Valley of the Moon’s wineries and nature attracts everyone from celebrities to retirees

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 22, 2022, 9:18AM
Bordered by Sonoma Mountain and the Mayacamas Mountain range, and dotted with some 13,000 vineyard acres, Sonoma Valley is a region of incredible beauty and discovery.

Along with the historic city of Sonoma, the small communities of Schellville, Vineburg, El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fetters Hot Springs, Agua Caliente, Glen Ellen and Kenwood comprise Sonoma Valley, also known as the Valley of the Moon.

There are no freeways within Sonoma Valley, which is located in southeast of Sonoma County. Arnold Drive and Sonoma Highway extend throughout the area, which is more off the beaten path than most of its neighbors.

Stretching 17 miles from San Pablo Bay to Oakmont, the historic region is popular year-round as a Wine Country destination. Last month the Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance celebrated the start of the 198th harvest season with a community bell-ringing ceremony outside Mission San Francisco Solano on the Sonoma Plaza. Vineyards soon will be ablaze with color as autumn turns grapevines into vibrant hues of orange, red, yellow and brown.

Tourism, agriculture and a strong sense of community thrive in Sonoma Valley.

When the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association hosts the annual Fourth of July parade, festival and fireworks show, Sonoma’s downtown swells with celebrants. Locals come into downtown Kenwood, too, for the village’s traditional Independence Day celebrations. The Sonoma City Party, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, also brings the community together.

While the historic downtown square is a draw for celebrations, there are points of interest – and natural beauty – across the valley.

“Sonoma Valley is very accessible and compact. It packs in a lot of history and culture and food and dining in that space,” said Tim Zahner, executive director of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau. “There's an immense amount of things to see and do within that small space.”

Visitors will discover numerous historical sites, wineries, parks, museums, family attractions, spas and outdoor spaces that make Sonoma Valley a top tourist destination.

Plenty to eat and drink here

The valley is home to more than 100 wineries, including Robledo Family Winery, the first winery in the nation founded by Mexican vineyard workers on their own land.

Visitors across the valley can enjoy wine tasting or participate in numerous immersive seasonal experiences like wine cave tours, barrel tastings and discussions with vintners and grape growers. Coming up, Kunde Family Winery, established in 1904, offers dog hikes Oct. 8 and Nov. 12 at its scenic 1,850-acre vineyard and estate in Kenwood. Sonoma’s historic Gundlach Bundschu Winery welcomes guests for several fall concerts at its picturesque redwood barn and amphitheater.

The region also is home to craft breweries; a vodka distillery, Hanson of Sonoma; and a sparkling wine bar, SIGH. Among the local food producers, Vella Cheese Company has been making handcrafted cheeses since 1931.

Sonoma author and food and wine writer Kathleen Thompson Hill notes there are plenty of dining options across the valley. The Red Grape, just off the Sonoma Plaza, features thin, crispy-crust pizza. Sonoma Grille, a block away, is known for its steak, seafood and spirits.

Hill, who hosts a local KSVY 91.3 FM radio show about culinary topics, also suggests Jacob’s Restaurant and Taqueria La Hacienda for quality meals at reasonable prices. The Mill at Glen Ellen is among her recommendations. “It is so good and everything is so fresh,” she said. “The deck is gorgeous. Everything is so beautiful.”

Dining in the valley doesn’t disappoint. “We’re very fortunate in the consistency of each restaurant’s cuisine,” Hill said. “We know what we’re going to get.”

Famous residents, visitors

Mary’s Pizza Shack was founded in 1959 when Mary Fazio opened an Italian eatery in a tiny pink “shack” in Boyes Hot Springs. Today her family honors her legacy with pizzerias throughout Sonoma County and beyond.

The bucolic valley attracts travelers from across the globe – some of them familiar. Amy Schumer, Sharon Stone, Samuel L. Jackson, Elizabeth Olsen, Carlos Santana, Mariah Carey, Tom Selleck, Joy Behar, Ron Howard and the late Robin Williams are among those who’ve reportedly been spotted here. Lady Gaga was gracious with fans when she visited the Sonoma Plaza; Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller were married at a Kenwood winery.

It’s noted that Ronald Reagan attended the local premiere of “The Sea Wolf” in 1941 at the Sebastiani Theatre on the Sonoma Plaza – well before the one-time actor became the 40th U.S. President.

Locals, too, have gone on to become well-known. Actor and comedian Brian Posehn, who portrayed the kind-hearted geologist Bert in the long-running sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” was raised in the valley. Chuck Williams founded his gourmet kitchenware shop Williams Sonoma in town; the flagship store is located on Broadway near the Sonoma Plaza.

