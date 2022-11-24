The ‘Peanuts’ gang is all here

The “Peanuts” comic strip debuted in 1950 and over the following decades garnered hundreds of millions of readers worldwide. It spawned some 50 TV specials, movies, books, toys and a Broadway show. At its height, the “Peanuts” strip ran in as many as 2,800 newspapers.

Schulz had hoped to call the strip “Li’l Folks,” but the legal counsel of United Features Syndicate said no. It was too similar to an older strip titled “Little Folks.”

So Schulz suggested “Charlie Brown” or “Good Ol' Charlie Brown” as alternates. He was told neither would work, for copyright reasons. The syndicate went with “Peanuts,” a name Schulz never liked.

By the time of his death, Schulz had written and drawn the “Peanuts” comic strip for nearly 50 years.

Charlie Brown

First appearance: Oct. 2, 1950

Good ol’ Charlie Brown is loyal, determined, and just a bit wishy-washy. He’s a true friend, a dedicated baseball manager, and very responsible when it comes to taking care of his dog, Snoopy. Charlie Brown never gives up, even when he probably should. He is kind and patient by nature, and wears his heart on his sleeve. He likes helping others, but try as he might, he just can’t seem to help himself.

Franklin

First appearance: July 31, 1968

Franklin is a busy kid: he plays baseball and is learning guitar, he’s a member of a swim club and of 4H. Though his life is active, Franklin is never too busy to help his friends. He is supportive and smart and always willing to lend a hand. He also enjoys spending time with his grandparents and learning about the old days from them. And even though he thinks Charlie Brown’s friends are a little weird, he’s happy to be part of the gang.

Linus

First appearance: Sept. 19, 1952

Thoughtful and respectful, Linus is often the voice of reason among his peers. He is a deep thinker and a student of philosophy. Despite his run-ins with cantankerous Lucy, and the fact no one understands why he carries a security blanket, Linus remains delightfully hopeful. He’s certain that this year, the Great Pumpkin will appear … he just knows it …

Lucy

First appearance: March 3, 1952

Though she’s often dismissed as simply bossy or crabby, there’s more to Lucy than strong opinions. She dispenses sound advice for just five cents and looks out for her brothers, Linus and Rerun. She’s confident, strong, and positive she’ll make a great president or queen one day. Her biggest weakness is her unrequited love for Schroeder… *sigh*. Never fall in love with a musician.

Marcie

First appearance: July 20, 1970

Marcie enjoys school, nature hikes, and the occasional Tiny Tots concert. Though she can’t tell the difference between a basketball and a cantaloupe, she happily cheers on her friends at the football game. She calls her best friend, Peppermint Patty, “Sir,” and her friend (and not-so-secret crush from across town) Charlie Brown, “Charles.”

Peppermint Patty

First appearance: Aug. 22, 1966

Peppermint Patty is a natural athlete and the manager of her own baseball team. More than simply sporty, Patricia is also a thinker. She spends a lot of time sitting against the ‘thinking tree’ contemplating life and love. She can do just about anything…except study. She’s more sensitive than she lets on and speaks out loudly against any unfair treatment of herself or others. Her adoring father refers to her as his “Rare Gem.”

PigPen

First appearance: July 13, 1954

He may travel in his own personal dust cloud, but Pigpen’s mind and conscience are clear. He’s confident in who he is and carries himself with dignity and respect. He treats others well and hopes they will do the same for him (they often do not, but he perseveres). Pigpen considers it a point of pride that he is cloaked in the ‘dust of countless ages.’

Sally

First appearance: August 23, 1959

Sally is inquisitive and demands answers for everything. Why do kids have to go to school? Why not dessert first? When faced with a question she can’t answer, she tackles the problem with a classic philosophy: “Who cares?!” Her heart skips a beat when she sees her “Sweet Babboo,” Linus. And she knows that even though she may not understand him, she can always turn to her big brother, Charlie Brown, for help and encouragement.

Schroder

First appearance: May 30, 1951

A moody musical genius, Schroeder has been playing the piano since before he could walk. He also enjoys baseball and being with friends, but he’s never happier than when playing a Beethoven piece—even if the black keys of his piano are just painted on. If only he could get Lucy to leave him alone long enough to make it through the first movement of the sonata

Snoopy

First appearance: Oct. 4, 1950

Snoopy is not your average beagle. He is a book lover and a book writer. He is a collector of fine art and a root beer connoisseur. Plus, his unstoppable imagination helps keep his life anything but ordinary. As the Flying Ace, he heroically battles the Red Baron. As Joe Cool, he is the big dog on campus. But no imaginary adventure matches a nap on his doghouse—and waking up to a well-deserved supper made especially for him by that Round-Headed Kid.

Woodstock

First appearance: April 4, 1967

Woodstock is not a great flyer. In fact, he doesn’t even know what type of bird he is. The only thing he knows for sure is that he and Snoopy were destined to be great pals. He refers to Snoopy as his friend of friends, the only one in the neighborhood who understands his chirps. Woodstock is always up for an adventure, but is just as happy relaxing at home.

