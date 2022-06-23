The pulse of Windsor is downtown where businesses share all that Wine Country has to offer

Ambling across the Windsor Town Green during a weekday afternoon, you’ll see folks sitting on park benches, enjoying the sun or kids playing on the grass as they wait for rides home.

When evening comes you’ll notice the many downtown restaurants, pubs and wine-tasting establishments in the beverage district filled with millennials eager to try the best of what Wine Country has to offer.

So, is Windsor a place for families looking to settle down or more of a destination town for out-of-town visitors wanting sample local offerings?

It’s a little of both.

Although things have changed the last several years in the town with a population of 26,039, more Town Green businesses have thrived and home prices have risen, residents and town leaders say.

Beth Henry said she’s noticed there’s less emphasis on Windsor being a place for young families as years have gone by.

“I think the vibe is tilting toward Windsor as a destination, with the beer and wine down in the beverage district … with the Flagship Tap Room opening up on the (Town) Green, plus the four wine tasting rooms we have here,” said Henry, executive director of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce.

It’s true. There are plenty of tasting rooms in Windsor and there are at least 18 wineries. Some of the most popular in town include Mutt Lynch, Gurerrero Fernandez Winery, Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards, La Crema Estate at Saralee's Vineyard, Grand Cru Custom Crush and Martinelli Winery and Vineyards.

As Windsor’s beverage business has grown, according to the U.S. Census, 1% of the population has left from 2020 to 2021. Census reporter found in 2020, people 65 and over account for 15.4% of Windsor’s residents while those 18 and under are nearly at 23.9% and those between 18 and 64 are at 60.7%.

White residents are at 73.5% with Hispanic or Latino at 33.4% of the overall population. And median household income from 2016-2020 was $117,533.

“As a person of color, I think the Latino population and other communities of color as well, are growing (in Windsor),” said Vice Mayor Esther Lemus. She said she was pleased to see new census demographic data showing Latinos are “pretty interspersed in neighborhoods” rather than living separately.

Party stops at midnight

J.C. Adams is a Windsor restaurateur who serves up American comfort-style food at KIN Windsor and owns an Irish-style pub, The Publican. His wife and stepdaughter own Trace and Jess clothing store and Let it Fly, a men’s clothing store in downtown.

“The Town Green has become a central location for the entire town, and beyond that, throughout the county, people are coming here for Thursday concerts on the green, the Sunday farmers markets, holiday lighting and everything else in between,” Adams said.

As far as Windsor’s nightlife goes, most businesses, including bars, close by midnight, he said. His businesses included.

“We always say nothing good happens after midnight,” Adams said. “It makes it a little easier for us to handle everyone’s alcohol. People come in and ask ‘Where do you go after midnight?’ It’s hard to find an Uber at that time. People don’t hang out here (late).”

The Windsor Chamber of Commerce is always looking for ways to support its members through meetings and promotions, especially those that have suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic or established new businesses after things started opening up. The chamber website lists job openings, a calendar of events and features a “member of the month.”

“We have 20 new members that are all entrepreneurs after COVID (started),” said Henry, the chamber’s executive director. “Many are in the category of women starting businesses of their own after working in the corporate world.”

And female residents are 50.6% of the town’s overall population.

“You have to keep growing,” said Adams, the multiple business owner. “We need to see hotels and other things. It’s important to keep building the local businesses.”

As housing prices have gone up, locking a majority of young families out of the market, Windsor has made an effort to get more housing built, some of it affordable.

New housing developments like Vintage Oaks on the Town Green and the Shiloh Terrace Apartments on Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road are breaking ground with hopes of housing future residents.

​There’s plenty to do outside

Windsor’s many parks are a plus for residents, including Katie Phillips, director of sales at the Hampton Inn & Suites Windsor — Sonoma Wine Country, who lives near Pleasant Oak Park. This feature demonstrates how the town is still a welcoming place for families, she said.