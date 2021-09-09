The perfect paleta does exist and you can thank this Roseland family

For most food businesses, consistency is a good thing. At Frozen Art in the Roseland neighborhood of Santa Rosa, however, owner Jorge Alcázar takes pride in how his ice creams and popsicles are rarely the same. One day’s batch of strawberry ice cream might taste a bit different from the previous day’s, and one day’s watermelon popsicles might vary a touch in flavor from another day, too.

That’s because Alcázar sources only fresh ingredients for his 42 flavors of ice cream and 30 flavors of frozen fruit bars, focusing on local produce at the peak of its ripeness. Then he crafts the treats in tiny amounts, making no more than three gallons of an ice cream flavor at a time, and no more than 30 popsicles per flavor.

“I always tell customers, no batch is ever the same,” he said. “Sometimes the fruit is sweeter, sometimes it’s more insipid. And seasonal is so important. A strawberry in the winter just doesn’t sing like it does in summer.”

If Alcázar were to cut any corners, he would have more than just his customers to answer to. Making the premium confections isn’t just a business, it’s a family tradition. Alcázar learned the process from his father, Rafael Alcázar Malfavon, in Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco, Mexico where Alcázar was born.

Malfavon, meanwhile, learned the art from his uncles, Ignacio "Nacho" Alcázar and Luis Alcázar, who are credited with introducing the signature treats decades ago in the town of Tocumbo, Michoacán in Mexico.

Since the first paletería y nevería (popsicle and ice cream shop) appeared in the 1940s there, Tocumbo has become synonymous with the premium treats, so much so that the town of 1,800 residents boasts a three-story-high sculpture of a globe covered with ice cream cones tucked into an enormous paleta.

Soon, the brothers had expanded to Mexico City and beyond, opening shops called La Michoacánas The inexpensive, but delicious snacks were wildly popular everywhere, even in unusual flavors such as avocado, or sweet cheese curd. Today, nearly every Mexican town boasts at least one store.

“It’s not just that I was next in line, it’s what I always wanted to do,” said Alcázar, of opening his own brightly painted store on Sebastopol Road and Dutton Avenue 10 years ago. “I just never expected to do it here in the States. But then my family moved from Guadalajara in 2006, when I was 17, with two of my sisters and my little brother.”

He got a job at a Mexican restaurant as a busser, and after three months was promoted to manager. The idea had been to raise money for a plane ticket back to Mexico, yet four years later, he realized he didn’t want to leave Sonoma County.

“My dad started seeing these other Michoacána stores opening up around here, and said ‘hey, this is our thing,’” Alcázar said. “He had had a shop in Sacramento in the 1980s, and he thought he knew regulations and permits. He told me, you’ll probably open in three months, it won’t cost a lot.”

Ultimately, the process took eight months, and Alcázar ran out of money.

“I was 21, and I was going to be the head of the operation,” he said. “Nobody’s lending money to a 21-year-old, especially after the great recession of 2008. So I relied on friends and family to finance the operation. I remember before we opened the doors that August of 2011, we all gathered around and I said, ‘this isn’t mine, this isn’t my family’s, it’s all of ours.’”

Today, Alcázar runs the busy enterprise with his sister, Arlene Alcázar, keeping true to the thick, rich and silky ice creams and paletas handcrafted with chunks of fresh fruit, nuts or chocolate. Some ice cream flavors are more daring, such as chongos (curdled milk with rennet tablets, like a soft cheese), Merlot chocolate chip, or corn; others are delicate, such as rose petal, or honey lavender. All are velvety at 14% butterfat, with less air and sugar mixed in than typical American large-batch brands.

Regular customer Sandra Guerrero is just one of the store’s many fans. She was born in Tocumbo’s neighboring town of Santa Ines, living there until her family moved to Sonoma when she was in second grade.

“I spent my childhood going back during summer and Christmas breaks,” the Santa Rosa resident said. “Growing up, La Michoacana shops were everywhere. When Jorge opened Frozen Art, I was transported to my favorite childhood memories via his paletas and ice cream.”

Her favorite ice cream flavor is Merlot Chocolate Chip, since it brings a touch of Wine Country.

“Jorge is able to combine the artisanal tradition of ice cream and paleta making it with the flavors of the area we now call home,” she said.

Frozen Art also accepts special requests, including making mole ice cream for a few local restaurants. One inventive chef hosting dinner at a Petaluma farm even asked for hay ice cream once. It tasted like chewy oat milk, but people liked it, Alcázar said.

“Why not,” he said. “In Mexico, they play around with all sorts of flavors – beans, garlic.”

Popsicles are brilliantly flavored, as well, sparkling like jewels, and blooming with fruit, veggies and spices. Favorites feature tamarind, cucumber-chili, mango-chamoy (a spicy, salted, pickled sour fruit), and hibiscus flower. Or there are cream based bars, studded with vanilla raisins, laced with coffee, or folded with arroz con leche.

Not every recipe makes it to the three gleaming freezer cases in the store, though.

“When we have a failure, we don’t throw away those batches, we give them to them friends and family,” Alcázar said. “We had a churro ice cream one time where the churros were a little overbaked, and frozen solid. I said, ‘just don’t eat the churros, spit them out. We don’t want any lawsuits because you cracked a tooth.’”

Malfavon retired recently, but his son said he feels confident carrying on the legacy.

“Everything I’ve learned though my dad having his businesses - I’m going to keep the recipes real,” he said. “No gimmicks, no bells and whistles, we’re not blowing nitrogen in your face. We simply call it good, old fashioned ice cream and popsicles.”