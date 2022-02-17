Summerfield Waldorf School students, alumni are driven by school’s lessons

Summerfield Waldorf School and Farm is a 501c(3) non-profit organization. Based on a developmental understanding of the learning process and view of the student that takes human spirituality seriously, Summerfield Waldorf School and Farm offers students a comprehensive learning environment designed to challenge and support them in strengthening their cognitive, emotional and intentional abilities. We support the growth of social awareness and active tolerance, and to give students the experiential background they need to meet new challenges in a creative and responsible manner.

While attending Summerfield Waldorf School and Farm west of Santa Rosa, Cameron Nielsen was stunned when a honeybee colony he painstakingly nurtured for his senior project suddenly and inexplicably collapsed.

For more than a year, Nielsen had visited the colony almost daily to check on the bees. But one fall morning, he found the hive empty, save for a few corpses.

“Being a first-time beekeeper, I was sensitive to the fact this was something I did wrong,” he said. “But I did some research, and discovered honeybees are dying in large numbers.”

The awareness had a profound effect on him. After graduating from Summerfield, Nielsen enrolled in a small college in Canada and filmed several documentaries about the plight of honeybees, including one that earned best documentary at the Sonoma International Film Festival.

Now, 26, and attending UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism, Nielsen credits his time at Summerfield — and in particular, his capstone project with the honeybee colony — for inspiring him to pursue a career as an artist and environmental advocate.

“The teachers there have this sensitive ability to bring out the things you love, and it’s very rooted in environmental issues because of being on a farm,” he said.

Several current and former Summerfield students credited the school’s teachers and unique curriculum for helping them discover their individual passions and in some cases, their life’s work.

The Waldorf philosophy

For nearly 50 years, the private, nonprofit school has offered families an alternative to public education and textbook-based learning and tests.

At Summerfield, students are given wide range to explore their internal and external worlds in accordance with the century-old Waldorf philosophy, which fosters a child’s innate interests and abilities.

The Waldorf program was created after World War I by Austrian-born philosopher Rudolf Steiner at the behest of a German factory owner who sought alternative teaching for his employees’ children in a world riddled with conflict and rigid orthodoxy.

Steiner introduced the concept of “anthroposophy,” which has been described as “applying uniquely human abilities to develop clear thinking and a truthful perception of the world.”

The model emphasizes the whole child through low-tech exploration of academics, the arts and nature. Summerfield’s rural Willowside Road setting is particularly well-suited to the latter.

Founded in 1974, the school, which has been at its current location since 1980, is bordered by orchards, vineyards and dairies. Officials say it is the only California school that integrates a working biodynamic farm into the curriculum.

Students get hands-on gardening and farming experience while growing food for campus meals. This past fall, the bounty included more than 3,000 pounds of potatoes, 700 pounds of tomatoes and two tons of butternut squash.

Students also produce nontoxic dyes for yarn from indigo, madder, marigolds and other flowers and plants. The wool is sourced from the farm’s goats and sheep.

The 38-acre Summerfield campus is in a trust that requires the school to protect and nurture the land and wildlife in perpetuity.

Inspiration starts at school, continues on

Annual tuition ranges from nearly $7,000 for pre-school to nearly $24,000 for upper grades. Current enrollment is 270, down from pre-pandemic levels of about 350. About 40% of students receive tuition assistance, according to school officials.

To graduate, Summerfield’s seniors have to provide 20 hours of community service and according to school data, 83% of Summerfield students who have graduated in the past five years were admitted directly into four-year colleges.

Nielsen credits his “outside the box” Waldorf experience for nurturing his inquisitive mind. For his latest film project, he was planning to travel to Baja California to document scientists who are studying migration patterns of gray whales.

There are obvious differences from Nielsen’s work with some of the largest mammals on Earth and tiny buzzing bees. Nevertheless, he sees a common story arc connecting the two: namely, the decline of animal and insect populations worldwide and the urgent effort to identify the reasons why.

Nielsen, whose film work is available on his website, said Summerfield had a “huge impact on the way I want to see the world.”

Whales also feature prominently in research conducted by Dawn Barlow, a 28-year-old Summerfield graduate who is finishing her doctoral degree in wildlife science at Oregon State University.

Barlow, who grew up in west Sonoma County and started attending Summerfield as an infant, recalled going on field trips to Bodega Head when she was older and an internship to collect and study krill, which are a main source of food for whales.