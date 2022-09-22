Valley of the Moon’s wineries and nature attracts everyone from celebrities to retirees

Bordered by Sonoma Mountain and the Mayacamas Mountain range, and dotted with some 13,000 vineyard acres, Sonoma Valley is a region of incredible beauty and discovery.

Along with the historic city of Sonoma, the small communities of Schellville, Vineburg, El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fetters Hot Springs, Agua Caliente, Glen Ellen and Kenwood comprise Sonoma Valley, also known as the Valley of the Moon.

There are no freeways within Sonoma Valley, which is located in southeast of Sonoma County. Arnold Drive and Sonoma Highway extend throughout the area, which is more off the beaten path than most of its neighbors.

Stretching 17 miles from San Pablo Bay to Oakmont, the historic region is popular year-round as a Wine Country destination. Last month the Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance celebrated the start of the 198th harvest season with a community bell-ringing ceremony outside Mission San Francisco Solano on the Sonoma Plaza. Vineyards soon will be ablaze with color as autumn turns grapevines into vibrant hues of orange, red, yellow and brown.

Tourism, agriculture and a strong sense of community thrive in Sonoma Valley.

When the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association hosts the annual Fourth of July parade, festival and fireworks show, Sonoma’s downtown swells with celebrants. Locals come into downtown Kenwood, too, for the village’s traditional Independence Day celebrations. The Sonoma City Party, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, also brings the community together.

While the historic downtown square is a draw for celebrations, there are points of interest – and natural beauty – across the valley.

“Sonoma Valley is very accessible and compact. It packs in a lot of history and culture and food and dining in that space,” said Tim Zahner, executive director of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau. “There's an immense amount of things to see and do within that small space.”

Visitors will discover numerous historical sites, wineries, parks, museums, family attractions, spas and outdoor spaces that make Sonoma Valley a top tourist destination.

Plenty to eat and drink here

The valley is home to more than 100 wineries, including Robledo Family Winery, the first winery in the nation founded by Mexican vineyard workers on their own land.

Visitors across the valley can enjoy wine tasting or participate in numerous immersive seasonal experiences like wine cave tours, barrel tastings and discussions with vintners and grape growers. Coming up, Kunde Family Winery, established in 1904, offers dog hikes Oct. 8 and Nov. 12 at its scenic 1,850-acre vineyard and estate in Kenwood. Sonoma’s historic Gundlach Bundschu Winery welcomes guests for several fall concerts at its picturesque redwood barn and amphitheater.

The region also is home to craft breweries; a vodka distillery, Hanson of Sonoma; and a sparkling wine bar, SIGH. Among the local food producers, Vella Cheese Company has been making handcrafted cheeses since 1931.

Sonoma author and food and wine writer Kathleen Thompson Hill notes there are plenty of dining options across the valley. The Red Grape, just off the Sonoma Plaza, features thin, crispy-crust pizza. Sonoma Grille, a block away, is known for its steak, seafood and spirits.

Hill, who hosts a local KSVY 91.3 FM radio show about culinary topics, also suggests Jacob’s Restaurant and Taqueria La Hacienda for quality meals at reasonable prices. The Mill at Glen Ellen is among her recommendations. “It is so good and everything is so fresh,” she said. “The deck is gorgeous. Everything is so beautiful.”

Dining in the valley doesn’t disappoint. “We’re very fortunate in the consistency of each restaurant’s cuisine,” Hill said. “We know what we’re going to get.”

Famous residents, visitors

Mary’s Pizza Shack was founded in 1959 when Mary Fazio opened an Italian eatery in a tiny pink “shack” in Boyes Hot Springs. Today her family honors her legacy with pizzerias throughout Sonoma County and beyond.

The bucolic valley attracts travelers from across the globe – some of them familiar. Amy Schumer, Sharon Stone, Samuel L. Jackson, Elizabeth Olsen, Carlos Santana, Mariah Carey, Tom Selleck, Joy Behar, Ron Howard and the late Robin Williams are among those who’ve reportedly been spotted here. Lady Gaga was gracious with fans when she visited the Sonoma Plaza; Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller were married at a Kenwood winery.

It’s noted that Ronald Reagan attended the local premiere of “The Sea Wolf” in 1941 at the Sebastiani Theatre on the Sonoma Plaza – well before the one-time actor became the 40th U.S. President.