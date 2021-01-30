Sonoma Valley nonprofit steps up services, faces new challenges during pandemic

Veronica Vences had just landed in Los Angeles last year when she received word the state was preparing to shut down to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As development director for Sonoma Valley’s La Luz Center, Vences had traveled south to attend the Latina History Day conference, a networking event held each March that recognizes achievements and highlights issues in the Latina community. While in LA, Vences also had planned to meet with one of the heads of Homeboy Industries, one of the world’s largest gang-intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry programs. Vences was hoping to bring back ideas for a workforce training program or other social enterprise endeavor that could diversify her organization’s revenue stream while filling a need in Sonoma Valley.

Although she was able to meet with the Homeboy Industries official and tour the nonprofit, Vences never made it to the conference after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Californians in mid-March to cancel or postpone mass gatherings statewide. As COVID-19 spread, the state and local governments then began implementing shelter-in-place and social distancing measures, forcing La Luz Center to put on hold its social enterprise plans.

“2020 started off with us having a lot of plans to strengthen our community,” Vences said. “Then COVID hit.”

The community was still recovering from the impacts of the recent wildfires when the virus broke out. Thanks to lessons learned during the 2017 North Bay wildfires, the nonprofit was able to quickly shift to crisis response, said Juan Hernandez, executive director of La Luz.

The organization, which celebrated its 35th anniversary last year, provides family support services and economic advancement and community engagement opportunities to Latinos and other residents in Sonoma Valley.

When the pandemic hit, La Luz launched an emergency relief fund, raising about $300,000 to provide rental and other financial assistance, Vences said. The money was distributed between March and June and served about 300 families.

Many who reached out to La Luz for support had never previously asked for assistance, Hernandez said. They included undocumented families that had been too afraid in the past to seek services.

“Sonoma County shut down. A lot of our families couldn’t work,” he said.

Families not only lost their primary source of income, but also side jobs, such as gardening and selling homemade foods, Hernandez said. As the coronavirus raged on, La Luz started seeing an increase in calls and messages on social media from struggling families. Hernandez said his staff started fielding about 10 to 20 messages a day on Facebook, a sharp spike compared to the five messages a week they averaged before the pandemic.

“We saw a huge uptick in our undocumented families accessing La Luz services. It was not a surprise, but it was a big uptick for us,” Hernandez said, adding that those residents were ineligible for federal relief.

La Luz served 2,140 clients in 2020, up from about 1,680 the previous year, Vences said. Of those served last year, more than 15% were new to La Luz and more than 85% were Latino.

La Luz teamed up with local governments, businesses and other community and health organizations to provide resources to residents and combat the spread of COVID-19 in Sonoma Valley.

In addition to rental and financial assistance, La Luz handed out face masks and created a campaign to educate residents on how to protect themselves from the virus. It assisted other organizations in distributing food to families in need. It also launched a virtual tutoring program for elementary and middle school-aged children, while moving existing programs online, including its building trades training and child-parent education programs.

The nonprofit partnered with the Latino Community Foundation this month to launch a promotora — or a lay health worker — program in Sonoma and Napa counties. The women will work to educate the Latino community about COVID-19 symptoms and where to get tested and find resources, Vences said.

“We’ve been nonstop since March,” Vences said about La Luz, an organization she has been with since 2014 and one that considers its role a guiding light in the community. “What makes us so special is that we shine brightest in these crises.”

Vences said many families already were living paycheck to paycheck before the coronavirus outbreak. However, she said the pandemic shed further light on the disparities in the Latino community. Most of the Latino residents they have heard from who tested positive for COVID-19 contracted the virus at work, she said.