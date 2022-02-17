Subscribe

Summerfield Waldorf School students, alumni are driven by school’s lessons

DEREK MOORE
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 17, 2022, 2:41PM
Updated 52 minutes ago

Summerfield Waldorf School and Farm

Summerfield Waldorf School and Farm is a 501c(3) non-profit organization. Based on a developmental understanding of the learning process and view of the student that takes human spirituality seriously, Summerfield Waldorf School and Farm offers students a comprehensive learning environment designed to challenge and support them in strengthening their cognitive, emotional and intentional abilities. We support the growth of social awareness and active tolerance, and to give students the experiential background they need to meet new challenges in a creative and responsible manner.

Location: 655 Willowside Road, Santa Rosa

Biodynamic farm: summerfieldwaldorf.org/biodynamic-farm

More information: summerfieldwaldorf.org

Where to donate: summerfieldwaldorf.org/giving

Read more stories about locals giving back to their communities here.

While attending Summerfield Waldorf School and Farm west of Santa Rosa, Cameron Nielsen was stunned when a honeybee colony he painstakingly nurtured for his senior project suddenly and inexplicably collapsed.

For more than a year, Nielsen had visited the colony almost daily to check on the bees. But one fall morning, he found the hive empty, save for a few corpses.

“Being a first-time beekeeper, I was sensitive to the fact this was something I did wrong,” he said. “But I did some research, and discovered honeybees are dying in large numbers.”

The awareness had a profound effect on him. After graduating from Summerfield, Nielsen enrolled in a small college in Canada and filmed several documentaries about the plight of honeybees, including one that earned best documentary at the Sonoma International Film Festival.

Now, 26, and attending UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism, Nielsen credits his time at Summerfield — and in particular, his capstone project with the honeybee colony — for inspiring him to pursue a career as an artist and environmental advocate.

“The teachers there have this sensitive ability to bring out the things you love, and it’s very rooted in environmental issues because of being on a farm,” he said.

Several current and former Summerfield students credited the school’s teachers and unique curriculum for helping them discover their individual passions and in some cases, their life’s work.

The Waldorf philosophy

For nearly 50 years, the private, nonprofit school has offered families an alternative to public education and textbook-based learning and tests.

At Summerfield, students are given wide range to explore their internal and external worlds in accordance with the century-old Waldorf philosophy, which fosters a child’s innate interests and abilities.

The Waldorf program was created after World War I by Austrian-born philosopher Rudolf Steiner at the behest of a German factory owner who sought alternative teaching for his employees’ children in a world riddled with conflict and rigid orthodoxy.

Steiner introduced the concept of “anthroposophy,” which has been described as “applying uniquely human abilities to develop clear thinking and a truthful perception of the world.”

The model emphasizes the whole child through low-tech exploration of academics, the arts and nature. Summerfield’s rural Willowside Road setting is particularly well-suited to the latter.

Founded in 1974, the school, which has been at its current location since 1980, is bordered by orchards, vineyards and dairies. Officials say it is the only California school that integrates a working biodynamic farm into the curriculum.

Students get hands-on gardening and farming experience while growing food for campus meals. This past fall, the bounty included more than 3,000 pounds of potatoes, 700 pounds of tomatoes and two tons of butternut squash.

Students also produce nontoxic dyes for yarn from indigo, madder, marigolds and other flowers and plants. The wool is sourced from the farm’s goats and sheep.

The 38-acre Summerfield campus is in a trust that requires the school to protect and nurture the land and wildlife in perpetuity.

Inspiration starts at school, continues on

Annual tuition ranges from nearly $7,000 for pre-school to nearly $24,000 for upper grades. Current enrollment is 270, down from pre-pandemic levels of about 350. About 40% of students receive tuition assistance, according to school officials.

To graduate, Summerfield’s seniors have to provide 20 hours of community service and according to school data, 83% of Summerfield students who have graduated in the past five years were admitted directly into four-year colleges.

Nielsen credits his “outside the box” Waldorf experience for nurturing his inquisitive mind. For his latest film project, he was planning to travel to Baja California to document scientists who are studying migration patterns of gray whales.

There are obvious differences from Nielsen’s work with some of the largest mammals on Earth and tiny buzzing bees. Nevertheless, he sees a common story arc connecting the two: namely, the decline of animal and insect populations worldwide and the urgent effort to identify the reasons why.

Nielsen, whose film work is available on his website, said Summerfield had a “huge impact on the way I want to see the world.”

Whales also feature prominently in research conducted by Dawn Barlow, a 28-year-old Summerfield graduate who is finishing her doctoral degree in wildlife science at Oregon State University.

Barlow, who grew up in west Sonoma County and started attending Summerfield as an infant, recalled going on field trips to Bodega Head when she was older and an internship to collect and study krill, which are a main source of food for whales.

Summerfield Waldorf School and Farm

Summerfield Waldorf School and Farm is a 501c(3) non-profit organization. Based on a developmental understanding of the learning process and view of the student that takes human spirituality seriously, Summerfield Waldorf School and Farm offers students a comprehensive learning environment designed to challenge and support them in strengthening their cognitive, emotional and intentional abilities. We support the growth of social awareness and active tolerance, and to give students the experiential background they need to meet new challenges in a creative and responsible manner.

Location: 655 Willowside Road, Santa Rosa

Biodynamic farm: summerfieldwaldorf.org/biodynamic-farm

More information: summerfieldwaldorf.org

Where to donate: summerfieldwaldorf.org/giving

Read more stories about locals giving back to their communities here.

For her doctoral thesis, Barlow traveled to New Zealand with scientists who are studying the impacts of industrial activities on blue whales, such as oil exploration.

“Summerfield teaches students to wonder about the world, and when you wonder about something and learn about it, you care about it,” Barlow said. “And when you care about something, that’s when you are moved to protect it, or better understand it.”

Taking care of the environment, community

At the Summerfield campus on a recent winter afternoon, longtime gardening teacher Ronni Sands worked alongside a handful of teenage girls to transplant asparagus in the school’s permaculture garden.

“You know these roots want to be comfortable,” Sands said as she and the girls used hand trowels to remove weeds and loosen up soil in a planter box. “They don’t want to be scrunched up. Give them space.”

Nearby, 15-year-old Isadora Page pruned a goumi berry bush.

The 9th-grader recently authored an article in the school’s newsletter on the importance of composting. In it, she debunked the commonly-held belief that organic waste degrades in landfills (it does not), tied composting to being a good community member and noted her family raises chickens — “squawking beauties,” as she referred to them.

“I’m interested in our environment and helping our community be more aware of what they can do to benefit that,” Page said with pruning shears in her hands.

Sands, who is celebrating 30 years of teaching and co-authored the book “Growing Sustainable Children: A Garden Teacher’s Guide,” said gardening, farming and similar outdoor pursuits offer students a path out of what she refers to as our modern-day “environmental crisis.”

“Our greatest hope is that our students become servants of the world, and that they see something that aligns with who they are and what their skills and talents are,” she said.

For Nielsen, the path is clearly marked by finishing the master’s program at Cal, making more films and bringing more awareness of environmental causes.

“I feel like that love of the natural world has sent me down this path through storytelling,” he said.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette