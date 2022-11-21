The bi-monthly Art Workshop is $10 per session, with meetings held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The next session meets Dec. 5.

Tables topped with paintbrushes, watercolors, glue sticks, scissors and sketchbooks are a clear indication something creative is happening in a multipurpose room at Vintage House senior center in Sonoma, but there’s more than artwork taking shape in the airy space.

As students ready their supplies for the start of the twice-monthly Art Workshop, they’re looking forward to something in addition to instruction in arts and crafts practices.

Beyond learning about painting, making memory boxes, creating collages or trying out wool felting, they’re anticipating getting together – in person – to chat, support one another, learn from each other and create something beautiful and unique.

“I’ve made good friends in this class, people I know I can call on,” said Julia Grey, who at 68, is one of the youngest students in the workshop. “I love the camaraderie. I’ve made some excellent friends.”

Many have attended the Art Workshop since before the coronavirus pandemic forced the popular nonprofit to close its doors in 2020. Although some classes and services were offered online and curbside, getting back to in-person programming in July 2021 after nearly 17 months was celebratory for many.

“The effects of isolation on seniors is huge,” said Katie DeJongh, the center’s program manager. “We did everything we could as a community and we did a great job, but nothing can replace people coming together.”

The Art Workshop is one of numerous opportunities for engagement at Vintage House. The vibrant center, with some 1,600 members, averaged about 60 classes per week before the pandemic and has now climbed back to about 50, including some hybrid offerings for those not yet comfortable meeting indoors.

According to their website, doors have been open at Vintage House since 1977 and it was incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1983. Funding comes from several sources, with individual giving and grants and foundations providing the greatest portion last year; government grants, program revenue and rentals and membership dues also contribute to the Vintage House budget.

With more than 300 employees and a small paid staff, some 1,600 older adults with yearly memberships, are able to utilize services and classes with more than 60 virtual and in-person classes per week. The annual membership fee for Vintage House is $50.

Encouraging budding artists

For instructor Carol Davis, the Art Workshop is an ideal way to share her talents, encourage creativity and foster a sense of community. She pivoted with COVID-19 concerns by limiting her class size and requesting advance registration. She also spaces everyone apart, but close enough to converse, and keeps doors and windows open for ventilation. She enforced facemask mandates when they were required by the county.

Keeping students safe but engaged is a priority. Vintage House, Davis said, “is a hub of the older adult community.”

A retired elementary school teacher, she noted it’s important to continue learning throughout life. Her workshop is designed to teach new skills with each session. No two days are alike.

Deborah Patterson travels from San Rafael to attend the workshop.

“It’s worth it,” she said, “because you get to make stuff you can actually give to people as a gift.” Plus, the ever-changing projects provide learning opportunities. “You don’t ever really get bored.”

She and a friend approached the staff at Vintage House several years ago to recommend Davis as an art instructor. They’d met at different classes and Davis happily agreed to create a “workshop” where students could explore numerous forms of arts and crafts. Although she’s never pursued art professionally, Davis “has always done art,” she said. “When I look back, I’ve done it my entire life.”

She takes free online art classes, sometimes repurposes donated items into artwork, mimics artistic things she spots in window displays and searches regularly for projects to interest her students. A thick art journal showcases her talents and creativity.

While some of her students have little to no artistic experience, a few are skilled artists and have sold their artwork, but come for friendship and enjoyment.

“I want to come to class and see what other people are doing,” said Ann Hollister, 90, an artist and the oldest person in the workshop. She’s a retired professional calligrapher who ran an Oakland calligraphy and graphic design business, Pengraphics. “I’m just doing art for fun.”

‘It’s a real safe haven’

Carol Yasinsac considers herself “more of a writer, a word person,” than an artist, but enjoys the workshop.