Spotlight on 22 Sonoma County individuals to watch in 2022

It’s no secret that Sonoma County is a California gem, with its redwoods, vineyards and breathtaking coastal views of the Pacific Ocean.

But transcending the physical beauty of our stretch of Northern California are the individuals that make it all happen.

We’re talking about the people who run prominent companies or small businesses. The artists, athletes and entrepreneurs. The politicians and public officials with ambitious agendas, and the risk-takers who throw caution to the wind in pursuit of big dreams.

Our communities are blessed with entertainers that dazzle crowds, educators who challenge students and activists fighting for much-needed change. And Sonoma County wouldn’t be the special place that it is without those who protect the environment, those investing in our neighborhoods and those who grow the grapes and make some of the world’s finest wines.

In a special section that publishes in print Sunday, we cast the spotlight on 22 Sonoma County individuals to watch in 2022. These are individuals who we believe will be catalysts for progress in the new year – in all facets of daily life here. These are 22 people who we predict will contribute to the richness and diversity of our communities in big and small ways. Some will be familiar names. Others will be introduced to you for the first time.

How did we put the list together, you may wonder? We solicited nominations from readers and heard from dozens of you. We also asked our newsroom staff to share names of newsmakers, influencers and everyday “doers” that are making contributions in, around and across Sonoma County.

Narrowing the list to 22 was extremely hard, but here’s our thoughtful take of those we believe will be making a difference in the new year. And, we asked informed experts to share their own views as to why 2022 will be so important for those individuals on our list.

Good luck to all of them – and to so many others who didn’t crack the list this year but whose good work and deeds will undoubtedly appear in the news columns of The Press Democrat or in stories on pressdemocrat.com starting in January.

Let’s see what unfolds in ’22 because we aim to make this a new Press Democrat tradition every December.

Happy holidays, everyone. And warm wishes for the very best in 2022.

Richard A. Green is our executive editor. Reach him at rick.green@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @EditorRAG