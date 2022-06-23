Subscribe

The pulse of Windsor is downtown where businesses share all that Wine Country has to offer

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 23, 2022, 12:39PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Welcome to Windsor

Windsor's Current Council members (one vacant seat):

Sam Salmon, Mayor,

Esther Lemus, Vice Mayor

Debora Fudge, Council member District 3

Rosa Reynoza, Council member

U.S. Census:

Population: 26,039

Median household income (2016-2020): $117,533

Persons under 18 years: 23.9%

Persons 18-64: 60.7%

Persons 65 years and older: 15.4%

White: 73.5%

Hispanic or Latino: 33.4%

Asian: 3.1%

American Indian and Alaska Native: 2.4%

Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander: 0.4%

Ambling across the Windsor Town Green during a weekday afternoon, you’ll see folks sitting on park benches, enjoying the sun or kids playing on the grass as they wait for rides home.

When evening comes you’ll notice the many downtown restaurants, pubs and wine-tasting establishments in the beverage district filled with millennials eager to try the best of what Wine Country has to offer.

So, is Windsor a place for families looking to settle down or more of a destination town for out-of-town visitors wanting sample local offerings?

It’s a little of both.

Although things have changed the last several years in the town with a population of 26,039, more Town Green businesses have thrived and home prices have risen, residents and town leaders say.

Beth Henry said she’s noticed there’s less emphasis on Windsor being a place for young families as years have gone by.

“I think the vibe is tilting toward Windsor as a destination, with the beer and wine down in the beverage district … with the Flagship Tap Room opening up on the (Town) Green, plus the four wine tasting rooms we have here,” said Henry, executive director of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce.

It’s true. There are plenty of tasting rooms in Windsor and there are at least 18 wineries. Some of the most popular in town include Mutt Lynch, Gurerrero Fernandez Winery, Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards, La Crema Estate at Saralee's Vineyard, Grand Cru Custom Crush and Martinelli Winery and Vineyards.

As Windsor’s beverage business has grown, according to the U.S. Census, 1% of the population has left from 2020 to 2021. Census reporter found in 2020, people 65 and over account for 15.4% of Windsor’s residents while those 18 and under are nearly at 23.9% and those between 18 and 64 are at 60.7%.

White residents are at 73.5% with Hispanic or Latino at 33.4% of the overall population. And median household income from 2016-2020 was $117,533.

“As a person of color, I think the Latino population and other communities of color as well, are growing (in Windsor),” said Vice Mayor Esther Lemus. She said she was pleased to see new census demographic data showing Latinos are “pretty interspersed in neighborhoods” rather than living separately.

Party stops at midnight

J.C. Adams is a Windsor restaurateur who serves up American comfort-style food at KIN Windsor and owns an Irish-style pub, The Publican. His wife and stepdaughter own Trace and Jess clothing store and Let it Fly, a men’s clothing store in downtown.

“The Town Green has become a central location for the entire town, and beyond that, throughout the county, people are coming here for Thursday concerts on the green, the Sunday farmers markets, holiday lighting and everything else in between,” Adams said.

As far as Windsor’s nightlife goes, most businesses, including bars, close by midnight, he said. His businesses included.

“We always say nothing good happens after midnight,” Adams said. “It makes it a little easier for us to handle everyone’s alcohol. People come in and ask ‘Where do you go after midnight?’ It’s hard to find an Uber at that time. People don’t hang out here (late).”

The Windsor Chamber of Commerce is always looking for ways to support its members through meetings and promotions, especially those that have suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic or established new businesses after things started opening up. The chamber website lists job openings, a calendar of events and features a “member of the month.”

“We have 20 new members that are all entrepreneurs after COVID (started),” said Henry, the chamber’s executive director. “Many are in the category of women starting businesses of their own after working in the corporate world.”

And female residents are 50.6% of the town’s overall population.

“You have to keep growing,” said Adams, the multiple business owner. “We need to see hotels and other things. It’s important to keep building the local businesses.”

As housing prices have gone up, locking a majority of young families out of the market, Windsor has made an effort to get more housing built, some of it affordable.

New housing developments like Vintage Oaks on the Town Green and the Shiloh Terrace Apartments on Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road are breaking ground with hopes of housing future residents.

​There’s plenty to do outside

Windsor’s many parks are a plus for residents, including Katie Phillips, director of sales at the Hampton Inn & Suites Windsor — Sonoma Wine Country, who lives near Pleasant Oak Park. This feature demonstrates how the town is still a welcoming place for families, she said.

Welcome to Windsor

Windsor's Current Council members (one vacant seat):

Sam Salmon, Mayor,

Esther Lemus, Vice Mayor

Debora Fudge, Council member District 3

Rosa Reynoza, Council member

U.S. Census:

Population: 26,039

Median household income (2016-2020): $117,533

Persons under 18 years: 23.9%

Persons 18-64: 60.7%

Persons 65 years and older: 15.4%

White: 73.5%

Hispanic or Latino: 33.4%

Asian: 3.1%

American Indian and Alaska Native: 2.4%

Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander: 0.4%

Keiser Park, Robbins Park … each residential area has its own residential park where kids can play,” said Phillips, whose husband grew up in Windsor. “As a mom wanting to get exercise, you can go on a run or a walk. It’s nice that you don’t have to drive across town to have that experience.”

There are 205 parks within the town limits, comprising approximately 2,558 acres of open space including Foothill Regional Park and Esposti Park.

Then there’s something for the athletic crowd, both local and out-of-town folks participated in the Windsor Half-Marathon on June 12 and in April, Levi’s Gran Fondo Road Bike Ride started and finished in Windsor.

Events serve visitors, locals

As a Hampton Inn & Suites Windsor — Sonoma Wine Country executive, Phillips finds that hotel guests often come for weddings or to visit Wine Country.

They choose to stay in Windsor because “they think Windsor is clean and safe,” she said, “and the biggest draw is the Windsor Town Green … where people can gather, and the restaurants they can go to.”

But the fun things happening on the Town Green also benefit local families, she said.

“I have kids in kindergarten and first grade. I’ve found that over the years, there has been more community events for families,” she said. “When you have your children with you, you want them to be entertained as well.”

The 20th Annual Summer Nights on the Green concerts are offered in collaboration with the town of Windsor, Windsor Farmers Market and other local sponsors.

“That’s always a party that has … marked Windsor as a destination for fun and good times on Thursday nights,” Henry said. The Windsor Chamber of Commerce is also involved in the concerts.

More family-friendly summertime entertainment includes the El Mercadito de Windsor at the Town Green every second Friday at 5 to 9 p.m. from May to August. It features Latino music, food and beverages with booths set up by local artisans and craftspeople. Plus, free activities for kids.

And for the first time, the town recently held the Windsor Pride Festival to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, also at the Town Green.

“Windsor is doing a great job of being inclusive,” said Lemus, who was involved in organizing the festival. She added, Windsor “still has that small town feel. At the same time, I do see it as modern, kind of forward-thinking in the things we enjoy here.”

In addition to parks and downtown festivities, another family gathering place is the Windsor Bowling Center. The 24-lane bowling center offers youth and adult league bowling. There’s a full bar, pool tables, a television, glow bowling, party hosting and a cafe.

“Families come during the day and the evenings are more when friends get together,” said owner James Pattison. “All of our lanes are capable of putting in bumpers or ramps for the little ones who can’t get the ball all the way down the lane.”

Neighbors take care of each other

Dana Murphy, 58, who lives in northeast Windsor with partner, Brian Siewart, 62, said, “it’s just so Ohio.”

“We like pretty much everything in Windsor,” said Murphy, who grew up in the small town of West Liberty, Ohio.

“We live on Natalie Drive in Windsor, near two trails along Windsor Creek,” he said. “The parks are great, the trails are great, literally there is nothing wrong with Windsor. It’s awesome.”

The pair ran the Sonoma Orchid Inn in Guerneville then moved to Windsor three years ago. The neighborhood immediately embraced them and neighbors started inviting them over for dinner.

“Windsor has the kind of vibe where everybody just helps each other,” he said. “We weren’t doing anything for Christmas Eve, and our neighbors brought us over homemade tamales for Christmas Eve dinner. They just said ‘Here, have these tamales for your Christmas Eve dinner.’ Our neighbor down the street is a master gardener and runs the community garden. I drove up there and offered to thin the apples.”

He added, “In Windsor, you can talk to people on the street. If you’re in San Francisco or wherever, what do you do? You look away … but not in Windsor.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

Kathleen Coates

Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat 

As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways.  I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette