These North Bay wines impressed judges most at the 2022 North Coast Wine Challenge

DIANE PETERSON AND SARAH DOYLE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 12, 2022, 5:24PM
2022 North Coast Wine Challenge

To learn about all the 2022 North Coast Wine Challenge winners, go here.

Best of Sonoma County: Roth Estate 2019 Heritage Red Wine, Sonoma County

Best of Napa County: Raymond Vineyards 2019 Generations Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

Best of Mendocino County: Navarro Vineyards 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, Mendocino County

Best of Lake County: Brassfield Estate Winery 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, High Valley

Best of Solano County: Vezér 2019 John John Zinfandel, Suisun Valley

