Top value wines from the North Coast Wine Challenge 2022

To learn about all the 2022 North Coast Wine Challenge winners, go here.

Daryl Groom, chief wine judge of the 2022 North Coast Wine Challenge, chose 10 wines that represent good value across all the wines entered in the contest. Here are the wines he selected:

Brassfield Estate Winery 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, High Valley, 97 points ($22)

Blue Quail McFadden Family Estate 2021 Pinot Gris, Potter Valley, 94 points ($18)

Husch 2021 Gewurztraminer, Anderson Valley, 93 points ($18)

BARRA of Mendocino 2020 Chardonnay, Mendocino, 97 points ($22)

Navarro Vineyards 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, 98 points ($25)

St. Francis Winery 2020 Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, 97 points ($22)

Frei Brothers Sonoma Reserve 2019 Merlot, Dry Creek Valley, 93 points ($20)

Ruskin Ridge 2020 Zinfandel, Russian River, 93 points ($22)

Peterson Winery 2018 Barbera, Mendocino, 93 points ($20)

LVE: Signature Series 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, North Coast, 94 points ($20)