The Beauty Ranch, home of author-adventurer Jack London, is today Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen. The 1,400-acre park includes hiking trails, a museum, the cottage where London wrote many of his books and ruins of his stone Wolf House. The park hosts a free Community Day from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 25.

Transcendence Theatre Company presents its popular “Broadway Under the Stars” performances at the park’s winery ruins.

Rich history among residents old, new

Throughout Sonoma Valley, each town, village and hamlet has a unique place in the rich history of the region, which dates to the days of indigenous people like the Coast Miwok, Wappo and Pomo tribes.

While schooners and stagecoaches once brought visitors to Sonoma Valley, the advent of the railway system saw train depots and tracks across the area. The Sonoma Valley Historical Society operates Depot Park Museum in Sonoma, with its Rand Room dedicated to the bygone rail days.

El Verano was a boom town in the late 1880s after a train depot was erected there. Locals stop by the El Verano Inn, circa 1887, a neighborhood bar that first served as a general merchandise store during the busy railroad days.

Lifelong El Verano resident JoAnn Pedroncelli loves the rural community where her family roots are deeply established. Three of her 13 great-grandchildren are sixth-generation residents of El Verano. Pedroncelli’s home looks across to vineyards and oaks, with rolling hillsides nearby.

The area is popular with bicyclists, joggers and people out for a stroll in the picturesque neighborhood. “It’s out in the country. You feel free,” Pedroncelli said.

Nearby, The Springs area was once home to historic resorts and therapeutic mineral hot springs. The area along busy Highway 12 was revitalized in recent years with street lamps, sidewalks and other improvements. It’s home to a large Latino population, with several Latino businesses located along the highway – restaurants, ice cream shops and taco trucks among them.

La Luz Center sits in between Boyes Hot Springs and Agua Caliente provides numerous resources, including programming for community engagement, economic advancement and family services. ArtEscape, a nonprofit arts organization and gallery based in the springs area, hosts a wide range of classes, workshops and events for children and adults.

There’s plenty to do outside

The valley has numerous local, regional and state parks for hiking, biking, horseback riding, picnicking and camping. Visitors can participate in guided programs ranging from birdwatching to forest bathing (Shinrin Yoku).

At Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in Kenwood, park goers can enjoy stargazing at the Robert Ferguson Observatory, operated by the Valley of the Moon Observatory Association. Upcoming programs include a Public Star Party at 8 p.m. Oct. 1 to observe the night sky.

In Glen Ellen, visitors to Sonoma Botanical Garden (formerly Quarryhill Botanical Garden) can take self-guided walks to see a renowned collection of scientifically documented, wild-sourced Asian plants. It neighbors the 535-acre Bouverie Preserve of Audubon Canyon Ranch. Nearby, the 202-acre Sonoma Valley Regional Park offers hiking trails and a 1.2-mile paved path.

Sonoma Raceway, at Highways 37 and 121, draws countless visitors to its NASCAR races and other events. Its 40-year-old Speedway Children’s Charities is among numerous nonprofits in Sonoma Valley that help make a difference for those in need. To date, it has donated more than $61 million to charitable organizations assisting children across the nation.

Kids will find plenty of fun in Sonoma Valley. There’s Sonoma TrainTown Railway, an amusement park with a quarter-scale train to ride; Sonoma Fun Center with an arcade and an 18-hole miniature golf course; and Cline Family Cellars, where the California Missions Museum houses scale models of all 21 California missions, plus historic paintings and artifacts – perfect for youngsters studying California history.

At the nonprofit Charlie’s Acres near Vineburg, visitors can meet rescued farm animals living at this welcoming sanctuary. It hosts tours, plant-based picnics and other special events.

Those who live in Sonoma Valley understand what attracts so many tourists to the Valley of the Moon.

“There’s a charisma about it,” said Paul Ford, who moved to Sonoma from Carson City, Nevada with his wife, Gail, seven years ago. “This is a magical place. It really is pretty amazing.”

The couple live in Creekside Village, one of several retirement communities in the valley. Gail performs with Sonoma’s Hula Mai Hawaiian dance troupe and volunteers with 4Paws with her mini Goldendoodle, Marcel, a social therapy dog. Paul, a retired art teacher, is involved in local arts organizations and has taught art at the Sonoma Community Center. Both are members of the local bocce ball league.

They retired here after visiting numerous times.

“We felt Sonoma was so welcoming and there were such kind people. It had diverse opportunities for us to participate as well as volunteer at various levels,” Paul Ford said. “We’re busier now than ever.”

