These North Bay wines impressed judges most at the 2022 North Coast Wine Challenge
Best of Sonoma County: Roth Estate 2019 Heritage Red Wine, Sonoma County
Best of Napa County: Raymond Vineyards 2019 Generations Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
Best of Mendocino County: Navarro Vineyards 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, Mendocino County
Best of Lake County: Brassfield Estate Winery 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, High Valley
Best of Solano County: Vezér 2019 John John Zinfandel, Suisun Valley
Diane Peterson
Features, The Press Democrat
I’m interested in the home kitchen, from sheet-pan suppers to the latest food trends. Food encompasses the world, its many cultures, languages and history. It is both essential and sensual. I also have my fingers on the pulse of classical music in Sonoma County, from student mariachi bands to jazz crossover and symphonic sounds. It’s all a rich gumbo, redolent of the many cultures that make up our country and the world.
