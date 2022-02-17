They sought out California Human Development’s services; now they find purpose helping others

California Human Development is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization. They are a human services organization that creates paths and opportunities for people in need to rise above barriers in their pursuit of better lives.

More than a decade after she left Mexico as a teenager, Asucena Zetino was living on the margins in Sonoma County, working menial jobs while trying not to draw attention to herself because of her undocumented status.

Desperate to better her circumstances, she made an appointment for immigration counseling at Santa Rosa-based California Human Development. Three years later, and by then a married mother of two, she celebrated becoming a legal resident of her adopted country.

“It changed my life completely,” she said. “Honestly, in my mind I let go of a lot of fears that were keeping me from advancing in my life. Professionally. Personally. I had many, many, many barriers in my mind. Becoming a legal permanent resident gave me back my wings.”

In 2016, Zetino applied for a part-time job as an administrative assistant at the CHD. Today, she is the agency’s senior case manager in the Immigration & Citizenship division, which means she now helps people whose fear she understands all too well.

“It feels great to know I’m helping other people who were in my position,” she said. “My job gives me purpose and meaning. That’s what I do every day.”

Getting help, paying it forward

Since its founding in 1967 as the North Bay Human Development Corp., many whose lives have been changed by the nonprofit agency have returned the favor by going to work there, or by taking what they have gained out into the world to help others.

Emila Aguilar, who immigrated to California from the Philippines in 1986, ditched her job in the world of finance to go to work for CHD because she wanted something that “works from the heart.”

Later, she became a member of the CHD board and its most immediate past-president.

Now retired, she said immigrating to California was “a challenge in the sense I had to start all over again. CHD gave me that chance, and so I thrived. I am very thankful.”

Thomas Stuebner, who came out of retirement to take the helm as the organization’s CEO, said he senses employees’ desire to work for the agency goes well beyond earning a paycheck.

“They really believe in what they do,” he said.

It’s been that way from the earliest days of the organization. More than a half-century ago, farmworker turned social worker George Ortiz and Catholic monsignor Gerald Cox joined forces with immigrant and winery worker Aurelio Hurtado and attorney Louis Flores to launch what would become CHD.

Hard work continues thanks to donors

Its mission was to assist farmworkers and others who struggled with poverty and injustice.

“We were angry, sick and tired of the way the system was treating us as citizens and human beings,” Ortiz said in 2004 to The Press Democrat. “So we did something about it.”

The nonprofit started with a $120,000 federal War on Poverty grant to provide job training in five Northern California counties. It grew under Ortiz to become one of Sonoma County’s largest nonprofits.

Today, the CHD is a vast operation working on multiple fronts: jobs and job training, encouraging immigrants to become citizens, disability services, substance recovery and affordable housing. It operates across the state and has a presence in 31 Northern California counties.

The organization serves 25,000 people a year and has an annual budget of about $20 million derived from a combination of government grants and sponsorship by large nonprofits. Its largest contributor is the U.S. Department of Labor, which provides roughly $4 million for workforce development and farmworker services.

Funding is a perennial challenge and fluctuates depending on government priorities, Stuebner said.

“The reality is sometimes it gets kind of scary, but maybe that’s the way it should be just because life for our clients is really scary,” he said. “We don’t expect it to be easy.”

‘The work is deeply soul satisfying’

Stuebner said he wants his organization to focus on helping people advocate for themselves.

“Some people have a lot of compassion and say, ‘I want to help that poor person.’ I want you to help that person help themselves. They have something to give back to the community,” he said.

The CHD offers vocational training and language classes. It’s also had success building affordable housing, notably with Ortiz Plaza, a 30-unit, two-bedroom apartment complex on Old Redwood Highway that was approved and completed four years ago. It sold out immediately and has a waiting list.

The agency is now hoping to get Phase II, with 38-units on adjoining land, approved.

For Zetino, the work is deeply soul satisfying, and reflects how far she has come from the small central Mexico town where women were expected to work at home or in the fields.

When she arrived in Salinas Valley on the central California coast at the age of 15, Zetino spoke little English and had no friends at school. She said it took years for her to finally realize that she would never be going back home, and that her only way forward was in California.

Now 41, she recently enrolled at Santa Rosa Junior College, where she plans to study political science and earn an associate’s degree. From there, the opportunities are endless.

“For a big part of my life, I felt lost,” she said. “But this is it. I can do anything.”