybrid event with both a virtual and in-person option, Vences said.

Hernandez acknowledged it was a difficult year. However, he said the Sonoma Valley community rallied around La Luz, which is in search of a new executive director. Hernandez announced in the fall he is stepping down to launch a community development financial institution to provide loans to Latino small businesses.

“People understand the value of La Luz in the community,” said Hernandez, who plans to remain at the helm until the organization hires a new leader, likely by this summer. “We have been able to make it in spite of it all.”

To celebrate the nonprofit’s 35th anniversary and attract new and younger donors, Vences in August organized a virtual mezcal tasting via Zoom. She teamed up with La Luz board member and spirits distributor Sal Chavez for the event, which raised $10,000.

Hernandez said Chavez shared a video and information about the history and process of making mezcal during the event, which drew about 100 people from all over the Bay Area and as far as New York. Each person received a kit with four small bottles of mezcal and a shot glass with La Luz’s logo.

Vences said the event was successful in bringing in new donors. She hopes to organize a similar event this year with mezcal, tequila or wine.

“We continue to have ambitious goals,” Vences said, discussing her forecast for 2021. “We’re saying we’re going to fundraise $2.1 million. Last year, we closed at about $2.3 million.”

“All of us who are part of La Luz are really passionate about what we do,” she said. "That is what has given us the energy — las ganas — to be there for our community.”

