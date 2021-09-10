Vanessa Estrella’s dreams took her beyond Sonoma County

With appearances on TV’s “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento” and “Caso Cerrado” and in music videos for Kid Ink and Farruko, a former Santa Rosa resident is “on a mission” to live out her modeling dreams and make her family proud.

Behind the quiet tone in Vanessa Estrella’s sweet voice is pure dedication and drive fueled by her family’s unwavering support.

Vanessa Estrella, 29, whose parents met in Sonoma, was born and raised in Chicago until her family relocated to Santa Rosa when she was 13.

Estrella’s modeling career began at 16 thanks in part to her parents’ support. Her parents, both from Jalisco, drove her back and forth to modeling classes in San Francisco during her teenage years.

“It was wild how much my parents believed in me,” she said.

She has three siblings, and she knew her parents’ willingness to help turn her dreams into reality was tough on everyone. She credits her parents for teaching her how to work hard, how to be responsible and to apologize when necessary, and says she appreciates her three younger sisters for humbling her, too.

As she grew older, Estrella modeled locally throughout the Bay Area, and won the title of Miss Latina Wine Country in 2016. She was also a Sonoma Raceway Girl for three seasons and remains close with the group of women she met there.

For as long as she can remember, Estrella dreamed about modeling in Los Angeles. After years of contemplation, she made the move in early 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic was starting.

It was difficult to leave her family in Sonoma County, but she hated the idea of regret more than anything. She said she believes that what is meant for her will come her way.

“If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. At least I tried,” she said.

Along this journey, Estrella doubted herself and even dealt with eating disorders to fit the mold of what she thought a model looked like. There were moments when she wondered if modeling was a career she wanted to continue to pursue.

She said her worst battles were always with herself, and she learned to work through her insecurities by talking herself out of that mindset while recognizing the competition is not with others, but with herself.

“I’ve had to learn how to be a little nicer to myself,” she said. And of the modeling industry, “there is room for everyone.”

Outside of modeling, Estrella is a big fan of tacos and her Instagram posts often feature funny captions about her love of the classic Mexican dish. She is on a hunt to find the best tacos in Los Angeles, but so far, she has not been thoroughly impressed. The best tacos she tried recently were in her dad’s pueblo in Jalisco, she said.

Estrella credits her Mexican-American heritage for opening more opportunities for her. She is thankful her parents spoke Spanish at home, which helped her secure various Spanish-speaking gigs, including a role on TV series “La Máscara del Amor.”

Estrella recently signed a modeling contract with the Numa Network, a Canadian-based modeling agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and across Canada. She looks forward to the opportunities this may bring her and continues to post daily on Instagram, book gigs and study her craft.

While she recognizes that modeling plays a huge part in her life story, it’s not her whole life. And her whole life has been shaped by her drive.

Estrella takes pride in seeing her dream true, despite the ups and the downs. To those who have a dream or passion they want to pursue, she reminds them they will never know the outcome unless they try. And she wants people to know they have the power to make it come to life.

“Don’t give up if it’s something you really want to do in life,” she said.